There is a problem with communication still. I do not think that this is obstructive but represents a different appreciation of the problems we face and what information we each seek from the other. It is not yet overcome but things are slowly getting better. As I speak, there is no increased risk to the safety of your personal information, and that should not change in the future. We have to take statements at face value and accept what is being said to a certain degree, and we are still being wary of what each other means by specific statements. The usual openness of this site and its community is not something that everyone understands at first, and we each come with very different experiences and backgrounds.

The remaining 2 parties are in frequent discussion. The differences in approach are being identified and compromises on both sides being made where necessary. Yesterday (Tues 13 Jun) a bug appeared on the user comment preferences page. Why it suddenly appeared is anybody's guess. But both kolie and the sysop team set to together to try to resolve it. What became apparent during that session, which will probably resume some time today, is that both sides could better understand the other's position. I will not go into details of where compromises have been made as I do not think that is constructive at this stage - but they are being made. There is a recognition that some of the staff have perfectly acceptable reasons for having shell access to complete their normal voluntary roles, despite NCommander's statement to the contrary.

Progress is definitely being made, and the different paths are converging. We are not there yet, and there are probably still some significant hurdles to be overcome. There are 3 sides involved, the Board, kolie/replic8tor and the existing staff. NCommander (as the only Board member active on this site) is continuing with his work to containerise everything on the Linode servers. However, for the time being the Rehash repo doesn't always match up with what is actually running the site today. He has an end date in site and kolie believes that he will 'probably' leave the community at some point, as yet undetermined.

A few specifics, which may be of interest. The Board meeting about 10 days ago did discuss using the site to create a 2nd money stream (NCommander's term) or commercialisation of the site (kolie's term). However a discussion with kolie on #soylent within the last 12 hours states:

<janrinok> NCommander has also stated the at the last Board meeting you discussed a '2nd money stream' for the site. Earlier you said you don't know anyone who has said that. Look at the Meta that NC wrote after that Board meeting

<kolie> No what we spoke about was commercialization.

<kolie> Which has a very specific meaning to me.

<janrinok> He used the term that I did.

<kolie> He did bring up very generally that he wanted to raise capital to fund various things on the site.

<janrinok> What were those things?

<kolie> It was a distant plan, no specifics were brought up, and we specifically discussed that nothing would be done without community approval and we walk a very fine line to not sell out.

<janrinok> and how would he/you raise the capital?

<kolie> Which leaves limited options without community buyin.

<kolie> There was no specific on what could be done - more of what wouldn't work. I also don't think that raising money is necessary at this time.

One can interpret that last line in different ways but I believe that kolie is being truthful in making that statement which applies now. We cannot forecast what will happen in the future so for now I think we should accept that statement and press forward.

kolie also had a discussion with AzumaHazuki where he made the following statement:

<kolie2> No one is monetizing it or wants to put advertising on it. That's not what NC wants and it's not what I would do if I was in a position to do something about it.

<kolie2> The only talks about money came from - SN needs to be self sufficient in and of itself.

<kolie2> I think it can do so today.

<AzumaHazuki> okay, then the next question is: where does the operational funding come from? i kind of doubt subscriptions are enough to keep this going

<kolie2> The subscription amount's I'm aware of today completely pay for hosting and incorporation fees etc.

<kolie2> Theres minimal cost in the current form.

<kolie2> How much comes in in subs?

<AzumaHazuki> i'm not privy to that information

<kolie2> I think its public or has been

<AzumaHazuki> some has been but i don't know that that's all the information

<kolie2> I've offered and would be comfortable to fund any cost for hosting or operation as I understand them today going forward out of my own pocket.

We have, as far as I am aware, always paid our bills on time and our funds have stayed in the black. Funding itself is not a major issue as there are several offers of funding already on the table should that be a necessary path. But it does place an onus on the community to subscribe when one is able to do so. We accept and fully understand that many of you are going through difficult times. There is no intention to impose a compulsory subscription - and I would fight very hard against it if someone were to suggest that as a possibility. If this comment spurs you into wanting to subscribe now I would suggest that you do not do so. Let us wait until the dust has settled rather than you subscribe now and something unforeseen ends up making your subscription a donation to charity.

There is also a desire for the community to be more closely involved in scrutinizing the Board, and even for several volunteers from the community to sit on the Board for a period of time, with the right to vote against any actions they or the community they represent object to. This need not be an onerous duty. I do not see Board meetings occurring frequently but, if they do occur, the community should be able to express their opinions. This action would prevent any individual from closing the site down without any serious discussion to justify such action. Board meetings can take place online.

So some of the grey areas are a little clearer. There are still issues outstanding, but I believe that significant progress is being made. We have asked several times for kolie to publish a Meta, and he still declines from doing so. I do not agree with his reasoning but I must accept that decision. He is about to, or already has, release(d) a new journal entry.

There is still a way to go, but we are getting there. Be optimistic. We (the staff) are continuing with an alternative plan as a backup in the event that our optimism is misplaced.