Change of Policy - Anonymous Coward Posting on the Main Page

posted by janrinok on Tuesday July 26, @02:45PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
Soylent Meta

The proposal to enforce AC posting for logged in members only on the main page was promulgated to all staff and members of the board 7 days ago. Thank you to all those who contributed to the earlier discussions and clearly expressed their own views, suggestions and potential enhancements. All are being studied for implementation, if feasible, when staffing and resources permit.

There has been unanimous agreement from all responses received in favour of the proposed restriction. However, it was also apparent that there was a wish that this will be only until other alternative methods of restricting spamming, abuse and other disruptions to discussions can be identified and implemented. This is unlikely to be achievable in the short to medium term; other sites are struggling unsuccessfully with the same problem. The long-term aim remains to include AC posting in all discussions if at all possible

Therefore, beginning immediately, all AC posting on the main site will be limited to registered members who have logged in to their account. We regret that this leaves a number of AC community members unable to contribute as they once did, but anonymity remains a personal choice.

This will not affect discussions in journals which will have no limits and will be open to all.

If there is a demand for it, I will look at alternative methods of publishing a small number of stories each day into a journal.

On a more positive note, there is evidence that because of the recent restrictions on AC posting a significant number of existing accounts have returned and are commenting in the discussions. The quality of discussions (i.e. signal-to-noise ratio) is significantly better than it was several weeks ago. Although we have lost overall numbers of comments, the value of many of those lost comments appears to have been quite low. There has also been a noticeable improvement in moderations being awarded with more positive moderations being given when compared to negative ones. It is too early yet to draw any firm conclusions from other site statistics.

janrinok


This discussion was created by janrinok (52) for logged-in users only.
  • (Score: 3, Informative) by NotSanguine on Tuesday July 26, @02:58PM (1 child)

    by NotSanguine (285) <reversethis-{grO ... a} {eniugnaStoN}> on Tuesday July 26, @02:58PM (#1263005) Homepage Journal

    I thought I'd fr0sty p1ss this thread with some advice for folks who can't/don't wish to have *any* trace of their personage/location recorded in SN's database.

    I previously posted this information here [soylentnews.org]:

    1. Create a throwaway email address (Protonmail, spamdecoy, etc.), presumably through TOR and/or a VPN;
    2. Register an account using that throwaway email address, and confirm the address (again via TOR and/or a VPN);
    3. Connect to SN via TOR and/or a VPN;

    Now, no one can track you even if you're logged in.

    No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr

    • (Score: 2) by Freeman on Tuesday July 26, @03:43PM

      by Freeman (732) on Tuesday July 26, @03:43PM (#1263010) Journal

      This is still less than ideal and leads to putting all of your eggs into one basket.

      I.E. Messages by X user could still be found, if X user is compromised. Or do post by X user as an AC not get attached to said user? I.E. When you click on the user profile and see recent messages.

      Forced Microsoft Account for Windows Login → Switch to Linux.

  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by c0lo on Tuesday July 26, @03:17PM (1 child)

    by c0lo (156) on Tuesday July 26, @03:17PM (#1263007) Journal

    Maybe it's just me, but with

    The quality of discussions (i.e. signal-to-noise ratio) is significantly better than it was several weeks ago.

    half of the fun is gone. Now, you will need to make everything possible to keep Runaway1956 around, we need to have someone to bash and the one better be a high quality asshole to justify the bashing (large grin).

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 26, @03:36PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 26, @03:36PM (#1263009)

      half of the fun is gone. Now, you will need to make everything possible to keep Runaway1956 around, we need to have someone to bash and the one better be a high quality asshole to justify the bashing (large grin).

      But Runaway1956 happily posts the stuff* he does under his account (I suppose he could be posting AC too), but the change described in TFS won't prevent him from posting AC as well.

      *I use that word as I'm trying not to be an asshole. So. How'm I doing? (with no apologies to Ed Koch [wikipedia.org] and his gigantic ego)

