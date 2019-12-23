Stories
Meeting Announcement: Governance Committee Meeting on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 @ 21:00 UTC

Meeting Announcement: The next meeting of the SoylentNews governance committee is scheduled for Wednesday, December 20th, 2023 at 21:00 UTC (4pm Eastern) in #governance on SoylentNews IRC. Logs of the meeting will be available afterwards for review, and minutes will be published when complete.

Minutes and agenda, and other governance committee information are to be found on the SoylentNews Wiki at: https://wiki.staging.soylentnews.org/wiki/Governance

The community, welcome to observe and participate, is encouraged to attend the meeting.


