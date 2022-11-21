from the no-conspiracy-theory-here dept.
Last night, Linode restarted beryllium, the chat server, to do emergency maintenance on the host. At the time, I was doing work on creating the new staging and development environment and didn't think much of it at the time at 3am. Not long after, I got notification that the machine was restarting. I went to sleep, and put it out of my mind. What I didn't notice, since this is the first unexpected reboot in awhile was that there was no startup script for the IRCd, due to the migration from CentOS 6 to Ubuntu 22.04. I got messages via Discord and SMS around 2PM EST (that is to say 12 hours later) that the IRC was down, so I got back home as quickly as possible and got it restarted.
I will add "getting someone else beside me onto the backend" on the things to do in the very short term.
~ NCommander
(Score: 4, Insightful) by janrinok on Wednesday May 31, @08:16PM
Nobody has suggested that it was done intentionally. But as all the staff are locked out of the system you are the only person who can take any action. If you let us back in we can manage the day-to-day issues while you and kolie do the rebuild. Alternatively, you will have to do all the routine stuff yourself, and keep the community informed of any potential interruptions, even if you don't want to tell the staff.
We ALL want the site to carry on into the future. We have the same aims and objectives. Let us do what we have already been doing for 9 years.
(Score: 2) by martyb on Wednesday May 31, @08:33PM
I got a phone call from janrinok (who lives on the other side of the pond) telling me IRC was down. Shortly afterwards, we ended out conversation.
I then picked up the phone to tell NCommander. Come to fine out, he was already aware and working on it. A couple minutes later, IRC was back!
My thanks to everyone who dealt with it and especially to chromas for his most helpful assistance.
Wit is intellect, dancing.