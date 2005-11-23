Stories
posted by janrinok on Sunday November 05, @04:09PM   Printer-friendly
Soylent Meta

Our certificates expire in a few hours time and there is nobody available to update them. You may see warnings in your browser. Please accept our apology.

UPDATE: We think that we have succesfully renewed the certificates - but if anyone encounters anything unusual please let us know either here or on IRC.


This discussion was created by janrinok (52) for logged-in users only.
  • (Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Sunday November 05, @04:20PM

    by Mojibake Tengu (8598) on Sunday November 05, @04:20PM (#1331548) Journal

    Why not replace web allowances certificates a month before expiration? They are free anyway...

    The edge of 太玄 cannot be defined, for it is beyond every aspect of design

  • (Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Sunday November 05, @04:42PM (2 children)

    by PiMuNu (3823) on Sunday November 05, @04:42PM (#1331551)

    Thanks

    • (Score: 4, Informative) by janrinok on Sunday November 05, @04:44PM (1 child)

      by janrinok (52) Subscriber Badge on Sunday November 05, @04:44PM (#1331552) Journal

      We think that we have succesfully updated them - but if anyone encounters anything unusual please let us know either here or on IRC.

  • (Score: 1) by pTamok on Sunday November 05, @04:53PM

    by pTamok (3042) on Sunday November 05, @04:53PM (#1331555)

    Just a thought - I know it's a bit steam age, but could a cron job kick off a script to check expiry dates of certificates and send a warning with a little more advance notice.

    It's one of these things that is important, but isn't urgent, so gets relegated to the 'drain the swamp' list rather than the 'fight alligators' list, until it suddenly becomes an alligator.

    Well done on taking action before the deadline.

