from the you-dump-the-data-out,-you-load-the-data-in,-you-do-the-hokey-cokey... dept.
Over the coming days and weeks we will be switching servers from Linode to our own hardware. The first switch will take place tomorrow. This will also require some DNS changes but you just keep using the same URLs that you are using today. Other than that services should look and behave exactly as they do now. There may well be minor disruptions to connections and we ask you to please bear with us if they occur. There will be pauses of a day or more in between each service being switched over, while we continue to monitor that everything is working as expected.
Moving the data from a live server to a new server means that there will be a finite time between making a backup and installing it on the new server. The site will indicate that maintenance is being carried out. That implies that posts made during this interval will be lost. The process will begin around 1600 UTC on Monday 28 October. We will attempt to make the switch over as quickly as possible and there should always be a live server online. If you lose access to the site completely remember that you can still contact us via email ('nickname' [@] soylentnews.org), on IRC, or by shouting VERY loudly.
If your comment is lost please do not believe those in the community who will no doubt claim that comments are being intentionally deleted. They are not (unless you are one of our small number of persistent spammers).
Once each switch is completed I would hope that we can inform you immediately. However, that might not always be possible - everyone has to sleep sometime! Please make any observations regarding problems, or even compliments if the system is responding better than before, in the comments for this Meta. However, our testing so far indicates that the new servers are more responsive than the existing servers but of course they have not yet been placed under quite the same load.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by pe1rxq on Sunday October 27, @11:19AM (2 children)
Just a suggestion, but would it not be better to block posting during the move? Or just shut down the site for a few hours 'due to maintenance'?
I like that you all try to keep everything working, but I am afraid the confusion it creates is not worth it. Not being able to post for a while is IMHO better than knowing a post could just go 'poof'.
Anyway: Good luck with the move! Hope all goes well
(Score: 2) by Unixnut on Sunday October 27, @11:24AM (1 child)
Seconded, as different people will post at different times and may wonder why their posts vanished. Unless you intend to keep this topic pinned to the top of the front page then it will go down as new news is posted, resulting in people possibly missing the notice.
Should not be too hard to re-point the DNS to a temporary "we are undergoing maintenance from $dateTime to $dateTime to migrate to new servers" page while the migration is ongoing. I am sure the community is patient enough to visit later when the migration is done :-)
Likewise I wish you best of luck. Hope it all goes smoothly!
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Sunday October 27, @11:54AM
We already have plans to do exactly as you are suggesting.
I am not interested in knowing who people are or where they live. My interest starts and stops at our servers.