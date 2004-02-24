24/02/04/1152202 story
posted by janrinok on Sunday February 04, @11:55AM
Many of you will have experienced the problems with the expired certificates. Unfortunately, our one remaining sysadmin is away from home until 1400 Monday (US time - tz unknown) and he has been away for a while.
We have requested NCommander and k0lie to assist. They have declined.
We all have real jobs and lives to live too and this is just one of those things.
Unfortunately it seems that the problem will continue for another 36 hours.
This discussion was created by janrinok (52) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
CERTIFICATES EXPIRED | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 4 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by drussell on Sunday February 04, @12:07PM (2 children)
Why are we advertising HSTS anyway?
If I want to connect insecurely, isn't that my business?
Shouldn't I be able to pull a 286 out of mothballs and connect with NCSA Mosaic if I wish to?
(Score: 2) by ElizabethGreene on Sunday February 04, @12:30PM (1 child)
My naive expectation is that Mosaic would ignore the unknown (to it) HSTS header. Do you mind digging out that box and testing it?
(Score: 2) by drussell on Sunday February 04, @12:40PM
That was really two separate points...
I'm asking why we are even trying to force HTTPS-only in any case in the first place?
Yes, ancient 16-bit Mosaic wouldn't know what HSTS was, it wouldn't even know what HTTPS is. I don't think that even existed before Netscape, IIRC.
That was my point, why shouldn't I be able to connect to SN insecurely if I choose to, using whatever insecure method or protocol I wish?
(Sure, if I actually logged in, I would probably wish to securely change my password afterwards, but shouldn't I always be allowed to connect via whatever method *I* choose?)
(Score: 3, Funny) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Sunday February 04, @12:16PM
I DEMAND 24/7 support because I use the service for free!