Meeting Announcement: Governance Committee Meeting on Friday, August 25th 2023 @ 20:30 UTC

posted by requerdanos on Thursday August 24, @07:00PM
from the governance-in-action dept.
Meeting Announcement: The next meeting of the SoylentNews governance committee will be Friday, August 25th, 2023 at 20:30 UTC (1:30pm PDT, 4:30pm EDT) in #governance on SoylentNews IRC. Logs of the meeting will be available afterwards for review, and minutes will be published when available.

The agenda for the upcoming meeting will be published when available. In the meeting we plan to discuss mechanicjay's report on different entity types and the first draft of the bylaws, which was posted to janrinok's journal previously.

Minutes and agenda, and other governance committee information are to be found on the SoylentNews Wiki at: https://wiki.staging.soylentnews.org/wiki/Governance

Our community is encouraged to observe and participate, and is therefore invited to the meeting. SoylentNews is, after all, People!


