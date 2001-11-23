Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 15 submissions in the queue.
Meta

Meeting Announcement: Governance Committee Meeting on Wednesday, November 1 2023 @ 21:00 UTC

posted by requerdanos on Wednesday November 01, @06:45PM   Printer-friendly
from the meeting-and-greeting dept.
Soylent Meta

Meeting Announcement: The next meeting of the SoylentNews governance committee is scheduled for Today, Wednesday, November 1st, 2023 at 21:00 UTC (5pm Eastern) in #governance on SoylentNews IRC. Logs of the meeting will be available afterwards for review, and minutes will be published when complete. This will be 5pm eastern time depending on your daylight saving time status.

The agenda for the upcoming meeting will also be published when available. Minutes and agenda, and other governance committee information are to be found on the SoylentNews Wiki at: https://wiki.staging.soylentnews.org/wiki/Governance

The community is welcome to observe and participate, and so is invited to the meeting.


«  Relish the Halloween Horror of This Purple Fungus That “Mummifies” Spiders
This discussion was created by requerdanos (5997) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Meeting Announcement: Governance Committee Meeting on Wednesday, November 1 2023 @ 21:00 UTC | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.