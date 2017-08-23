Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Meta

Meeting Announcement: Governance Committee Meeting on Friday, August 18th 2023 @ 20:30 UTC

posted by requerdanos on Thursday August 17, @05:00PM   Printer-friendly
from the you-are-your-future-overlords dept.
Soylent Meta

Meeting Announcement: The next meeting of the SoylentNews governance committee will be Friday, August 18th, 2023 at 20:30 UTC (1:30pm PDT, 4:30pm EDT) in #governance on SoylentNews IRC. Logs of the meeting will be available afterwards for review, and minutes will be published when available.

The agenda for the upcoming meeting will be confirmed pending confirmation of who will be attending. The SoylentNews PBC board has been invited to attend and clarify some things about the transition in structure. We also plan to work on the future bylaws of SoylentNews.

Minutes and agenda, and other governance committee information can be found on the SoylentNews Wiki at: https://wiki.staging.soylentnews.org/wiki/Governance

Per usual, the community is encouraged to observe and participate and is hereby invited to the meeting. SoylentNews is People!


«  Another Reason to Stop Looking for Dark Matter
This discussion was created by requerdanos (5997) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Meeting Announcement: Governance Committee Meeting on Friday, August 18th 2023 @ 20:30 UTC | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.