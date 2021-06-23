So in short, the technical aspects of the site are at least getting worked on. I'll cover the business side of it below the fold.

mechanicjay has set a PR for getting rehash running on Apache 2.4, which I've spent some time getting working in a Docker branch, but haven't reviewed in-depth. I've mostly been working on getting everything else rebuilt as is before introducing a potentially unstable update into the stack. My understanding is there's some dependency problems, but just getting index.pl and such rendering is a big step forward.

This also includes all auxiliary services needed for both sides, as well as things like IRC server and necessary bots are included. I had to spend quite a few hours dealing with the remains of the MySQL cluster install, but I managed to recover the soylentdev database from the NDB backups I took before decommissioning the old cluster. Dev.soylentnews.org is back online as of writing.

Infrastructure wise, we've got all the base Docker images, and compose files put together to the point that it's fairly easy to simply run "docker compose up", and get a working rehash installation with the infrastructure playbook. We've got it working on staging.soylentnews.org, albeit with some hiccups.

I have seen most of the open letters and comments. There's a lot to cover, and honestly, a large post on the main page isn't a good way to do this. However, I will address the largest recurring theme, which is fear that people believe that the PBC is going to sell people's personal data, or otherwise harvest it beyond what we have.

The PBC was specifically founded to keep SN as an independent entity so we wouldn't end up under another DICE-like entity. Slashdot changed legal owners many times over the years both in an effort to make it profitable through the .com era, and in later years, as a showcase for advertors to spend money on. From what I can tell, a lot of people fear that SoylentNews will essentially become what Slashdot Media (https://slashdotmedia.com/) is today.

Let me address this one right now. That isn't what is happening here.

Right now, Matt and I have officially held the paperwork to have kolie installed as COO as an officer of the public benefit corporation. He can speak on behalf of the company. We are committed during the same meeting to formally be back up to a three member board of directors. He's done a good job at communicating with the community, and helping keep things afloat.

At which point, we're going to take advantage of some foresight that we did 9 years ago.

SoylentNews's public benefit corporations bylaws specifically allow for a business meeting to be held over IRC. So, at some point somewhat soon, we're going to host a formal meeting where the board (likely represented by me and kolie) will sit, and answer questions. An open form for questions will be posted, which will be consolidated down, and answered to the best of our ability.

The specifics of that are TBD, but I expect to open the floor in early July, and leave the questions period open for a week or so. We will then edit the list down, contact each person who wishes to present, post what we are covering, and then schedule the meeting on IRC. That's probably going to be a lot of back and forth.

The large shape of things I expect to come is going to be having the community much more directly involved in the business side, but that's going to likely require amending the bylaws, as well as having a specific written process of who is eligible, and all the paperwork that goes with.

I am semi-expecting we're going to have to discuss aspects of this with legal assistance simply to determine what is and isn't possible under Delaware business law for a public benefit corporation.

This is also the major step that will let me step out of the role of president of the PBC, and at the end of it, allow me to finally be able to step away, since there will be someone I can hand the role over to who will have legal responsibility for the site, and the knowledge that SN will not become DICEdot 2.0.

However, the honest truth is that while I am happy that SN appears to have a chance at continuing, and many of the very long standing issues being resolved, the personal cost to myself has been immense, especially in light of everything that has transpired.

There's an ongoing discussion as to what my exit from the site is going to look like when the changing of the guard is complete. Right now, for that to happen, all the steps I just outlined, and then have to be accomplished, but I can at least say things are moving. Perhaps not as fast as we all would like, but they're moving.

~ NCommander