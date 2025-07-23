Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Meta

SoylentNews PBC Meeting Will Be July 31st @ 1:30pm PDT on SoylentNews IRC

posted by requerdanos on Friday July 28, @08:30PM   Printer-friendly
from the be-the-change dept.
Soylent Meta

The date, time, and place for the upcoming SoylentNews PBC meeting mentioned in a previous meta post from Tuesday, July 25th were announced today:

  • Date and Time: Monday, July 31 at 1:30pm PDT (4:30pm EST / 8:30pm UTC)
  • Place: #meeting on irc.soylentnews.org (SoylentNews IRC)

More details:

The upcoming meeting will be to nominate one or more qualified candidates to serve on the Board. The PBC exists to define what and how SoylentNews will be and to enforce that vision. Ultimately the Board is responsible for the high-level oversight that ensures the bylaws are fulfilled. The purpose of the expansion is to include more voices from the community so they will be directly represented in the decision making [affecting] the community. The next meeting will be held over IRC and will be answering and addressing your questions and concerns from any of the comments posted in this article.

For further information, see the previous meta post.

Community participation is essential, so I hope we'll see as many of you there as possible.


«  NASA Power Outage Temporarily Halts Contact With Space Station

Related Stories

Upcoming SoylentNews PBC Meeting 36 comments

I wanted to post a reminder to the community that the SoylentNews PBC has it’s upcoming meeting at the end of July on the 31st ( #meeting on irc.sylnt.us @ 1:30 PDT - web access via https://irc.staging.soylentnews.org/ ). I believe that this event is the continuation and result of a very hard push by myself and others to bring about necessary changes to the management and structure of SoylentNews.

The upcoming meeting will be to nominate one or more qualified candidates to serve on the Board. The PBC exists to define what and how SoylentNews will be and to enforce that vision. Ultimately the Board is responsible for the high-level oversight that ensures the bylaws are fulfilled. The purpose of the expansion is to include more voices from the community so they will be directly represented in the decision making effecting the community. The next meeting will be held over IRC and will be answering and addressing your questions and concerns from any of the comments posted in this article.

This discussion was created by requerdanos (5997) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
SoylentNews PBC Meeting Will Be July 31st @ 1:30pm PDT on SoylentNews IRC | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 4, Insightful) by VLM on Friday July 28, @08:46PM

    by VLM (445) on Friday July 28, @08:46PM (#1318116)

    Post a log when its over. I bet a lot of people can't attend. That's IRL, there's never a time that'll work for everyone. I'd be mildly interested in reading the log.

(1)