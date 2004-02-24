Many of you will have experienced the problems with the expired certificates. Unfortunately, our one remaining sysadmin is away from home until 1400 Monday (US time - tz unknown) and he has been away for a while.

We have requested NCommander and k0lie to assist. They have declined.

We all have real jobs and lives to live too and this is just one of those things.

Unfortunately it seems that the problem will continue for another 36 hours.