Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Meta

Meeting Announcement: Governance Committee Meeting on Friday, August 11th 2023 @ 20:30 UTC

posted by requerdanos on Monday August 07, @08:30PM   Printer-friendly
from the soylentnews-is-people dept.
Soylent Meta

Meeting Announcement: The next meeting of the SoylentNews governance committee will be this coming Friday, August 11th, 2023 at 20:30 UTC (1:30pm PDT, 4:30pm EDT) in #governance on SoylentNews IRC. Logs of the meeting will be available afterwards for review, and minutes will be published when available.

The agenda for the upcoming meeting will come out within the next few days, 24 hours or more before the meeting. The agenda is expected to cover, at a minimum, actions arising from the previous meeting, such as exploring the formation of a new entity, and janrinok's report on management structure.

Minutes and agenda, and other governance committee information can be found on the SoylentNews Wiki at: https://wiki.staging.soylentnews.org/wiki/Governance

Call for experts: The committee is calling for experts with relevant knowledge of entity formation to attend the meeting. Their advice may be helpful to the committee and the greater community going forward and would be greatly appreciated.

As always, the community is welcome to observe and participate and is hereby invited to come and do both. SoylentNews is People!


«  AI-powered Brain Implants Restore Touch and Movement to Paralysed Man | Remains Found in China May Belong to Third Human Lineage  »
This discussion was created by requerdanos (5997) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Meeting Announcement: Governance Committee Meeting on Friday, August 11th 2023 @ 20:30 UTC | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.