from the 21:00-UTC-is-4pm-Eastern-Standard-Time dept.
Meeting Announcement: The next meeting of the SoylentNews governance committee is scheduled for Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 21:00 UTC (4pm Eastern) in #governance on SoylentNews IRC. Logs of the meeting will be available afterwards for review, and minutes will be published when complete.
Minutes and agenda, and other governance committee information have a page on the SoylentNews Wiki at: https://wiki.staging.soylentnews.org/wiki/Governance
The community is welcome to observe and participate, and is encouraged to attend the meeting.
