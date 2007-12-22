22/12/07/103254 story
posted by janrinok on Wednesday December 07, @10:05AM
We are aware of several bugs in the system at the moment, including the lack of a journal index on the front page, and the failure to update modpoints daily. Thank you to all of those bringing them to our attention. Please continue to do so as you may be the first person to see something going wrong.
Unfortunately, NCommander is currently unavailable to fix these immediately but he is aware of them. He is occupied with real world issues and currently has a very limited internet connection. He will fix them as soon as is possible and we ask that you be patient. It is less than ideal but unfortunately we have no other option.
This discussion was created by janrinok (52) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
System Bugs | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 5 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by turgid on Wednesday December 07, @12:01PM
Thanks again for all your efforts. They are greatly appreciated.
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 2, Insightful) by pTamok on Wednesday December 07, @12:17PM (1 child)
If NCommander is the only person who can address SoylentNews technical problems, then the site has a huge problem. There could be many reasons for him not being able to continue - he is a Single Point of Failure, which is a bad idea.
Quite apart from the editorial/policy administration problems, the site needs enough technical resource to keep it going, without relying on a single person. It needs 'techies' to keep stuff running while everyone else argues over editorial/site policy. I'm not in a position to help, much as I would love to, but the site needs more trusted techies to keep things going.
I think there is huge value in having a site that doesn't track people, and which eschews javascript. It is evidence of how things can be done without being beholden to huge amounts of external code, over which one has limited control. I hope that some other people think it i s valuable enough to contribute their time and expertise. I'm really sorry I cannot.
Get a few cloned copies of NCommander, stat!
(Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday December 07, @01:17PM
Maybe this will help to put things in perspective?
TheMightyBuzzard was the only coder dude on staff for a long while. When he left, there were zero people left to fix bugs and stuff. Ncommander working on problems is better than the past couple years. True, he remains a single point of failure, but he's doing something.
We might fault him for working on the production machine, rather than the development machine. But, he's working, where no one has been working.
"no more than 8 bullets in a round" - Joe Biden
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Wednesday December 07, @01:06PM
It might also be that the subscriptions added since the last time the database curdled have disappeared.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday December 07, @01:21PM
I didn't "lose" any mod points, I just haven't got any new points. When I first read that mod points weren't updating, I still had 3 unused mod points. I still had one of those mod points just a few minutes ago, when I used it to mod a troll.
"no more than 8 bullets in a round" - Joe Biden