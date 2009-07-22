After experiencing extensive spamming, ad-hominem attacks, and trolling it became necessary to protect the site by preventing all Anonymous Coward (AC) comments by anyone who was not logged in. This was a reluctant measure but it proved to be 99.9% effective. It was however, far from ideal. It partially isolated many of the responsible ACs who contribute regularly to the site and provide a valuable input to many of our discussions. They are still able to use journals for posting as the editors of SoylentNews have no control over the content of journals or the comments made in them.
I sought an alternative solution and provided access to some of the stories on the front page and marked them as AC Friendly. I had hoped by demonstrating to those abusing the site that there was a simple solution that they would perhaps cease, or at least return to previously manageable levels. Unfortunately this was not to be. The abuse restarted almost immediately and has continued in every AC Friendly story that has been published. It has clearly demonstrated that this isn't a case of the abusers defending free speech or any other laudable and justifiable aim but simply an attempt to prevent the majority of the community from holding any form of discussion at all. I am not continuing the AC Friendly stories on the main page with the sole exception of this Meta story.
I next tried to switch the attempts to include our AC community around by providing stories from the front page initially to my own journal, but subsequently to the journal of a new account named 'AC Friendly'. This was rather labour intensive and was not something that I could continue to do in the long term. These efforts have been ignored and do not seem to be of any interest to the AC community. Likewise I will not continue this effort unless there is evidence that it is wanted.
There are many perfectly understandable reasons for wishing to post comments as an Anonymous Coward. This was recognised when the original Slashdot code was written and provision was made for such individuals in the software. It is a straightforward matter to log in to the site and then automatically post as AC from then on. This both protects the site itself and those using it. If your justification is that you do not trust the staff then I must question why you would want to remain on the site.
Free speech is an essential part of our ethos but it is necessary to realise that free speech and anonymity are not necessarily related. We want people to be able to express their views without fear of harassment, abuse, or unfair moderation. Only by doing so can we truly claim to have free speech. It means that even those with whom we strongly disagree have the right to express their opinions. Subsequent attempts to argue against those views should not involve any form of harassment of the individual making them. Any attempt to prevent someone from expressing their views is directly counter to the very concept of 'free speech'.
Likewise, anonymity is something to be valued. Attempts to unmask either named or anonymous accounts is unacceptable to this site's administration and will not be tolerated. Those who publish information that appears credible to us must be deterred from continuing by whatever means are necessary. We cannot verify every claim made regarding the personal information of a community member and we must therefore assume that it is has some basis in truth and is an attempt at doxing. It does not matter where the information stated in the claim originates or whether it has been stated on this site or elsewhere previously. If it has the potential to unmask a community member it will be treated as doxing. The site will do all it can to protect community members. We are also fortunate that in the 8 years we have been operating we have only had one account that felt it was an acceptable thing to do. That account has been closed.
There is absolutely no doubt whatsoever that the toxic environment that has developed on the site has cost us numerous valued community members - both staff and regular contributors of submissions and comments. It cannot be allowed to continue. There is also no doubt that there is a straightforward and simple solution, and that is to prevent AC participation without the creation of an account. The software was designed to do this and it is wasted effort trying to find alternatives when it is unnecessary to do so.
There has been quite a bit of discussion over the last week or so. We have had a former community member (who was also once a member of staff) return to the site with his own story. Initially he chose to remain anonymous but subsequently decided to continue his comments under his username. I encourage you all to read the link given and the subsequent comments given in reply. I am very grateful that has taken the effort to explain why he has did what he has done and I welcome him back to our community if he choses to stay. As part of my reply to him I made the following statement:
It is vitally important that everyone is able to express their own point of view without harassment or intimidation or even unfair moderation. We do not all agree with each other. That is the same in any community. But by full, frank and honest discussion we can at least understand each others point of view and possibly identify potential solutions. The freedom of expression is still essential on the site - but it can only exist if we can ensure that it can be conducted in a suitable environment.
I stand by that statement. Since that comment was published I have received other views and experiences of the toxicity of our site from a significant number of individuals, including regular community members and both current and former staff. Quite simply, if we do not change then in all likelihood we will not survive much longer. It is not too late to make the necessary changes but time is running out.
I promised you that no changes would be made to how the site operates without first giving you all the chance to express your own opinions. But you have to decide now which path you want the site to follow. This cannot be a simple vote - as an extreme example we have no way of verifying that AC comments are not the result of a single person, or if some sock-puppets are still active on the site. Everyone has the right to be heard. However, let me point out a few rules:
- Any attempt to disrupt this Meta by spamming, ad-hominem attacks or trolling abuse will count as someone expressing an opinion that we should insist on accounts for all those wishing to post as AC. If anyone thinks that by abusing the site they will be helping their case they are mistaken. However, such actions will clearly show to the community that those who have been making the most noise about being prevented from expressing themselves are not actually fighting for free speech, but rather they are determined to prevent you from exercising your right to it.
- It will be pointless to keep repeating the same views as an AC. We cannot separate them. You want to be anonymous, you choose to have the account ID #1, and this, unfortunately, is a direct consequence to that decision.
- All views will be collated and then a decision will be made based upon them by the staff. This will include the SN Board who may accept that decision, but who have the right to choose the path that the site eventually takes. It may not be the decision that any of us want.
This is an important issue. It cannot be a simple vote but I encourage as many people as possible to express their opinions. It might be the last chance for you to do so. The Meta will stay active for several days to at least mid-week - but if it is abused excessively then it will be taken down and we will be forced to make a decision base on whatever views we already have or can get from elsewhere. I will endeavour to move the Meta in the story queue so that it remains on the front page. Many of our community log on at different times of the day or only on specific days. I would like to give everyone a chance to see the Meta story and to make their views known.
This is your opportunity - please do not waste it.
(Score: 2) by fliptop on Saturday July 09, @10:13AM
Having more rules does suck, but what's the better alternative?
To be oneself, and unafraid whether right or wrong, is more admirable than the easy cowardice of surrender to conformity
(Score: 4, Insightful) by dalek on Saturday July 09, @10:21AM (2 children)
I saw this story listed in the queue yesterday and had no plans to participate until my thoughts were solicited. There are far better minds than mine, people here with more wisdom than I, who have probably weighed these matters much more thoughtfully.
I can tolerate AC shitposting, provided it's not automated or done in large volumes, to allow people to say things anonymously that really need to be anonymous. CmdrTaco saw value in this when he created AC posting. Journalists use anonymous sources. I see value in AC posting, despite the trolling. Even trolls have contributed value. A lot of the unique culture that developed over on Slashdot (e.g., IN SOVIET RUSSIA, hot grits, cows, app appers, all your ___ belong to us, etc...) were started and repeated by trolls. I don't want to get rid of trolls, though I could do without low quality repetitive nonsense that lacks creativity or original thought.
The spamming has to stop, though. Two individuals with vendettas have decided to place their selfish grudges ahead of the community, willing to tear down this site to satisfy their desires. Even better lameness filters will still be very brittle and easily defeated. I mod down the spam as I am able, but the volume has been so great that I've often had no mod points left to mod up good comments. There difference between a comment at +2 and +5 probably has virtually zero effect on the comment's visibility. But when I mod a comment up, I can provide positive feedback that a post is of good quality, hopefully encouraging the person to post more good comments. Responding to the spam interferes with that.
There are also some lines that shouldn't be crossed. Comments that contain specific violent threats regardless of whether they're credible or not (example 1 [soylentnews.org] and example 2 [soylentnews.org]) and doxxing have zero place here. I would support deletion of such comments or removal of the offending text, probably with a page where the staff indicates the incidents of where they've had to employ these measures. Alternatively, if accounts are required, I'd support that such things would result in an automatic ban. I think the transparency and having clear standards that aren't ambiguous (e.g., doxxing, unambiguous violent threats, massive spam floods, DMCA requests, and other court orders) would avoid a slippery slope. I don't want this to be subjective and open to interpretation, nor would I even want someone like Slashdot's famous "IF I EVER MEET YOU, I WILL KICK YOUR ASS" troll to be banned.
I don't like requiring logins to post AC, but if it's necessary, then it's necessary. I don't know where the line should be drawn on this matter.
One other component of this is how to restore the community. Go back a couple of years and you'll find many usernames active who rarely post now, if at all. There are fewer staff now, too. Aside from the most egregious spam, the biggest challenge might be increasing participation. I agree the signal-to-noise ratio needs to be addressed, but outside of the most repetitive noise, I wonder how to increase the signal. Although I let myself get pulled into political discussions too frequently, I'm really here for the tech and science discussion. How do we get more people participating in these areas? How do we get more content about this and less about politics and toxic spam? In some respects, I think that's a more pressing issue here. If I had the answer or even a useful suggestion, I'd post it.
If you've made it this far, thanks for reading. I'll read replies, but I've said my piece. Like I said, there are far wiser people here than I. I'll get more from listening than from posting.
EXTERMINATE
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 09, @10:25AM (1 child)
Dalek, more and more, I think that APK nailed you. You are an academic? In what field? Seriously.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Saturday July 09, @10:43AM
Because where you learned that is probably how you'd find out what field he was an academic in.
He gets a great deal of respect from me because he tries to make serious arguments without appealing to that argument from authority fallacy.
(Score: 2) by inertnet on Saturday July 09, @10:21AM (1 child)
Would it be possible to (user selectively) add a 'hidden' attribute to any comment thread that has a -1 spam score, that was started by a 'real' AC?
I have no problem moderating such comments as spam, which would make them instantly invisible for logged in users that don't want to see them.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Saturday July 09, @10:35AM
Code changes are not possible without a Perl programmer volunteering to join the team.
We are always looking for new staff in different areas - please volunteer if you have some spare time and wish to help
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 09, @10:23AM (1 child)
janrinok does not understand the internet. The more he tries to control, the more star systems will slip through his fingers. I may post at length later, the the initial mistake was to ban aristarchus. We all knew it was downhil from there.
Oh! Shit! I are banned? See my point? No? well, there you go.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Saturday July 09, @10:26AM
(Score: 2) by Frosty Piss on Saturday July 09, @10:41AM (1 child)
TL;DR
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Saturday July 09, @10:45AM
We are always looking for new staff in different areas - please volunteer if you have some spare time and wish to help
(Score: 2) by Flyingmoose on Saturday July 09, @10:44AM
I really hate having to scroll and scroll and SCROLL past hundreds of ASCII swatikas. Whatever it takes to get rid of the flooding.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 09, @11:05AM
I post frequently as AC here, however, the best method of identifying me is the borked English and unneeded use of anachronisms ;-).
However, the thing preventing me from registering to many services is the lack of responsibility. This is something many users and many service operators want to consider, but they unfortunately don't.
The first responsibility is the user's responsibility. This is not only for the spamming, but also a general "being-a-d...k-factor", the same toxicity we have with spamming bots, even if organic bots, or this specific libre software developer who infested his release with malware, I have an eye on you :).
However, the second responsibility is higher. Spamming bots can be finally filtered or banned. For this open source developer, there is always an alternative. However, the Operator's responsibility for the data which is processed when users register is much, much higher and writing "we're responsible for nothing" in terms is a big no-go for me for such service.
Many Operators have no idea how big this responsibility is. The data, and of course the metadata, is a valuable thing which may be used as the currency if the need pushes to it, and it is only the Operator's decision to use it or not. In modern times, unfortunately, it has to be assumed that it will be used. If some Operator would have ethical norms, the service will be bought over by someone without such standards.
The second part of the responsibility is even more higher, as it is partially outside of Operator's decisions. And here it needs the balance between "Knowledge is power" and "the less you know the better you sleep". Sometimes Operators would rather destroy everything they gathered instead of letting it get into wrong hands. There is an enormous number of external actors wanting this data. Starting from ordinary database leak crackers, through government services, bandits with law articles instead of nightsticks, up to totally unforeseen consequences. For example currently passing data to the law services is done everyday. If tomorrow the law will push something unacceptable, transmission will have to still work. You wrote two years ago that you ate a grilled meal? If tomorrow environmental laws will forbid such things and boom - you are criminal now. That's the unseen responsibility for the Operator.
And don't even try with "law doesn't work backwards" absurd, as for the mob it works.
So it's sometimes better not to have the data.