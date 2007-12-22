We are aware of several bugs in the system at the moment, including the lack of a journal index on the front page, and the failure to update modpoints daily. Thank you to all of those bringing them to our attention. Please continue to do so as you may be the first person to see something going wrong.

Unfortunately, NCommander is currently unavailable to fix these immediately but he is aware of them. He is occupied with real world issues and currently has a very limited internet connection. He will fix them as soon as is possible and we ask that you be patient. It is less than ideal but unfortunately we have no other option.