Meeting Announcement: Governance Committee Meeting on Wednesday, October 18 2023 @ 21:00 UTC

posted by requerdanos on Wednesday October 18, @04:00PM   Printer-friendly
from the we-meet-again dept.
Meeting Announcement: The next meeting of the SoylentNews governance committee is scheduled for Today, Wednesday, October 18th, 2023 at 21:00 UTC (5pm Eastern) in #governance on SoylentNews IRC. Logs of the meeting will be available afterwards for review, and minutes will be published when complete.

The agenda for the upcoming meeting will also be published when available. Minutes and agenda, and other governance committee information are to be found on the SoylentNews Wiki at: https://wiki.staging.soylentnews.org/wiki/Governance

The community is welcome to observe and participate--you are hereby invited to the meeting.


