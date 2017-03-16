Stories
posted by janrinok on Wednesday May 31, @06:15PM   Printer-friendly
Soylent Meta

We have no access to the servers any more. We can't fix things. There is no IRC - so you cannot submit things via the upstart bot. So...

Can someone please return some sanity to the current situation? We are prepared to keep the site going until you have negotiated the future - just let us get on with today.

We will process the stories that are currently in the submission queue but they will become more out of date as time passes.


