Now that we're here, we hope to have made the wait worth it, but we depend on everyone in the community. To make this site a success, we depend on each and every single user even if its just from passing word of mouth. Remember, every single user can submit stories, moderate, and contribute to discussions all at the same time, and that's what makes us unique. May I be the first to welcome you to your new home.

There were 23 comments to that story but that belies the incredible effort made by a small team of enthusiasts who were determined to create and manage a site that lived up to their own expectations of how a site should behave. There are no advertisements and we are not beholden to any corporate group or business interest. All the support is still completely voluntary. We have also committed ourselves to reaching at least the 10 year birthday celebration too.

That is just as true today as it was then. We are in a similar position to that in which we found ourselves 9 years ago. Software is having to be rewritten and repackaged. It is still based on software written 10 years before we even went live. It works but has a specific set of requirements that are becoming increasingly more difficult to meet. Hardware is being restructured necessitated by the changing economic circumstances that we as a site, individuals, and a community are having to learn to live with.

To say that it has not all been smooth sailing would be an understatement. The world and our community have changed far more than anyone could have envisaged in those first few weeks and months. The site has had to change also - sometimes to enhance what we offer each other as a community and at other times to prevent all of the good work being undone by a small number of people, one result of their actions being to drive away a significant proportion of our community. But here we are - a bit battered and bruised but preparing to move forward while meeting both legal requirements and community expectations as we do so.

Being in the same situation that we found ourselves in 2014 means that NCommander's words are just as relevant today as they were back then. We rely on the community to help us in exactly the same way. We would like to rebuild the community and we can do that with your help by word of mouth. We still rely on your submissions, comments and moderations so please continue to make them. And we are also in need of people who are willing to give a small amount of their time to a wide range of tasks that are necessary to keep the site operational. There is no specific commitment of time or effort - just to contribute whatever you are comfortable with. Get in touch and let us know what interests you, and we will look for a role that will meet those interests wherever possible. If we find a match then we will both benefit but if not there is no commitment on you to join the team.

As I write this we are trying to introduce 2 new volunteers to the sys-ops team, and possibly another editor in the next few weeks - more on that once they have found their seats!

However, if nothing else, please keep doing what you have been doing to support the site - your comments and views are what makes this site what it is. The site is nothing without the community.

Jan