DECISION – 'aristarchus':
Introduction:
Actions have consequences. This is not a matter of free speech or censorship.
Doxing "Doxing or doxxing is the act of publicly revealing previously private personal information about an individual or organization, usually via the internet." This is the definition upon which we are basing this decision. Legally, the term does not appear to be well-defined in the US but doxing is also covered by laws relating to harassment, threats, and abuse. Elsewhere in the world, the definitions are sometimes more clearly defined but might cover a broader interpretation than the US definitions. Which interpretation is applicable could depend on the location of the perpetrator.
Background:
We first noticed that something was amiss in late 2020. Submissions from 'aristarchus' would contain certain words, phrases and names which were apparently unconnected with the rest of the content. We were unable to understand their significance at that time, but they would be meaningful to the intended victim. (Story submissions by 'aristarchus' often contain additional material that he has inserted himself.) In almost all cases we removed them prior to posting the submission as a story because they had no bearing on the rest of the submission.
In late 2021 the doxing became more blatant both in comments that were made to stories and as well as on IRC. We also contacted the victim (by now it was obvious to us who it was) who responded and explained what had been published, where and when. We also discovered additional material that had not been seen by the victim. He had been suffering this abuse for a considerable time.
Please Note:
This investigation is not something that has been carried out purely on a whim by the admins on this site. During it we have consulted with and taken advice from a representative of the board of directors. (As an aside, SoylentNews PBC has never been 'run' by 'TheMightyBuzzard' or any of the current admin staff whose names you know well.) This is a serious matter and the investigation was conducted with utmost discretion by a very small team.
To ensure that 'aristarchus' is aware of this Decision he will receive an Admin-to-User message and an email to the address associated with his username drawing his attention to it.
Publishing Personal Information:
It is now apparent that 'aristarchus' has doxed at least one person in our community, and possibly others who may have left the site rather than suffer the harassment. This is not a single act, but has taken place repeatedly over a significant period of time.
'aristarchus' has published the victim's full name, where the victim lives, and the victim's employer. Presumably he believes this information to be accurate. We have seen additional comments that contain threats and state very personal information, such that posting them here would likely do further damage. We are trying to be discreet. If it were you, would you want us to air all the information that has been revealed? This action might also have placed other members of the victim's family at risk from abuse or embarrassment.
It is obvious that 'aristarchus' has conducted research away from this site. SoylentNews PBC does not hold such information nor has it been ever been declared in any comments.
We can only guess at the true reason behind these disclosures: at the very least it appears to be a smear campaign.
What We Have Done So Far:
- The victim has a full copy of all the evidence that we have been able to trace to date. The evidence was all publicly accessible. We are not aware of a compromise of any other community members' information. We are not going to indicate where this information might be found.
- We have made a separate backup of the database to ensure that evidence should not be lost.
- We have removed personal information from database comments and IRC logs where possible.
- It is entirely for the victim to decide whether to seek legal redress in this matter.
Options:
There are 2 options open to us.
(1) Permanent Ban
- 'aristarchus' will face a full and permanent ban from this community.
- His account(s) will be completely disabled.
- Any further posting he may make to the site will be treated as Spam.
(2) Temporary Ban
- 'aristarchus' will face a temporary ban of 3 months where his account(s) will be disabled. He will be able to restore his 'aristarchus' account when his ban ends. His conduct during this time will be taken into consideration before his account is reactivated.
- During the ban 'aristarchus' may still post on the site as an 'Anonymous Coward', with all the limitations that are associated with that i.e. no journal, no ability to moderate, etc. Whether he wishes to make his identity known in his AC posts is entirely up to him.
- During and subsequent to the ban he is to act as we would expect any other member of this community to act. He is not to disrupt other discussions nor is he to continue to complain about his treatment. The ban is entirely a consequence of his own actions. We will not discuss this matter publicly. If he has complaints he may contact us via email as usual.
- He is to refrain immediately and completely from harassing other members of this community.
- Any serious future abuses by 'aristarchus' can result in a permanent ban being imposed without further warning.
We acknowledge that 'aristarchus' regularly makes insightful and interesting observations and we recognize that he has many supporters on this site. That is why we have offered the option of a conditional Temporary ban.
Action/Conclusion:
'aristarchus' must now decide which ban he wishes to accept. This is not negotiable – there are no other options open to him. If he does not respond either by commenting here or by email within 48 hours of the release of this Decision then we will assume that he has chosen the Temporary Ban and he is bound by the conditions stated within it. He may elect to change to a Permanent ban at any time.
For legal reasons we do not intend to comment further. The community can now see why several of the site admins have been putting in long working days, sometimes in excess of 12 hours since just before Christmas. We are exhausted and need to have a period of normal activity so that we can recover. We urge the community to be circumspect and restrained in the discussions to this Decision – there is little to be gained from inflaming the current situation any further. We ask you not to speculate about the identity of the victim.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 03, @02:08PM (3 children)
Soylent was run by some fat guy in his underwear from his mother's basement surrounded by empty pizza boxes and Coke bottles.
But it is now apparent it is run from some secret bunker with ties to the Bilderberg Group.
:->
(Score: 2) by martyb on Thursday February 03, @02:31PM (1 child)
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 03, @02:48PM
FWIW, I always thought SN was run by buff well-groomed gentlemen in bespoke suits surrounded by empty vintage port bottles. In their mother's basement, of course.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 03, @02:51PM
Troll?
Guess they do not know how to read emoticons...you know the :-> means sarcasm;
Moderation on here is so fucked.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 03, @02:10PM
Thanks admins as always for your efforts. Hope you get a break. Sounds like a tough one.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Thursday February 03, @02:20PM (1 child)
...just 'Wow.
I liked ari when he posted intelligent stuff, but thought he was just a bit of a 'one-track' nut (one-trick pony?).
Now? Wow.
Just.
Wow.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 03, @03:00PM
/me Rubs tears of laughter from eyes
It should have been obvious to everyone that Aristarchus was using other accounts and posting as AC to play both sides of his own argument. TMB let the cat out of the bag before his departure and Ari's fake dramas have really been self-incrimination ever since.
If you want intelligent, look at the way admins and staff handled the situation.
(Score: 1) by mmlj4 on Thursday February 03, @02:26PM (4 children)
Seriously, if there's impending lawsuits and the guy has a history of stalking over an extended period, why would there be even the suggestion of a temp ban?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday February 03, @02:35PM (3 children)
Doxing based on publicly accessible information (the all-too-common "bad OPSEC") is unlikely to be considered a crime in the U.S. outside of extreme circumstances. I don't see anything here about impending lawsuits, and civil litigation against some anonymous homeless philosopher wannabe would likely be fruitless anyway.
aristarchus will happily troll as AC and dodge any account restrictions. I'm not sure even a temp ban is warranted.
(Score: 2) by stormreaver on Thursday February 03, @02:45PM
Although I can't quote them (or bother to look them up at the moment), there are many jurisdictions where the intent to cause injury is a crime even when it involves publicly available information. The biggest obstacle is the will (and/or financial means) to pursue it.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Thursday February 03, @02:58PM
I know I'm God, because every time I pray to him, I find I'm talking to myself.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 03, @03:17PM
You missed part of the TFA. Ari did off-site research to find information not published anywhere online. Publicly available information, paired with some deductions, a lot of guesses, and ultimately, some fraudulent phishing phone calls, and you can doxx just about anyone, anywhere. Read TFA again. Ari has spent years at his obsession.
Also consider that ari has likely dug to expose other members. Why would you suppose that there has only been the one target?
(Score: 2) by jelizondo on Thursday February 03, @02:29PM
I applaud your efforts on keeping SN free of vermin.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Phoenix666 on Thursday February 03, @02:31PM (2 children)
What does the victim of doxxing want to happen?
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 03, @02:37PM (1 child)
Ideally? Ari apologizes, and makes amends. The old Ari returns, and makes real contributions to the site. All the stupid just blows over, and is forgotten over the next few months. What are the odds?
- Target (not victim)
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Thursday February 03, @02:58PM
That makes sense to me.
Sometimes we all go too far when our blood is up. It's also possible to develop deleterious patterns of behavior because we think we're doing the right thing, or because we think the target of those actions deserves it. We are living in toxic times, and they're bleeding into all of us.
There has to be a road back to discourse. There has to be a road back for him, or we can't expect there to be one for any of us.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 03, @02:44PM
doxing is bad. very, very bad.
like a cardinal sin on the intarwebz.
it is also very effective.
but some people are RL a-holes and a good wikipedia definition has pictures :)
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Thursday February 03, @02:50PM
I am a free speech absolutist. I have always been vocal about that. I have put my money where my mouth is by buying gift memberships for other members of the community with strong, often beleaguered views; I have done that to support the site and do what I can to preserve its ecosystem as a free forum with a true diversity of opinion. I have given gift memberships to aristarchus, too, for those reasons.
So it is disappointing, to say the least, that aristarchus has been doxxing anyone. Would he approve of another community member from a different part of the political spectrum doing the same to him? He should reflect on that. His actions have been shameful.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 03, @03:01PM
So all this is publicly available information, none of it is protected personal information, and there's no legal grounds for suing.
Got it. Seriously, who cares?
aristarchus is a drama queen; and if you had just ignored it there would be no big deal, as you have admitted most people wouldn't have even noticed it, or just dismissed it as more noise from the noisy one.
Of course now that you've drawn attention to it .. (Streisand effect much? Actually, not really, because NOBODY CARES).
This could have been mitigated by users if metamods worked. Nover gonna happen, as janrinok has admitted.
So you take action on obfuscated publishing of non-protected publicly available information, but not racist or other hate speech. Because THAT would be censorship. (scratches head).
Suggestion for the next poll:
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 03, @03:21PM
Anonymity has its benefits. I come here to hear and put forth information. I don't care from whose mouth it came. Therefore, anything other than AC holds no benefit that I can see.