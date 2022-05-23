This is a post that I have suspected that I was going to have to write since late December last year.
You will now know that SoylentNews.org is closing down on 30 June but things have not been standing still behind the scenes since we first became aware of NCommander's decision at the end of last week. In fact, it has been a very busy weekend.
A small group of existing staff are looking at alternative possibilities for a 'replacement' site to keep the flow of stories going and allowing discussions to continue. This is a big task, especially in the 38 days remaining in which to try to achieve it. There are several possibilities which spring to mind, Pipedot for example. I have reached out to Bryan but have not yet received a response. However, things as not as straightforward as they seem. The pipecode is written in Php-5 which some of you will realise is no longer supported. We do not want to become dependant on old software which cannot be maintained into the future; that lesson has been taken aboard and reinforced by NCommander's explanation regarding his decision announced today. There are other options but at the moment it is still a search for what is available out there today which also appears maintainable into the future.
But the first thing we need to know is "Is there still sufficient interest in having a discussion site such as ours?" Do you, the community, still want to have your daily dose of stories and the ability to exchange views with many others on this site? Are there any community members who would be willing to join us in trying to establish such a site? Your views are crucial to everything that we do over the coming days and weeks. So please let us know what you think about whether a site is still required with all the alternative technology available today that simply didn't exist 9 years ago. What form should a new site take? What changes to how we operate are essential for you to continue to remain interested in the future site?
Of course, it cannot be a mirror image of what we have today - which many will see as a good thing! But I hope that we would be able to transfer existing accounts, usernames and passwords directly to any new site that we create. We would also have to start with a relatively simple site and build on that over time.
At the end of the day we would have to restart the voluntary subscriptions but not immediately. We can raise some funds to see us get established without the requirement of a financial commitment from the community. Subscriptions were always sufficient in the past and I don't see why that would not be the case in the future too. The fact that we currently have enough to keep this site going until next year bears witness to that. We have also found that we can significantly reduce our running costs based on our current community rather than being ready for a major stream of new members which never materialises. I have no grandiose ideas of becoming a huge site employing our own journalists but just a community that enjoys the discussions as we have been doing for several years. Nevertheless, we would also be trying to build on our existing community which is beginning to happen on this site now that things have settled down.
So don't hold back - let us know what you think.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 22, @04:55PM (2 children)
But i'm a user, don't have the resources to be a part of establishing the site, so what i want is at the bottom of the barrel, which i understand.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Monday May 22, @04:59PM (1 child)
I am content to know that you would be interested in a new community - which you have confirmed. It would have been easier if you had used your nickname though.....
Thank you.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Monday May 22, @05:02PM
When the list of "requirements" for the new thing is drafted, it should include our old friend "Anonymous Coward" as a user as a cultural thing.
That's an important cultural tradition of SN-ness, makes us what we are, for better (mostly) or worse (sometimes). Its a part of what makes "here".
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Monday May 22, @04:55PM
I'd be in for trying to carry something forward and make a new site from this community. The threaded discussions and moderation are what I see as the core of the mechanical part, as well as the minimal affliction of javascript.
What means are there for the bulk loading of the static pages from the old articles into the Internet Archive or similar service? Static pages ought to be easy to register in the Internet Archive, but the volume combined with the slow nature of the many interactive steps of the manual registration make manual registration infeasible.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by VLM on Monday May 22, @04:59PM
I was going to write a big long post about modern parliamentary informatics and modern containerization architecture and stuff like that, but I'll just toss out some ideas first:
1) Before replacing, think about defining. What really makes /. and SN is a feature list including (but not limited to) psuedonyms, moderation, enduser story suggestions, threaded discussion, sorted by time, 'news', etc.
2) Wider range of software available now. Lots of 'social' software has been written since the 90s. You might be able to replace 95% of this site in a social/interactional sense with a docker install of mattermost or a trello-alike or redmine or something. Is there anything missing at a social level from putting "sn" into a private gitlab install, for those familiar with private gitlab installs imagine we shitpost inside projects in the issues section and stories are new issues and the mods are the only ones permitted to post new issues? Its an interesting mental exercise to see if the goals of SN could be achieved with a FOSS containerized solution like Mattermost. Or just how little extra "helper" would have to be written on top of Redmine to make it "do what SN does although it would look a bit different". For those who don't know Mattermost is pretty much a FOSS slack clone with a built in devops playbook tool that SN (probably) wouldn't need but how much modification of the SN concept would be required to put SN on MM? Imagine a MM where every "SN story" is a new channel and we wipe or lock channels over 48 hrs old. Or replace all of slash code with, essentially, one of a bazillion blogging software 'kits'? I have to admit I find the idea of a private gitlab instance acting as "SN" sounding pretty appealing, or at least its interesting to think about how it would work (or not). The point is you replace the system administration load with "docker pull" more or less. Well probably "docker-compose up -d" but you get the idea.
3) Some things have changed socially and moderation on the internet in 2023 is just political groupthink alliances based on demographic membership mostly. I don't think one number does it in 2023. Some sort of 3-d point of post quality as a scalar vs political compass vector or something. Or BRUTAL banhammer of conversational political discussion and stick to tech only. "How bout that X86-X architecture?" and ruthless censorship of all discussion of the plandemic or trump derangement syndrome, both diseases still plaguing our civilization. In a world of easy deployment do we need a central site with "politics" vs "tech" tags? The people with TDS can just go to the TDS site; the people wanting to talk 64-bit X86-S arch can go to the tech site. You could federate with links to the pages. I'm just saying a monolith tech and monolith social group is not mandatory anymore; could loosely federate tech with monolith social, or otherwise change the focus. But the days of the monolith might be over; there might never be another Yahoo home page or /. home page.
4) as a commentary on repeating expecting different results being insanity, I would suggest not reimplementing the same architecture and design but this time using the latest hotness in the small details or you'll be having the same discussion in the future. Seems like the outside world learned a lot about loosely coupled architecture and container based distribution and REST apis and stuff like that. So redoing "SN with exactly the same overall design now using Python and mariadb" isn't going to help long term.
(Score: 2) by quietus on Monday May 22, @05:00PM
What are the (average and) peak data transfer figures per time unit, and similar for number of connections, to the site?
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday May 22, @05:02PM (1 child)
This is my primary community for discussions of... well, anything. I'd like to see the community continue, even if the screen colors or interface details change - though I might miss the chunky old 5 point limited comment rating system.
I also participate in Reddit, and (grudgingly) a little Facebook, but collectively they get less than half of the time and attention I have put into Soylent.
>What form should a new site take?
Whatever the volunteers are willing to maintain. As I have mentioned in the past, I single-handedly moderate a low-effort sub-Reddit. Not suggesting Reddit is a drop-in replacement for SoylentNews, or that moderation of this community will be anywhere near as easy as moderation of my "cute pictures" community on Reddit, but... it has been a very low-effort platform for me to maintain for 12ish years so far, and if the technical upkeep is threatening to disband Soylent altogether, it's one very low effort option. Yes, Reddit will stuff your channel with ads if you become popular, but... my low traffic sub-reddit never sees system ads, and I only have to remove a couple of independent t-shirt sales efforts a week around Christmas season. I don't know where a Soylent sized audience would fall on that particular spectrum of nuisance attraction.
>What changes to how we operate are essential for you to continue to remain interested in the future site?
For me, as little change as possible would be the best.
>being ready for a major stream of new members which never materialises.
For me, a major stream of new members would most likely dilute the quality/value of the community. I don't object to a little growth / fresh members, but big growth would make Soylent more like those big sites that I put less time / attention into because: it just feels like a vast wasteland there.
Continuity would be best, for me.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday May 22, @05:14PM
Holy frosty piss - there were zero comments when I started writing that, and I doubt it was even 5 minutes before I submitted.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Monday May 22, @05:11PM
There ya go.
Oh and yeah, it's FACEBOOK, not Meta. Meta is the fake name Facebook restructured itself to legally adopt in order to fool everybody into believing that it is more than just old toxic Facebook, and that it's capable of getting into businesses other than social media privacy invasion for middle-aged millenials.
(Score: 2) by fliptop on Monday May 22, @05:13PM
Yes. If we can figure out how to attract new, younger users who prefer to use their phones for everything and want push notifications, I believe the knowledge in the SN community would be beneficial.
Front end: Better stylesheet magic so it's readable on any device. Push notifications that aren't limited to the site's message inbox. Back end: Docker containers, development server, and a slow, well tested migration to whatever it takes to jettison the legacy code everyone hates.
Better organization in management, I realize we're all volunteers, but if there were one or two people who delegated tasks to other sysadmins / developers it would help keep the messiness wrangled IMHO.
Just my $0.02.
