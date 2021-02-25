Don't worry - this will be a relatively short Meta, and it is not to explain another site outage!
Community Vote on Site Documentation
In December 2024 I released a Meta which detailed the proposed documentation for the site under the Soylent Phoenix board. This is a legal requirement resulting from the creation of a new company. I repeated the links to the documentation in January. The next step is for the community to accept or reject the proposed documentation. The previous voting software is no longer available to us but I believe that a straightforward count of comments will suffice.
I will publish another Meta which will contain the links to the proposed documentation but it is not to be used for any discussion regarding the contents. Each current account in good standing (i.e. having a karma of 20+ and created on or before the publication of the December Meta (16 Dec 2024 - that is up to and including account #49487 ) will be eligible to vote. In order to cast your vote your comment should be limited to a single word - "Yes" or "No" (upper or lower case is acceptable) on a line all by itself. "Yes" will indicate your acceptance of the documentation and "No" will indicate your rejection of it. Your last comment of a maximum of 2 attempts will be the one that counts so you will have the opportunity to change your vote. Any more than 2 attempts from an account to cast a vote will be discarded. Comments may contain a single paragraph to overcome the 'lame comment' filter. The contents of the paragraph will be ignored. The vote will remain open for 1 week and will close at 23:59 (UTC) on 28 February 2025. The result will be made public once the Board are satisfied that the voting has been fair and democratic.
Existing votes will remain valid and do not have to be redone.
Entering into a discussion in the vote or justifying why you have voted in a particular fashion will nullify your comment. There has been a period of over 2 months for discussion and suggested changes.
It is important that you cast a vote. As an extreme example, if 1 person alone votes Yes and 2 people vote No then the documentation will NOT be accepted. Not casting a vote doesn't make any statement whatsoever but may result in the majority of true community opinion being ignored.
Essentially, the documentation is the same as that adopted in 2014 except it has been rewritten where necessary to clarify the meaning or intent. It also incorporates in one location changes to the rules that have been accepted by the community since 2014 (e.g. the definition of Spam which was adopted by the site in 2021).
Please cast your vote in the comments to this Meta.
A valid vote should contain a single word - either "Yes" to accept the documents or "No" to reject them. A single vote is required to accept ALL of the proposed documents.
TO OVERCOME THE TECHNICAL PROBLEM: Please include a single paragraph containing anything at all - it will be ignored by the software during vote counting. However, the vote "Yes" or "No" must be on a line all by itself.
For ease of reference links to the documents are repeated here:
(Score: 3, Insightful) by janrinok on Friday February 21, @02:33PM (9 children)
I thought that I would give an example of a valid vote - so I did and then immediately realised that someone might assume that this is the correct place to cast a vote
IT IS NOT!
I therefore remove my comment rather than confuse others to follow my example... Doh!!!
(Score: 2) by Snospar on Friday February 21, @03:11PM (8 children)
I just posted my Vote with a Yes title and Yes text and couldn't because "This exact comment has already been posted. Try to be more original... ". Is the title of my post "Yes" enough to be counted as a valid vote? I think others will be hit with this same issue.
Huge thanks to all the Soylent volunteers without whom this community (and this post) would not be possible.
(Score: 2) by zocalo on Friday February 21, @03:16PM (7 children)
(Score: 2) by zocalo on Friday February 21, @03:25PM
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Friday February 21, @03:29PM (5 children)
I have modified the requirements so that it will accept a single paragraph which will be completely ignored during the vote counting. Existing votes do NOT have to be remade but can be if you wish. They will count as your change to the original vote even if they say the same thing.
Users MUST be logged in for the vote to count. The title field is ignored.
(Score: 2) by Tork on Friday February 21, @03:38PM (4 children)
(Score: 4, Informative) by janrinok on Friday February 21, @03:49PM (3 children)
Because there are absolutely no checks on Polls. They can be gamed very easily. People can vote twice (I'll let you work out how for yourself...)
Even the Poll itself has this disclaimer:
(Score: 2, Interesting) by day of the dalek on Friday February 21, @03:56PM (2 children)
If people's user names are attached to their votes, and the votes are public, users might be concerned about reprisal. That might discourage people from voting their conscience. Could there be a pledge that people's votes won't be held against them, and a polite request to not moderate people based on their vote?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by janrinok on Friday February 21, @05:55PM (1 child)
I am more concerned that we follow the legal requirement for the procedure than the actual outcome of the vote. However, there has been several months when the community could have made suggestions. Some did, the suggestions have been considered, and some have been incorporated. As I said elsewhere this is not really the time to be asking for changes. We intentionally included a minimum period of 1 year for updating the administration documents.
With regards to the matter of moderations, we already have procedures to detect moderation abuse and anyone who thinks that they are being treated unfairly by others can ask us to check the moderations that they receive. If somebody is intending to abuse the system then I don't think that a polite request here will make the slightest difference to how they behave in the future.
Voting will, at least for the foreseeable future, be public and require community members to be logged in. There is currently no alternative if we are to have a fair voting system. If somebody wishes to propose alternative voting software which has been fully tested then we, as a community, can consider it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 21, @10:15PM
I won't vote. I've been legally able to vote for over 30 years and I have never been on the winning side of an election, although I have usually been on the morally right side. What with the way the world is going, I don't want to give them any more reasons to throw me in jail.
(Score: 0, Troll) by DadaDoofy on Friday February 21, @03:00PM (3 children)
You know, I really don't care, but I thought I'd vote anyway, to participate in the community. That is, until I came across this:
"The result will be made public once the Board are satisfied that the voting has been fair and democratic."
How is a vote even democratic if it can be overridden in the name of "fairness"?
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Friday February 21, @03:36PM
If the Board are not satisfied that the count by Staff (not by the Board themselves) is unacceptable then I would expect them to reject the results. The count will show how many people say "Yes", how many people say "No", how many votes are discarded because of non-compliance with the rules etc. The Board are not directly involved in any software, nor do they have access to the database. The votes are viewable by anyone who is able to count them for themselves.
The staff have to present the Board with something that they will accept, and they are free to inspect how the staff manage the vote as that IS their role. They alone decide whether the staff have carried out the task correctly. We are all serving the same Board.
If you have a more fair and democratic solution then why don't you propose it?
(Score: 3, Touché) by Tork on Friday February 21, @03:37PM
Settle down Sparky, they just mean so long as there isn't reason to believe cheating was involved.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 21, @10:16PM
IS THERE SOMEONE WHO LOOKS AFTER YOU? DO THEY KNOW YOU'RE ON THE INTERTUBES?