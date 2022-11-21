Last night, Linode restarted beryllium, the chat server, to do emergency maintenance on the host. At the time, I was doing work on creating the new staging and development environment and didn't think much of it at the time at 3am. Not long after, I got notification that the machine was restarting. I went to sleep, and put it out of my mind. What I didn't notice, since this is the first unexpected reboot in awhile was that there was no startup script for the IRCd, due to the migration from CentOS 6 to Ubuntu 22.04. I got messages via Discord and SMS around 2PM EST (that is to say 12 hours later) that the IRC was down, so I got back home as quickly as possible and got it restarted.

I will add "getting someone else beside me onto the backend" on the things to do in the very short term.

~ NCommander