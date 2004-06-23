from the slow-but-steady-progress dept.
SoylentNews PBC had a proper business meeting on Friday, to discuss events since the shutdown notice was posted.
This meeting was attended by myself, Matt Angel, and kolie. I was on the phone for about two hours, combined with multiple follow ups in DMs.
Let's get the good news out first.
SN PBC has agreed to continue operations for SoylentNews.
We also had a very long extended discussion on what the future may look like and some points brought up by staff or members of the community were discussed.
Let's cover all the major points below.
We talked about the state of things to come for over an hour, and then I had one on one calls with Matt and kolie. The conversation was fairly high-level, and mostly consisted of a recap of the last few weeks, current progress, as well as what actually rebuilding the site is going to look like. Right now, we have a commitment to finishing the infrastructure overhaul, and upgrade it as is practical.
That would basically bring us to the "ok for now" status quo ...
However, the status quo does not address the dwindling signal to noise ratios or shrinking community. It does not address the lack of moderation or content standards. It does not address our problems relating to SEO or anything resembling modern human interface guidelines. It also does not resolve the long standing problems that lead to here.
We also had a fairly long conversation on the circumstances that lead to here and how we avoid a repeat of ending back on the brink.
We still have the question of what we will do in the immediate future.
I have no illusion that staff are happy to work with me, but I am hoping we can at least define some sort of formal truce in the name of the future of the site. However, members of the staff have been demanding for me to step down and simply get out.
I have been given the impression that if I was to step down, they would simply continue the site as is. I am unaware of any defined plan relating to fixing any of the problems plaguing the site, both as it is now, and those that have persisted long before this point.
I have also been given the impression that if I do not simply GTFO soon, they're simply going to quit.
That's fair and understandable given everything that has happened.
However, I am not the only stakeholder, as currently, Matt as co-owner, and kolie, as an interested outside party who is actively helping to fix the site, have both indicated that they want me to stay involved at this time.
Ultimately, dealing with the deferred maintenance is going to take priority. Given everything, I don't see how I can have a revised plan for SoylentNews any earlier than July, and realistically I expect it to take longer to have a solid agreement hashed out by all stakeholders.
The staff should be a part of this discussion. However, at this point, they have at this point only made demands, and have made no attempts that I am aware of to negotiate anything. Unilateral demands is not a negotiation.
This is part of a larger problem that, at the end of the day, the staff had no true stake if the site succeeded or failed. This is compounded by the fact that no one has been willing to put themselves forward to join as a member of the board of the directors since mrcoolbp disappeared, and since none are apparently willing to work with me, the person who is both president and 50% owner, well, it leaves us at an impasse.
The easiest thing to do is to allow them to present their case as to why I shouldn't be involved and show to everyone that they can lay out a realistic plan to deal with the issues that have long plagued this website. After all, if they're so insistent that I shouldn't be involved, then as a matter of due diligence, I need them to show a plan that involves fixing the site, and actual work being doing towards it.
For my part, I will do the same in the form of a new business plan for the PBC that will specifically explain why we are taking money in, how we will use it, how we are going to deal with raising capital in the future, and everything else that is involved in keeping SN going for another decade. Such a plan is going to require both kolie and I to discuss the specifics of what replacing rehash is going to require.
At the end of the day, regardless of who was responsible, SN decayed to the point that the database was suffering from corrupted tables. That has to be addressed, and ultimately, until some else steps up to the plate, and presents a workable plan, that falls to me
Infrastructure Rebuild
Of course, talk is cheap, so here's what I have actually done in the last two weeks with help from kolie.
We have been making slow but steady progress on this. The plan is to convert the entire site to an ansible playbook, which now exists. We have successfully started deploying site services on a fresh set of Linode accounts. So far, kolie has got the public wiki rendering, bringing it from MediaWiki 1.18 to a currently supported version.
Meanwhile, I've been digging deeper into rehash. In any scenario that involves the site continuing, we are going to need to be able to deploy code changes. Fortunately, when I did the work to get the site running on Apache 2, I left myself a lot of good notes on how it all works, as well as the "make build-production-environment" target which handles a lot of the worst parts of how to deal with the mountain of legacy Perl.
This is slowly coming together in building a Dockerfile that's on the public rehash repo.
As of writing, I have gotten it to the point it can successfully run the install target. I wrote some rather hacky code that handles shoving connection database information into the system DBIx::Password module, because that's what rehash requires, and I was reminded again why this is the codebase from hell.
We have also had a longer discussion towards implementing new services like status monitoring. A member of the community submitted a long and detailed plan to implement Prometheus for service monitoring. We're not quite ready for that, but we also need to talk about specifically access to the backend.
Infrastructure Access
When I formally announced the shutdown for SoylentNews PBC, I locked out all shell accounts to the backend as well as limited access to the Linode panel. This was done both to protect the site and as a matter of liability. When the circumstances changed, access to the backend was not restored. Access to rehash's administration panel however remained available, which is how janirirok and the other editors have been posting articles. The #chillax channel remains up, although I'm no longer in it.
I didn't restore access after the situation changed. There are quite a few reasons I could give, but given the sheer amount of hostility I have received from certain individual members of the staff, I could not and cannot rule out the possibility that someone would simply "rm -rf /" the production environment out of sheer spite. Also, these machines are going away. There isn't going to be shell access beyond this point aside from a control node.
Right now, the current plan is to simply get the site back to the level of functionality it had back in November, with as many parts of infrastructure being fully up to date as-is possible. This includes going through the configs, removing obsolete bits, and basically reviewing every aspect of the underlying nuts and bolts.
I am going to be taking a solid look at getting rehash ported to the current versions of Apache 2.4 and mod_perl. It mostly depends how much of the stack can be built on mod_perl 2.4 easily. At least with the site on deployable infrastructure, it drastically simplifies what it will take to move forward.
Timeline Moving Forward
Fixing SN is going to require people to be involved and dedicated to rebuilding and essentially relaunching the site as well as fixing many of the problems that have led to here.
To ask that without providing some sort of compensation is folly but without a defined plan, well, we end up in a catch-22 situation.
So, here's what I'm going to do and what I am going to ask of anyone who stays involved.
We will have the site migrated to less broken infrastructure by the end of June at the latest, and likely well before that point.
After that migration is complete, kolie and I are going to negotiate a contract that will handle either overhauling or outright replacement of rehash. This agreement is going to define any new functionality that will be built into what will essentially be version 2 of this website.
We also need to define what specifically is the role of various volunteers in the upkeep of this site, as well as defining our options in case we ever end in another situation like this five or ten years down the road.
If there's one thing I have surmised, no one is happy with this situation, but a big part of moving forward is having an agreement on how it will be maintained and have some flexibility going forward.
A major point of this is growing SoylentNews's cash flow to the point that it can reasonably afford to have at least one paid staff member and provide some actual incentives to keep people involved in its upkeep and overall maintenance.
I have quite a few ideas on how to approach this, but I rather have a chance to write them out in-depth and explore them.
As part of this, I also want to deal with raising the overall signal to noise ratio, increasing the number of comments per article, and hopefully bringing in new blood to the site. It's very hard to have any idea as of the state of the health of the community as we don't have any analytics, and have historically only ever run PiWik for a short period of time.
I think we need to consider doing that again, if only to have an idea of where we are in terms of actual readership and engagement.
Finally, there needs to be a reason why someone might post inbound links to SoylentNews, and once someone clicks on them, sticks around longer than a few seconds. That also makes finding such content easier for both humans and search engines.
These are just some ideas off the top of my head. Realistically, I'm going to need to sit with a pen and paper, sound out which ones are practical with kolie and Matt, and then start taking steps to implement them, with whomever is willing to join us going forward.
I will keep you all posted,
~ NCommander
This is the post I never thought I would have to make. I am also writing this post on behalf of SoylentNews PBC, the legal owner of SoylentNews, and not as a member of the staff or the community.
SoylentNews is going to shut down operations on June 30th.
This wasn't an easy decision to come to, and it's ultimately the culmination of a lot of factors, some which were in my control, and some that weren't. A large part boils down to critical maintenance to the site not properly being performed for a very long time. To pay back the mountain of technical debt we've built up, it would require relaunching the site from scratch.
I'll discuss this more in depth below, but I can't personally justify the time any more, especially due to the negative impact that SN is having on my personal life.
Before we shut down, at least for the foreseeable future, I'm going to outline the situation as I see it, my own personal responsibility, and what happens next.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by janrinok on Monday June 05, @01:00PM (1 child)
https://soylentnews.org/article.pl?sid=23/06/04/226212
So it is now being suggested that the cause of all the problems is the staff. You 'believe' that the site - which we have kept operational for 9 years - is under threat from us. That is so different from the truth that I am absolutely furious. Once again, you have accepted no responsibility for what you have done, indeed you portray yourself as a site saviour which is quite the opposite to the truth.
You are completely blind to what has happened while you were elsewhere. Three members of our small staff have lost their spouses. Can you, NCommander, name any of them? Can you demonstrate any empathy towards them or are they just people to blame? Several others have lost close friends and relatives. One person on the staff has had 2 major strokes which has left him partially sighted and with limited dexterity, yet he still continues to contribute. Another member of staff is currently struggling in South America and surviving on short term jobs - yet he still finds time to contribute. And despite these and other setbacks we have kept the site operational. Priorities have had to change too. But we didn't resign in 2020 and just disappear, unlike you, NCommander. We kept the site going. Everybody who has assisted in that effort has done so willingly and never failed to keep stories on the screen.
There has also been a pandemic. it affected many people on this site as well as all over the world. Both staff and community have been struggling to keep their jobs and businesses, to care for their families. and to keep food on the table. Some of those businesses, being run by SN staff and community members alike, have employees who were also depending upon their jobs. The priorities of many of us have had to be reassessed. Many people cannot afford to make a subscription at the moment, nor give you their 'spare time' because they haven't got any. The site could not always be the most important issue in anybody's life. But throughout all of that we have kept the site operational.
We did not begin an ill-conceived 'update' program without consulting anybody. We have not created a site that has less than half of the services that it had before your unexpected return and intervention. We have been locked out of the system and therefore cannot help when you get warnings of technical interruptions but fail to notify anyone else. Yet we have stood here and been prepared to assist - we have asked publicly in previous journal entries and elsewhere to be allowed back onto the site so that we can start to repair the damage that has been caused. We were still ready to keep supporting the site.
We also did not announce [soylentnews.org] [soylentnews.org] without any prior warning that we were going to close down the site, despite having only weeks earlier given an commitment that we would at least work through until our 10th birthday in February 2024. You did. Somebody suggested that you never meant to go through with it - it was a device to coerce the community to promise you something that they are unable to do in the current economic and professional circumstances. If you did make it as a threat then it appears to have backfired spectacularly. Would you care to comment?
We have not said that there is no future for this site, but you have :
Your heart is still not in it. You are simply trying to save face, perhaps earn back your stake. However, we believe that there most definitely could be a future for this site. We know which 'specific misstep' led to the current situation.
So there will be no consultation - we just have to accept what you want?
And how will you generate the trust necessary for that 'truce' be a realistic proposition? Trust has to be earned, not demanded. This is not the first time that you have behaved this way. Why should we believe it is the last?
Have you tried asking us what our plan would be? How do you know what we are thinking (that's rhetorical by the way)? Let us tell you what we think is the best route ahead. Perhaps there is a compromise that we can all agree on. We do not want you to dictate something completely new and then say that we all have to simply follow you. And that also means unlocking the system. Trusting us as we are being asked to trust you.
You said that you were leaving - was your decision, but now you have changed your mind again. "You have an impression" that we might do something? Again, try asking us. It is not our fault that you are changing your mind and intentions every few weeks. But just leaving our formal posts and returning to the community might not seem unreasonable to some. Are you surprised by that? However, now you are sowing the seeds that if we do decide to leave then the collapse of SoylentNews will be our fault, which is not the case.
Do a hundred shit-posts or personal attacks become more important than a single intelligent comment because of page hits now?
Our knowledge and experience is of no interest to you? I note that again you are not asking the community. The alternatives being suggested are that we, as a community, can either do exactly as you 3 decide and dictate, or we will be ignored. And if you are intending to consult with the community why does your post tell us what you are going to do rather than asking that community what they think you should do?
Finally, you stated less than 1 month ago that you could not go on, that you had lost interest and enthusiasm for the task ahead, your professional workload was too great, and that the site was having a significant and adverse affect on your private lifes. But having perhaps been surprised by the positive response from the community and the realisation that you cannot fix this problem alone or with Kolie, you feel it necessary to blame those who have stayed here for many years, supporting the site by their subscriptions, thousands of hours of unpaid work, and those who have made journal entries, comments and moderations. You are blaming much of it on a community that 'did not step forward' and a team that were not consulted before you started the update, nor have been listened to since. What has brought on yet another change of heart from you - is it thought that you could claw back your stake investment? Do those who paid subscriptions get a refund too? Have you forgotten that others have offered significant funds yet those offers have been ignored?
I repeat something that I said a few weeks ago. NCommander, you did NOT build this site alone. It is not your private train set. It belongs to all of us, and we demand and have the right to have a say in who manages it and how. You haven't been here for several years. The board that you keep mentioning is currently 2 people, yourself and a person whom I could guarantee very few on the site could name until you mentioned him above - our treasurer. He has done great work, even while you were not here. What other contribution has the board made to the site over the last 9 years? Who provided the leadership or direction? Who replaced the previous Board Secretary when he stood down many years ago? Nobody, you just carried on because you think that the board is just a piece of paper. The board has simply not been an integral part of this site for many years, only a legal document. It has not managed anything. Deucalion is the only associate member of the board that anyone here can speak to. He has worked hard through all sorts of difficulties, but where have you spelled out to him or to us his role? Where is the document that spells out my day-to-day management role? The one you promised you would provide in December, and then January, and then.... You want to recreate a Board as we had before - but how will its role and obligations to the community change? It clearly didn't work last time. I do not think that you know how to manage a Board or a team.
And now it will possibly be July before anything tangible will be seen. What you are achieving is finally repairing the damage that you have previously caused - but 6 months too late. Dress it up any way you wish, that is the crux of the matter. Yes, you will have automated the process of building a site, but that is something that could have been achieved in slow time after repairing your mistakes. You have not suggested how you might be able to resolve some of the the community's software problems, nor how anyone else can change the code if all they can see is a 'control node'.
If you see SoylentNews as your site then you have failed. Not the staff to whom you refuse to listen, nor the community who have been asking for bug fixes for a long time which require your Perl programming skills to fix (which work now appears to be beneath you), nor anyone else that you care to blame. It is all on your shoulders. How long will you stay this time before leave to do something else?
My loyalty is not to you or the invisible Board - but to the community that has been created and continues to exist despite you, and to those that stayed here when the going got tough. They have earned my respect. I am not announcing my departure - but I will considerably reduce my contribution if my opinion and efforts count for so little. We have worked without you before, you would not be missed. You do not leave a big pair of shoes to fill.
It should perhaps be a urgent priority for you to sort out your sock-puppet management. If I decide to vacate my staff posts and return to the community then my software will no longer work because I will no longer have the access, and you will certainly become aware of that fact quickly.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 05, @01:38PM
I'm not sure you understand things, janrinok. It's all about NCommander. If Soylentnews doesn't stroke his ego, then Soylentnews has no purpose.
(Score: 2, Informative) by dalek on Monday June 05, @01:13PM (1 child)
I've started working on developing a privacy policy. Please see my journal: https://soylentnews.org/~dalek/journal/14662 [soylentnews.org]. I am not currently a staff member, just a volunteer. Is this something I should continue doing, or should I stop?
I'm just looking for a direct answer if this is something I should be doing. I would like to avoid unnecessary work or having egg on my face. Please let me know if I should continue or if I should suspend this work. No hostility from me, just looking for an answer about whether to proceed.
Thank you.
EXTERMINATE
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Monday June 05, @01:27PM
I would continue. Whatever happens there should be a document which covers privacy and related matters. There isn't one today. There should be one for the future. Whoever is controlling the site and whether I am still part of it at that unknown point in time is anybody's guess.
If you see kolie/replic8tor in any threads here you could introduce yourself and ask him what he would like you to do.
However, I asked you to do that task and you seem to be making a good job of it. I haven't yet changed my roles or returned to the community rather than staff. But for the time being that decision must rest with you. I sincerely thank you for all of your correspondence over a considerable period of time - even though it might not always have been easy reading for me. Which, to be honest, is exactly how it should have been. I would not have wanted, nor expected from you in particular, anything else.