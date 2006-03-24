from the thanks-guys dept.
So, just a follow up. According to matt, we got around $2,000 USD right now in the PBC overnight, and there are still more payments processing. I paid the Linode bill this morning. So, funding problem: solved. We should be set for the foreseeable future as far as money goes!
Seriously guys, you stepped up, and I am thankful. Since I'm here, a quick update on what's going on: Right now, we're mostly just waiting for paperwork to go through as far as handing the site to a newly-created, not-for-profit. It's slow work and I'm not directly involved, but I've seen that there has been a fair number of articles on the subject so I'm pretty happy that everyone is aware of what's going on.
I could write more, but I think I'm going to keep this short and sweet for now. Once I have a final total, I'll post it.
- N
(Score: 3, Insightful) by janrinok on Thursday March 07, @09:40AM (1 child)
Over the last 12 months or so various staff have been asked "why do you bother?" or have been told "Just let the site die".
The answer to the first part is YOU are why we bother. The response to NCommander's plea 48 hours ago has been overwhelming and to be honest exceeds what anyone was expecting to see. I had no doubt that we would get the support to reach $500 but the current total paid in as I write this now stands at $3500.19 net. And I expect that there are still some more donations to be processed. You are amazing. 'Thank you' is not sufficient to express how grateful we are, but they are the only words that I have at the moment. So, again, Thank You!
Secondly, if anyone had doubts about the amount of support that there is for this site (with its numerous problems, technical debt, warts and all) then this response and the comments to NCommander's previous Meta those doubts have surely now been dispelled. We have our usual detractors who say that the site is outdated and pointless, and to them I would say if it isn't to your liking then either join the staff and help change it, or leave us with our best wishes.
The staff, like the community, has been decimated, especially over the last year or so. We will need additional volunteers when we get to the new site particularly in the sys-admin area. We have a challenge ahead of us but not one that we haven't overcome before and I am looking at that task with more confidence now than I had a few days ago.
I don't care how much you donated, I don't care if you are unable to donate anything at all, you are all welcome in this community as long as you let others enjoy being part of it as well. Insulting or abusing each other is not what we are about. Reducing discussions to childish squabbles is not what we are about either.
Your participation and comments are what makes this site what it is and I think that most of us realise this. The supporters far outweigh the detractors. Let's keep it that way. I will do my very best to ensure that the site continues into the future while spending as little of your money as we possible can while doing so.
(Score: 2) by ls671 on Thursday March 07, @10:02AM
No problems, we are all always glad to help!
Everything I write is lies, read between the lines.