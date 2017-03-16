23/05/31/1810201 story
We have no access to the servers any more. We can't fix things. There is no IRC - so you cannot submit things via the upstart bot. So...
THIS PAGE IS INTENTIONALLY BLANK.
THIS PAGE IS INTENTIONALLY BLANK.
THIS PAGE IS INTENTIONALLY BLANK.
THIS PAGE IS INTENTIONALLY BLANK.
THIS PAGE IS INTENTIONALLY BLANK.
THIS PAGE IS INTENTIONALLY BLANK.
Can someone please return some sanity to the current situation? We are prepared to keep the site going until you have negotiated the future - just let us get on with today.
We will process the stories that are currently in the submission queue but they will become more out of date as time passes.
This discussion was created by janrinok (52) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
(Score: 1) by replic8tor on Wednesday May 31, @06:17PM (4 children)
Hi kolie here I think linode did some maintenance.
I'm on discord not sure where other people migh tbe.
https://discord.gg/pwBFFgpx [discord.gg]
(Score: 3, Informative) by mechanicjay on Wednesday May 31, @06:27PM
My VMS box beat up your Windows box.
(Score: 1) by replic8tor on Wednesday May 31, @06:30PM
It'll be an hour or two for IRC to come back.
(Score: 2) by quietus on Wednesday May 31, @06:33PM (1 child)
Is there a maintenance notification?
(Score: 3, Informative) by janrinok on Wednesday May 31, @06:37PM
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Wednesday May 31, @06:48PM
I think now is a good time to leave a message to future me reading this SN page on archive.org. Sad though it is, it looks like the window of opportunity to do this is fast closing.
Thank you for everything SN! I genuinely enjoyed my time here.