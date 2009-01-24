Stories
Meeting Announcement: Governance Committee Meeting on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 @ 21:00 UTC

Meeting Announcement: The next meeting of the SoylentNews governance committee is scheduled for Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 21:00 UTC (4pm Eastern) in #governance on SoylentNews IRC. Logs of the meeting will be available afterwards for review, and minutes will be published when complete.

Minutes and agenda, and other governance committee information have a page on the SoylentNews Wiki at: https://wiki.staging.soylentnews.org/wiki/Governance

Expected topics include the formation of a new corporation and the peaceful transfer of assets. Committee members, you don't want to miss this one!

The community, welcome to observe and participate, is also encouraged to attend the meeting.


