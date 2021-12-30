Happy New Year!

As the final hours of 2021 here's wishing everyone a Happy New Year!

In light of the holiday, I am inviting the editorial staff to post stories on a weekend/holiday schedule. Thank you for all your hard work in 2021. Here's wishing for a better year to come! Enjoy!

We did it! [*]

([*] I think).

Current Status:

Thanks to a VERY generous subscription of nearly $1,000. we reached our fundraising goal for the second half of the year: $4,132.81 on a goal of $3,500.00 (all amounts are estimates):

*SPOILER* (click to show) *SPOILER* (click to hide) mysql> SELECT SUM(payment_net) AS Net, 100.0 * SUM(payment_net) / 3500.00 AS GoalPercent, MAX(ts), MAX(spid), NOW() FROM subscribe_payments WHERE ts > '2021-06-30' ;

+---------+-------------+---------------------+-----------+---------------------+

| Net | GoalPercent | MAX(ts) | MAX(spid) | NOW() |

+---------+-------------+---------------------+-----------+---------------------+

| 4132.81 | 118.0802857 | 2021-12-30 17:36:36 | 1744 | 2021-12-30 23:45:49 |

+---------+-------------+---------------------+-----------+---------------------+

1 row in set (0.00 sec)



mysql>

And for those of you interested in the details:

*SPOILER* (click to show) *SPOILER* (click to hide) mysql> SELECT spid, ts, payment_gross, payment_net, payment_type FROM subscribe_payments WHERE ts > '2021-12-29 22:06:03' AND payment_gross > 0 ORDER BY ts ;

+------+---------------------+---------------+-------------+--------------+

| spid | ts | payment_gross | payment_net | payment_type |

+------+---------------------+---------------+-------------+--------------+

| 1728 | 2021-12-29 23:16:21 | 20.00 | 18.81 | user |

| 1729 | 2021-12-30 00:15:05 | 100.00 | 96.80 | user |

| 1730 | 2021-12-30 01:08:02 | 20.00 | 19.12 | user |

| 1731 | 2021-12-30 01:13:58 | 30.00 | 28.01 | user |

| 1732 | 2021-12-30 01:45:50 | 50.00 | 48.25 | user |

| 1733 | 2021-12-30 02:35:54 | 40.00 | 38.54 | user |

| 1734 | 2021-12-30 03:12:48 | 20.00 | 18.81 | user |

| 1735 | 2021-12-30 04:24:07 | 924.43 | 897.32 | user |

| 1736 | 2021-12-30 07:05:37 | 20.00 | 18.51 | user |

| 1737 | 2021-12-30 07:50:05 | 20.00 | 18.51 | gift |

| 1738 | 2021-12-30 09:23:14 | 20.00 | 19.12 | gift |

| 1739 | 2021-12-30 12:22:42 | 20.00 | 18.51 | user |

| 1740 | 2021-12-30 12:24:24 | 20.00 | 18.81 | user |

| 1741 | 2021-12-30 13:59:52 | 40.00 | 38.11 | user |

| 1742 | 2021-12-30 17:33:36 | 20.00 | 19.12 | gift |

| 1743 | 2021-12-30 17:35:13 | 20.00 | 19.12 | gift |

| 1744 | 2021-12-30 17:36:36 | 20.00 | 19.12 | gift |

+------+---------------------+---------------+-------------+--------------+

17 rows in set (0.00 sec)



mysql>

That's great news! So why the equivocation?

Looking Closer:

Actually, it's more of a stepping back to look at things over the course of the entire year:

*SPOILER* (click to show) *SPOILER* (click to hide) mysql> SELECT SUM(payment_gross) AS Gross, SUM(payment_net) AS Net, ts, max(spid) AS SPID FROM subscribe_payments WHERE ts > '2020-12-31' ;

+---------+---------+---------------------+------+

| Gross | Net | ts | SPID |

+---------+---------+---------------------+------+

| 6916.61 | 6611.75 | 2020-12-31 21:47:25 | 1744 |

+---------+---------+---------------------+------+

1 row in set (0.00 sec)



mysql>

The fundraising goal for the first half of the year was also $3,500.00. So... (2 x $3,000.00) is $7,000.00 but we have a total of... $6,916.61?

The Crash:

And then I remembered. Early this year we had a server (fluorine) crash. We had backups (yay!), but they had problems. We lost over a day's worth of activity, including a number of subscriptions. I *was* able to manually reconstruct people's subscriptions (time) based on information displayed on a window I just happened to have open at the time. But that was in a table separate from what is used to generate these numbers. After 3 days effort I'd patched things up as well as I could. Thankfully the official numbers (on which income and taxes are calculated) are kept on a completely separate server. Whew! On which I DO NOT have access. I'd concluded that we'll just have to sort things out at the end of the year. And that time has draw nigh.

tl;dr:

We're probably all set for the year, but there is also the matter that (unknown to me) we were running at a deficit for a couple years. So anything additional you can contribute will go to replenish the initial stake ($5,000.00 each that our founders put up of their own money to get us started.