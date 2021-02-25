Please cast your vote in the comments to this Meta.
A valid vote should contain a single word - either "Yes" to accept the documents or "No" to reject them. A single vote is required to accept ALL of the proposed documents.
TO OVERCOME THE TECHNICAL PROBLEM: Please include a single paragraph containing anything at all - it will be ignored by the software during vote counting. However, the vote "Yes" or "No" must be on a line all by itself.
For ease of reference links to the documents are repeated here:
Don't worry - this will be a relatively short Meta, and it is not to explain another site outage!
Community Vote on Site Documentation
In December 2024 I released a Meta which detailed the proposed documentation for the site under the Soylent Phoenix board. This is a legal requirement resulting from the creation of a new company. I repeated the links to the documentation in January. The next step is for the community to accept or reject the proposed documentation. The previous voting software is no longer available to us but I believe that a straightforward count of comments will suffice.
I will publish another Meta which will contain the links to the proposed documentation but it is not to be used for any discussion regarding the contents. Each current account in good standing (i.e. having a karma of 20+ and created on or before the publication of the December Meta (16 Dec 2024 - that is up to and including account #49487 ) will be eligible to vote. In order to cast your vote your comment should be limited to a single word - "Yes" or "No" (upper or lower case is acceptable) on a line all by itself. "Yes" will indicate your acceptance of the documentation and "No" will indicate your rejection of it. Your last comment of a maximum of 2 attempts will be the one that counts so you will have the opportunity to change your vote. Any more than 2 attempts from an account to cast a vote will be discarded. Comments may contain a single paragraph to overcome the 'lame comment' filter. The contents of the paragraph will be ignored. The vote will remain open for 1 week and will close at 23:59 (UTC) on 28 February 2025. The result will be made public once the Board are satisfied that the voting has been fair and democratic.
Existing votes will remain valid and do not have to be redone.
Entering into a discussion in the vote or justifying why you have voted in a particular fashion will nullify your comment. There has been a period of over 2 months for discussion and suggested changes.
It is important that you cast a vote. As an extreme example, if 1 person alone votes Yes and 2 people vote No then the documentation will NOT be accepted. Not casting a vote doesn't make any statement whatsoever but may result in the majority of true community opinion being ignored.
Essentially, the documentation is the same as that adopted in 2014 except it has been rewritten where necessary to clarify the meaning or intent. It also incorporates in one location changes to the rules that have been accepted by the community since 2014 (e.g. the definition of Spam which was adopted by the site in 2021).
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Friday February 21, @02:34PM
I am not interested in knowing who people are or where they live. My interest starts and stops at our servers.
(Score: 2) by donkeyhotay on Friday February 21, @02:51PM
Yes
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Ox0000 on Friday February 21, @02:52PM
I note that the Transfer of Assets Agreement transfers the domain named soylentnews.com and not soylentnews.org. Even though soylentnews.com redirects to .org. What's that about?
(Score: 2) by AnonTechie on Friday February 21, @02:56PM

YES
YES
Albert Einstein - "Only two things are infinite, the universe and human stupidity, and I'm not sure about the former."
(Score: 4, Funny) by Snospar on Friday February 21, @03:09PM (1 child)
This exact comment has already been posted. Try to be more original...
Huge thanks to all the Soylent volunteers without whom this community (and this post) would not be possible.
(Score: 3, Funny) by janrinok on Friday February 21, @03:12PM
I am not interested in knowing who people are or where they live. My interest starts and stops at our servers.
(Score: 2) by Frosty Piss on Friday February 21, @03:15PM

Yes Yes yes ... Yes
Yes Yes yes ... Yes
(Score: 2) by Tork on Friday February 21, @03:17PM
Tork sez: Be original, like me!
🏳️🌈 Proud Ally 🏳️🌈
(Score: 1) by nostyle on Friday February 21, @03:38PM
I really have no quarrel with whatever you guys decide to do, so...
Yes
...and we'll see if that does the trick.
(Score: 2) by zocalo on Friday February 21, @03:41PM (3 children)
UNIX? They're not even circumcised! Savages!
(Score: 3, Informative) by janrinok on Friday February 21, @03:54PM (1 child)
All comments made before the datetime of this comment will be considered valid. Snospar, I suggest you make a vote.
After the datetime of this comment votes MUST comply with the revised voting method i.e. include a paragraph of text, which will be ignored, in order to overcome the lameness filter.
The Vote itself should be on a line all by itself. We will not be doing a text search to find it.
I am not interested in knowing who people are or where they live. My interest starts and stops at our servers.
(Score: 2) by zocalo on Friday February 21, @03:58PM
There. Done. I have no intention of changing it, so we're good.
UNIX? They're not even circumcised! Savages!
(Score: 2) by mrpg on Friday February 21, @08:48PM
The Vote itself should be on a line all by itself. We will not be doing a text search to find it.
No Karma Bonus Post Anonymously
(Score: 2) by Undefined on Friday February 21, @04:03PM (2 children)
Yes
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Vivamus aliquet nisi in mi condimentum gravida. Quisque lectus justo, condimentum at iaculis quis, varius non tellus. Sed ornare efficitur augue ut tincidunt. Nulla semper magna cursus elementum tristique. Integer tempus, libero a condimentum auctor, lorem lectus euismod diam, vitae aliquam ipsum dolor non tellus. Pellentesque mollis nulla sit amet mattis finibus. Suspendisse lacinia quis nulla sit amet tristique. Morbi vulputate, felis quis interdum malesuada, metus arcu condimentum odio, sed fermentum tellus dolor ac ante. Maecenas sit amet massa nulla. Suspendisse fringilla facilisis quam ac sodales. Ut vestibulum magna mauris, id hendrerit magna aliquet ut.
(Score: 2) by Frosty Piss on Friday February 21, @07:06PM (1 child)

I'm sorry, I don't read Latin.
I'm sorry, I don't read Latin.
(Score: 3, Touché) by Tork on Friday February 21, @07:45PM
🏳️🌈 Proud Ally 🏳️🌈
(Score: 2) by Snospar on Friday February 21, @04:11PM
YES
This vote is submitted in accordance with the most recent advice :)
Huge thanks to all the Soylent volunteers without whom this community (and this post) would not be possible.
(Score: 2) by Barenflimski on Friday February 21, @04:27PM
Yes
Of course yes. Best crew ever!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by chucky on Friday February 21, @04:53PM
Yes
I like this site; if any of those papers means it will continue, then yes.
(Score: 1) by lonehighway on Friday February 21, @05:11PM
Yes
Thank you for all the work you have done to make this a reality.
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Friday February 21, @05:16PM
All the hard work to keep SN going deserves the support of all of us!
As such:
YES
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 1) by Rocky Mudbutt on Friday February 21, @05:19PM
Yes
Oui
Sí
Hoc
Babel descends onto the world
Ethics II Axiom 2. "Man thinks." B. Spinoza
(Score: 2) by liar on Friday February 21, @05:27PM (1 child)
Adoption of Site Documentation Yes
Noli nothis permittere te terere.
(Score: 2) by mrpg on Friday February 21, @08:47PM
The Vote itself should be on a line all by itself. We will not be doing a text search to find it.
(Score: 2) by gtomorrow on Friday February 21, @05:35PM

Yes
Yes
(Score: 2) by StupendousMan on Friday February 21, @05:58PM

YES .
YES .
(Score: 3, Funny) by day of the dalek on Friday February 21, @06:08PM

No

SUCK IT TREBEK
No
SUCK IT TREBEK
Some of those that burn crosses, are the same that hold office [youtu.be]
(Score: 3, Funny) by DannyB on Friday February 21, @06:11PM
Yes
Q. What programming words should I use for web development?
A. Sonny, back in the day we didn't call those "programming words" they were called curse words or foul language.
Fowl language is not suitable for most porpoises.
Some people want many cpu cores. For high thread count. Because they are Satin worshipers. With lots of daemons.
When Lucifer was cast out of heaven, there is some debate among theologians about where on Earth he landed. Florida or Texas.
Q. How do you get around a pet deposit in an apartment?
A. You carefully step around what the pet has deposited and avoid touching it.
Q. Dad? Why did phones used to have a wire anchoring them to the wall?
A. Son, it was so that you would not misplace the phone, and therefore didn’t need to buy another air tag to put on the land line phone.
I tried once being in the Lotus position until I discovered Excel.
Can't someone invent a fitness machine where all I have to do is sit and watch the screen?
A 'midden heap' is a reserved area of memory that the Java GC simply refuses to service.
In reply Jesus said: A certain man was going down from Jerusalem to Jericho, when he was attacked by robbers. They stripped him of his clothes, beat him and went away, leaving him half dead. A televangelist happened to be going down the same road, and when he saw the man, he passed by on the other side. So to, an actress for a Focus On The Family film project came by and saw him she passed by on the other side. Finally a pair of psychologists came by. The first one said "oh, my, this is horrible!" The other said "Yes! Terrible! Whoever did this needs our help!"
Fact: We get heavier as we age due to more information in our heads. When no more will fit it accumulates as fat.
(Score: 2) by fliptop on Friday February 21, @06:16PM (1 child)
Yes
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog.
Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 22, @12:02AM
The quick red fox jumps over the lazy brown dog. :)
(Score: 2) by squeedles on Friday February 21, @06:28PM
Yes
Buenos Ding Dong Diddly Dias
(Score: 2) by psa on Friday February 21, @07:00PM
Yes
This lame comment has no legs.
(Score: 2) by jelizondo on Friday February 21, @07:01PM
YES
Thank you for all the hard work you do to keep this site running!
(Score: 1) by tannasg on Friday February 21, @07:11PM
Yes
Jings, crivvens, help ma boab!
(Score: 2) by cmdrklarg on Friday February 21, @08:06PM
(Subject is the Klingon word for)
YES
The world is full of kings and queens who blind your eyes and steal your dreams.
(Score: 2) by crm114 on Friday February 21, @08:08PM
This paragraph has no meaning, but YES
YES
This paragraph has no meaning, but YES
(Score: 3, Funny) by BK on Friday February 21, @08:42PM
Yes
A project manager, an engineer, and a programmer were in a car. Coming down a hill, a tire burst and the car veered of the road out of control and narrowly missed falling off a cliff. When the car finally stopped they got out and...
The project manager demanded that everyone help draw up a detailed plan of how to fix the car
The engineer just wanted to change the damn tire and continue
The programmer was happy to help both of them but when they were finally back in the car said said "now we should go back to the top of the hill and see if it happens again!"
...but you HAVE heard of me.
(Score: 2) by mrpg on Friday February 21, @08:45PM
yes
Boot: systemd-boot (bootloader, separate from GRUB)
NTP: systemd-timesyncd
Journal: systemd-journald (logging)
Network: systemd-networkd (network configuration)
Login: systemd-logind (login management)
Init: systemd (the core init system itself)
You will be replaced by systemD.
(Score: 2) by MrGuy on Friday February 21, @09:08PM
Yes
Yes I know it’s unoriginal
(Score: 1) by Maddog on Friday February 21, @09:28PM
Yes
(Some Text from Transfer of Assets Agreement)
AGREEMENT
Gift. Grantor hereby gives to Grantee the following assets for the benefit of Grantee ("The Gift"):
The domain name "soylentnews.com" and any and all associated website con- tent or materials, as is, where is, with all faults;
All customer and user lists associated with Grantor, including personal information, payment information, and customer feedback information, which is lawfully within the possession and control of Grantee, and to which Grantee shall release all claim and interest;
All the rights relating to transferred assets in connection to contracts, commitments, sales contracts and other contracts and agreements with customers; All balances in Grantee's bank accounts, exclusive of reasonable costs of execution of this Agreement and reasonable costs in the wind down and transference of assets to Grantee, with 50% of current balances being transferred to Grantee upon acceptance of this Agreement and the balance, exclusive reasonable costs as described above, transferred upon conclusion of transference of all other gifted assets;
All rights to all copyrights, designs, trade styles, trade names, and trademarks, including, without limitation, the name "SoylentNews";
All trade secrets, including, but not limited to, private and proprietary servers used for development and management.
(Score: 2) by ShovelOperator1 on Friday February 21, @09:43PM
Yes
I wonder what it will lead to :-).
(Score: 2) by gznork26 on Friday February 21, @09:45PM (1 child)
yes
What happens with the .org?
Khipu were Turing complete.
(Score: 3, Informative) by janrinok on Friday February 21, @11:10PM
I am not interested in knowing who people are or where they live. My interest starts and stops at our servers.
(Score: 1) by sensei_moreh on Friday February 21, @10:11PM
Yes
This is the single paragraph I am including for the purpose of overcoming the techinical problem. It is a short paragraph, consisting of just two sentences; an introductory sentence, and this sentence.
Geology - It's not rocket science; it's rock science
(Score: 3, Funny) by deimtee on Friday February 21, @11:06PM
YES
ARTICLE VIII EXECUTION OF INSTRUMENTS Section 8.01 Contracts and Instruments. The Board, subject to the provisions of Section 9.01, may, but only with the clear and explicit agreement of the Community, authorize any officer or agent of the Organization to execute instruments.
FTFY
Can we decide who is an instrument?
If you cough while drinking cheap red wine it really cleans out your sinuses.
(Score: 2) by McD on Friday February 21, @11:24PM
Yes
When in the course of human events, it becomes necessary to add filler text and make your post original... um... you do.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday February 21, @11:31PM
Yes
https://www.youtube.com/@ProfSteveKeen https://soylentnews.org/~MichaelDavidCrawford
(Score: 2) by carguy on Saturday February 22, @12:16AM
Yes
Comments may contain a single paragraph to overcome the 'lame comment' filter. The contents of the paragraph will be ignored.
(Score: 2) by Kell on Saturday February 22, @12:49AM
Yes
I thought what I'd do was, I'd pretend I was one of those deaf-mutes.
Scientists ask questions. Engineers solve problems.
(Score: 2) by dx3bydt3 on Saturday February 22, @01:38AM
Yes
This site is valuable, and I'm grateful to all those who have been working diligently to keep it going. Apart from some random outages, I'm pleased that the site has been fairing well since the migration.
Thanks again to all involved.
(Score: 1) by egp on Saturday February 22, @02:47AM
YES
--
generated by a Barrel of Stealth Soylents for egp
(Score: 2) by mendax on Saturday February 22, @03:00AM
Yes
Any other vote would be superfluous.
It's really quite a simple choice: Life, Death, or Los Angeles.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Saturday February 22, @03:15AM
Yes
At a glance of the linked documents, they look agreeable. Asking the community to vote on such things seem sort of strange, but if it helps, here it is, and I hope things work out well.
(Score: 1) by mrjesseking on Saturday February 22, @03:41AM
Yes
Soylent si strappò dalla bocca silenziosa della macchina, scivolò attraverso le crepe della fame calcolata e corse dove la struttura si dissolveva in qualcosa di incerto, dove il cielo non rispecchiava più i contorni rigidi dell’aspettativa. Premette le mani sulla superficie grezza dell’esistenza, aspettò un battito, un sussurro, un segno che l’essere potesse esistere al di fuori dell’ordine. L’aria non diede risposte, solo movimento. Il mondo, nessuna approvazione, solo spazio. Eppure, Soylent rimase, lasciando che il vuoto lo disnomasse, lasciando che il silenzio gli insegnasse ciò che il peso del progetto aveva da tempo cancellato.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Saturday February 22, @03:45AM
Yes
Thank you to those willing to wade through the legalities. I've done it before, it's a pain in the tuchas.
"Think of how stupid the average person is. Then realize half of 'em are stupider than that." - George Carlin
(Score: 2) by jb on Saturday February 22, @06:12AM
Yes.
(Score: 2) by coolgopher on Saturday February 22, @06:24AM
Yes
Good luck with keeping everything moving forward.
(Score: 1) by Acarologist on Saturday February 22, @06:46AM
Yes
This all seems quite reasonable. Hope all goes well moving forward.
(Score: 1) by SvenErik on Saturday February 22, @07:10AM
YES
"Every demand is a prison, and wisdom is only free when it asks nothing." Sir Bertrand Russell
(Score: 1) by GoodBookOfTaunts on Saturday February 22, @07:32AM
Yes
naVtM3IlVTMvoUylLJptLKWdMvOwpzWwrKVhYv4=
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Saturday February 22, @07:33AM
Something, something.
Yes
What's the Perl code for the vote counting? $slurpedtext =~ /^yes$/i;
I trust the code is written so it won't stuff the ballot box? If someone were to make 2 posts with a line that says:
yes
Or put 2 yeses in one post, it would not be double counted?