Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Meta

Log In

Log In

Create Account  |  Retrieve Password

Gift a Subscription
Why Gift

Difficulties - to Put It Mildly

posted by janrinok on Wednesday May 31, @07:25AM   Printer-friendly
Soylent Meta

Our IRC server has disappeared. We are not sure of the reason yet but we will keep you informed. Lets not jump to any hasty conclusions. It will affect how we manage the site but we will let you know how to restore some kind of IRC access shortly.


«  Researchers Discover Brute-Force Attack that can Bypass Android Phone Fingerprint Locks | Mars Helicopter Went Silent for Six Sols, Risked Rover  »
This discussion was created by janrinok (52) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Difficulties - to Put It Mildly | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday May 31, @07:44AM (1 child)

    by takyon (881) <reversethis-{gro ... s} {ta} {noykat}> on Wednesday May 31, @07:44AM (#1309007) Journal

    https://webmail.soylentnews.org/ [soylentnews.org]

    Or not, IDK.

    --
    [SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]

    • (Score: 2) by kazzie on Wednesday May 31, @08:14AM

      by kazzie (5309) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday May 31, @08:14AM (#1309013)

      I'm intrigued that the error message at webmail.soylentnews.org states:

      Sorry, the web interface for IRC is no longer available. Our irc server is still active and available, Just the web interface is unavailable. Our IRC channels can still be accessed though the normal IRC interfaces and programs.

(1)