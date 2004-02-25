Once we have a volunteer or volunteers for a post we will hold an election for the community to approve and select a person for a post. This will be done openly and everyone with an active account created before the date and time that this Meta is published will have a single vote. The reason for this restriction is to prevent a mass of new accounts attempting to unfairly influence the outcome of the vote. The current Board will make the final decision on who is chosen.

If you wish to volunteer for a post then you should have an account in good standing i.e. not banned or created within the last few months, and with a reasonable level of karma. Please volunteer either here in the comments or directly via email to admin@soylentnews.org. If you have volunteered for a post previously then it does not preclude you from volunteering again. If you have questions regarding a role then please raise them here. If appropriate, I will ask the person currently in that post to reply so that you get the information direct from 'the horses mouth'.

Volunteers for the posts should remember that they must be prepared to sign site legal business documents and therefore cannot maintain perfect anonymity. On the site we have not given any additional information other than their nicknames and user ids. Nevertheless, somewhere in the masses of paperwork and records that the US demands and maintains their names and contact details are recorded.

Slightly less than 12 months ago I asked for volunteers to serve on the Board of SoylentNews and fortunately some people stepped forward and took on the 3 key roles (Chairman, Treasurer and Secretary). They have each contributed to the setting up of the site and getting us where we are today. However, they will soon be wanting to stand down from their current posts. The concept of the site is that the governance is provided by the community and that posts should be rotated occasionally. We are again seeking volunteers to assume one of the current positions. The roles are important, they are the most important posts on the site because without them there can be no site, but I don't think that they are particularly arduous. They are not roles that require a daily or even a weekly input. They maintain an overview of the site and they have an independent decision-making role in future site operations.

For most people the holiday season is over. There are a few who have their winter holidays booked as we still have a few months of the skiing season to go yet, but I don't think that this affects any of our staff! So I offer a belated 'Happy New Year' and wish you all the very best for 2025.

Site Documentation

In December I published the new proposed documentation covering Policy, the Board, and other documents. Over the last few days the Wiki has been offline so I will repeat the links here:

It is 6 weeks since those documents were posted and I have included changes that have been proposed. There will be a vote to adopt them in the coming days.

Financial Statement

Dale, our Treasurer, is preparing a financial statement for our annual return to the IRS. We currently have $968.61. There was no money transferred from the previous site but we have received several donations and subscriptions. This is a healthy figure because our servers and data connections have also been donated by generous community members and so our outgoings are significantly less than they were previously. The spreadsheet can be found here. Subscriptions and donations may be made using Paypal, Stripe or direct bank transfer. My grateful thanks go to Dale for his work on behalf of the site.

Future Plans

Improved Security and Accountability

Perhaps surprisingly, kolie discovered a significant security hole in the Rehash software which had been present since the original site began, and possibly from before that. Fortunately, there is no evidence that it was ever exploited. It has been fixed. Some parts of the code have never been worked on and it had been thought to have been secure when we first forked it. It appears to have never been fully tested.

Additionally, with the new software that is currently being written it will be possible for community members to have enhanced access via the site API. Some API functions will respond differently depending on the security level of the person accessing the site using it. As you can imagine this will require careful testing.

Some of you will have seen the software that will be used to remove spamming and doxxing information from public view. When the software is complete it will also give community members improved visibility on why some comments are removed from view. This will improve staff accountability to the community at large. Another benefit is that now nothing is actually removed from the database, it is only removed from display. It can therefore be restored should it be desired.

Rehash Code Rewrite

The Perl code, despite being very dated, is perhaps surprisingly well structured. It is possible that the Rehash code can be rewritten in a more popular and more supportable language function by function. This is a long term plan but it does appear to be a realistic one.

Suggestions

We have received a proposal that community members should have a better way of making suggestions for changes that will improve the site's function and use, rather than the current method of making a bug report. It is still only a proposal and we need to spend some time investigating the possibilities. Using the Wiki has been proposed and providing that we can securely protect the rest of the Wiki while granting access to community members to the Suggestions page it seems a good idea. The problem is that the Wiki is known to be vulnerable to external attacks and abuse unless a lot of additional software (and management) is employed. Leaving it open to ACs (and thus the whole world) will clearly not be possible so it has its a known limitation.

Anonymous Coward Contributions to this Discussion

It is a fact that if this discussion were to be open to ACs on the front pages it would quickly become a focus for Spam from a very small group of people. Therefore, the contents of this Meta will be reproduced as a journal belonging to "AC Friendly" [https://soylentnews.org/~AC+Friendly/journal/] and ACs will be welcome to comment there. Valid points of discussion will be copied across to the front page story under the username of "AC Friendly". If an AC wishes to respond to a specific comment then please link to that comment in the first line of your own comment. Spam in that journal will be treated appropriately.