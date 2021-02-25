Stories
Adoption of Site Documentation - THIS IS THE VOTE - RESTORED

posted by janrinok on Friday February 21, @02:30PM
Soylent Meta

Please cast your vote in the comments to this Meta.

A valid vote should contain a single word - either "Yes" to accept the documents or "No" to reject them. A single vote is required to accept ALL of the proposed documents.

TO OVERCOME THE TECHNICAL PROBLEM: Please include a single paragraph containing anything at all - it will be ignored by the software during vote counting. However, the vote "Yes" or "No" must be on a line all by itself.

For ease of reference links to the documents are repeated here:


Don't worry - this will be a relatively short Meta, and it is not to explain another site outage!

Community Vote on Site Documentation

In December 2024 I released a Meta which detailed the proposed documentation for the site under the Soylent Phoenix board. This is a legal requirement resulting from the creation of a new company. I repeated the links to the documentation in January. The next step is for the community to accept or reject the proposed documentation. The previous voting software is no longer available to us but I believe that a straightforward count of comments will suffice.

I will publish another Meta which will contain the links to the proposed documentation but it is not to be used for any discussion regarding the contents. Each current account in good standing (i.e. having a karma of 20+ and created on or before the publication of the December Meta (16 Dec 2024 - that is up to and including account #49487 ) will be eligible to vote. In order to cast your vote your comment should be limited to a single word - "Yes" or "No" (upper or lower case is acceptable) on a line all by itself. "Yes" will indicate your acceptance of the documentation and "No" will indicate your rejection of it. Your last comment of a maximum of 2 attempts will be the one that counts so you will have the opportunity to change your vote. Any more than 2 attempts from an account to cast a vote will be discarded. Comments may contain a single paragraph to overcome the 'lame comment' filter. The contents of the paragraph will be ignored. The vote will remain open for 1 week and will close at 23:59 (UTC) on 28 February 2025. The result will be made public once the Board are satisfied that the voting has been fair and democratic.

Existing votes will remain valid and do not have to be redone.

Entering into a discussion in the vote or justifying why you have voted in a particular fashion will nullify your comment. There has been a period of over 2 months for discussion and suggested changes.

It is important that you cast a vote. As an extreme example, if 1 person alone votes Yes and 2 people vote No then the documentation will NOT be accepted. Not casting a vote doesn't make any statement whatsoever but may result in the majority of true community opinion being ignored.

Essentially, the documentation is the same as that adopted in 2014 except it has been rewritten where necessary to clarify the meaning or intent. It also incorporates in one location changes to the rules that have been accepted by the community since 2014 (e.g. the definition of Spam which was adopted by the site in 2021).

This discussion was created by janrinok (52) for logged-in users only.
  • (Score: 2) by janrinok on Friday February 21, @02:34PM

    by janrinok (52) Subscriber Badge on Friday February 21, @02:34PM (#1393802) Journal
    Yes
    --
    I am not interested in knowing who people are or where they live. My interest starts and stops at our servers.

  • (Score: 2) by donkeyhotay on Friday February 21, @02:51PM

    by donkeyhotay (2540) on Friday February 21, @02:51PM (#1393806)

    Yes

  • (Score: 5, Interesting) by Ox0000 on Friday February 21, @02:52PM

    by Ox0000 (5111) on Friday February 21, @02:52PM (#1393807)

    I note that the Transfer of Assets Agreement transfers the domain named soylentnews.com and not soylentnews.org. Even though soylentnews.com redirects to .org. What's that about?

  • (Score: 2) by AnonTechie on Friday February 21, @02:56PM

    by AnonTechie (2275) on Friday February 21, @02:56PM (#1393809) Journal

    YES

    --
    Albert Einstein - "Only two things are infinite, the universe and human stupidity, and I'm not sure about the former."

  • (Score: 4, Funny) by Snospar on Friday February 21, @03:09PM (1 child)

    by Snospar (5366) Subscriber Badge on Friday February 21, @03:09PM (#1393816)

    This exact comment has already been posted. Try to be more original...

    --
    Huge thanks to all the Soylent volunteers without whom this community (and this post) would not be possible.

    • (Score: 3, Funny) by janrinok on Friday February 21, @03:12PM

      by janrinok (52) Subscriber Badge on Friday February 21, @03:12PM (#1393818) Journal
      I was afraid that something like this would happen...!
      --
      I am not interested in knowing who people are or where they live. My interest starts and stops at our servers.

  • (Score: 2) by Frosty Piss on Friday February 21, @03:15PM

    by Frosty Piss (4971) on Friday February 21, @03:15PM (#1393819)

    Yes Yes yes ... Yes

  • (Score: 2) by Tork on Friday February 21, @03:17PM

    by Tork (3914) Subscriber Badge on Friday February 21, @03:17PM (#1393821)
    Tork sez: Yes

    Tork sez: Be original, like me!
    --
    🏳️‍🌈 Proud Ally 🏳️‍🌈

  • (Score: 1) by nostyle on Friday February 21, @03:38PM

    by nostyle (11497) on Friday February 21, @03:38PM (#1393827) Journal

    I really have no quarrel with whatever you guys decide to do, so...

    Yes

    ...and we'll see if that does the trick.

  • (Score: 2) by zocalo on Friday February 21, @03:41PM (3 children)

    by zocalo (302) on Friday February 21, @03:41PM (#1393829)
    YES Fortune for filler: Testing can show the presence of bugs, but not their absence. -- Dijkstra Kinda apropos. :)
    --
    UNIX? They're not even circumcised! Savages!

    • (Score: 3, Informative) by janrinok on Friday February 21, @03:54PM (1 child)

      by janrinok (52) Subscriber Badge on Friday February 21, @03:54PM (#1393831) Journal

      All comments made before the datetime of this comment will be considered valid. Snospar, I suggest you make a vote.

      After the datetime of this comment votes MUST comply with the revised voting method i.e. include a paragraph of text, which will be ignored, in order to overcome the lameness filter.

      The Vote itself should be on a line all by itself. We will not be doing a text search to find it.

      --
      I am not interested in knowing who people are or where they live. My interest starts and stops at our servers.

      • (Score: 2) by zocalo on Friday February 21, @03:58PM

        by zocalo (302) on Friday February 21, @03:58PM (#1393833)
        YES

        There. Done. I have no intention of changing it, so we're good.
        --
        UNIX? They're not even circumcised! Savages!

    • (Score: 2) by mrpg on Friday February 21, @08:48PM

      by mrpg (5708) <reversethis-{gro ... yos} {ta} {gprm}> on Friday February 21, @08:48PM (#1393869) Homepage

      The Vote itself should be on a line all by itself. We will not be doing a text search to find it.
        No Karma Bonus Post Anonymously

  • (Score: 2) by Undefined on Friday February 21, @04:03PM (2 children)

    by Undefined (50365) on Friday February 21, @04:03PM (#1393834)

    Yes

    Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Vivamus aliquet nisi in mi condimentum gravida. Quisque lectus justo, condimentum at iaculis quis, varius non tellus. Sed ornare efficitur augue ut tincidunt. Nulla semper magna cursus elementum tristique. Integer tempus, libero a condimentum auctor, lorem lectus euismod diam, vitae aliquam ipsum dolor non tellus. Pellentesque mollis nulla sit amet mattis finibus. Suspendisse lacinia quis nulla sit amet tristique. Morbi vulputate, felis quis interdum malesuada, metus arcu condimentum odio, sed fermentum tellus dolor ac ante. Maecenas sit amet massa nulla. Suspendisse fringilla facilisis quam ac sodales. Ut vestibulum magna mauris, id hendrerit magna aliquet ut.

    • (Score: 2) by Frosty Piss on Friday February 21, @07:06PM (1 child)

      by Frosty Piss (4971) on Friday February 21, @07:06PM (#1393857)

      I'm sorry, I don't read Latin.

      • (Score: 3, Touché) by Tork on Friday February 21, @07:45PM

        by Tork (3914) Subscriber Badge on Friday February 21, @07:45PM (#1393861)
        That's not latin, that's a joke Morn told at Quark's that practically leveled the place!
        --
        🏳️‍🌈 Proud Ally 🏳️‍🌈

  • (Score: 2) by Snospar on Friday February 21, @04:11PM

    by Snospar (5366) Subscriber Badge on Friday February 21, @04:11PM (#1393836)

    YES

    This vote is submitted in accordance with the most recent advice :)

    --
    Huge thanks to all the Soylent volunteers without whom this community (and this post) would not be possible.

  • (Score: 2) by Barenflimski on Friday February 21, @04:27PM

    by Barenflimski (6836) on Friday February 21, @04:27PM (#1393837)

    Yes

    Of course yes. Best crew ever!

  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by chucky on Friday February 21, @04:53PM

    by chucky (3309) on Friday February 21, @04:53PM (#1393838)

    Yes

    I like this site; if any of those papers means it will continue, then yes.

  • (Score: 1) by lonehighway on Friday February 21, @05:11PM

    by lonehighway (956) on Friday February 21, @05:11PM (#1393839)

    Yes

    Thank you for all the work you have done to make this a reality.

  • (Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Friday February 21, @05:16PM

    by NotSanguine (285) <{NotSanguine} {at} {SoylentNews.Org}> on Friday February 21, @05:16PM (#1393840) Homepage Journal

    All the hard work to keep SN going deserves the support of all of us!

    As such:

    YES

    --
    No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr

  • (Score: 1) by Rocky Mudbutt on Friday February 21, @05:19PM

    by Rocky Mudbutt (4659) on Friday February 21, @05:19PM (#1393841) Homepage Journal

    Yes

    Oui

    Hoc

    Babel descends onto the world

    --
    Ethics II Axiom 2. "Man thinks." B. Spinoza

  • (Score: 2) by liar on Friday February 21, @05:27PM (1 child)

    by liar (17039) on Friday February 21, @05:27PM (#1393842)

    Adoption of Site Documentation Yes

    --
    Noli nothis permittere te terere.

  • (Score: 2) by gtomorrow on Friday February 21, @05:35PM

    by gtomorrow (2230) on Friday February 21, @05:35PM (#1393844)

    Yes

    A valid vote should contain a single word - either "Yes" to accept the documents or "No" to reject them. A single vote is required to accept ALL of the proposed documents.

  • (Score: 2) by StupendousMan on Friday February 21, @05:58PM

    by StupendousMan (103) on Friday February 21, @05:58PM (#1393847)

    YES .
     

  • (Score: 3, Funny) by day of the dalek on Friday February 21, @06:08PM

    by day of the dalek (45994) Subscriber Badge on Friday February 21, @06:08PM (#1393850) Journal

    No

    SUCK IT TREBEK

  • (Score: 3, Funny) by DannyB on Friday February 21, @06:11PM

    by DannyB (5839) Subscriber Badge on Friday February 21, @06:11PM (#1393851) Journal

    Yes

    Q. What programming words should I use for web development?
    A. Sonny, back in the day we didn't call those "programming words" they were called curse words or foul language.

    Fowl language is not suitable for most porpoises.

    Some people want many cpu cores. For high thread count. Because they are Satin worshipers. With lots of daemons.

    When Lucifer was cast out of heaven, there is some debate among theologians about where on Earth he landed. Florida or Texas.

    Q. How do you get around a pet deposit in an apartment?
    A. You carefully step around what the pet has deposited and avoid touching it.

    Q. Dad? Why did phones used to have a wire anchoring them to the wall?
    A. Son, it was so that you would not misplace the phone, and therefore didn’t need to buy another air tag to put on the land line phone.

    I tried once being in the Lotus position until I discovered Excel.

    Can't someone invent a fitness machine where all I have to do is sit and watch the screen?

    A 'midden heap' is a reserved area of memory that the Java GC simply refuses to service.


    Mommy almost went to heaven.

    Daddy prevented the angels from taking mommy to heaven.

    My friend down the street lost his mom. They say she went to heaven.

    The same thing almost happened to my mom. But thanks to my good strong dad, my mommy is still here with us.

    It started one morning when I woke up. I heard quite a commotion from my parent's room. So I got up and I walked to their door. There was definitely something going on, so I opened the door slightly and looked in through the crack.

    I could not see any angels. They must have been invisible. But it was unmistakable that they were trying to take mommy to heaven by lifting her up out of bed and taking her right through the ceiling!

    She was on the bed. Dad was holding her down. She kept yelling "Oh, God, I'm coming! I'm coming!" Dad had to put up quite a struggle. He tried with all his might to hold her down.

    For a moment I thought an angel might appear and fight with my dad to let her go. I suppose they must have given up because the struggle subsided. Mom and dad finally relaxed and both seemed to be happy that dad was able to keep mom here on earth with the rest of us.

    Mom said to dad, "thank you, I really needed your help! I don't know what I would have done without your help." Dad said, "No problem! I'm glad I was able to help you."

    They never mentioned this at breakfast. And I thought it might be best not to ask about it.

    In reply Jesus said: A certain man was going down from Jerusalem to Jericho, when he was attacked by robbers. They stripped him of his clothes, beat him and went away, leaving him half dead. A televangelist happened to be going down the same road, and when he saw the man, he passed by on the other side. So to, an actress for a Focus On The Family film project came by and saw him she passed by on the other side. Finally a pair of psychologists came by. The first one said "oh, my, this is horrible!" The other said "Yes! Terrible! Whoever did this needs our help!"

    --
    Fact: We get heavier as we age due to more information in our heads. When no more will fit it accumulates as fat.

  • (Score: 2) by fliptop on Friday February 21, @06:16PM (1 child)

    by fliptop (1666) on Friday February 21, @06:16PM (#1393852) Journal

    Yes

    The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog.

    --
    Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 22, @12:02AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 22, @12:02AM (#1393892)

      The quick red fox jumps over the lazy brown dog. :)

  • (Score: 2) by squeedles on Friday February 21, @06:28PM

    by squeedles (28050) on Friday February 21, @06:28PM (#1393854)

    Yes

    Buenos Ding Dong Diddly Dias

  • (Score: 2) by psa on Friday February 21, @07:00PM

    by psa (220) on Friday February 21, @07:00PM (#1393855) Homepage

    Yes

    This lame comment has no legs.

  • (Score: 2) by jelizondo on Friday February 21, @07:01PM

    by jelizondo (653) Subscriber Badge on Friday February 21, @07:01PM (#1393856) Journal

    YES

    Thank you for all the hard work you do to keep this site running!

  • (Score: 1) by tannasg on Friday February 21, @07:11PM

    by tannasg (5446) on Friday February 21, @07:11PM (#1393858)

    Yes

    Jings, crivvens, help ma boab!

  • (Score: 2) by cmdrklarg on Friday February 21, @08:06PM

    by cmdrklarg (5048) Subscriber Badge on Friday February 21, @08:06PM (#1393862)

    (Subject is the Klingon word for)

    YES

    --
    The world is full of kings and queens who blind your eyes and steal your dreams.

  • (Score: 2) by crm114 on Friday February 21, @08:08PM

    by crm114 (8238) Subscriber Badge on Friday February 21, @08:08PM (#1393863)

    This paragraph has no meaning, but YES

    YES

    This paragraph has no meaning, but YES

  • (Score: 3, Funny) by BK on Friday February 21, @08:42PM

    by BK (4868) on Friday February 21, @08:42PM (#1393866)

    Yes

      A project manager, an engineer, and a programmer were in a car. Coming down a hill, a tire burst and the car veered of the road out of control and narrowly missed falling off a cliff. When the car finally stopped they got out and...

            The project manager demanded that everyone help draw up a detailed plan of how to fix the car
            The engineer just wanted to change the damn tire and continue
            The programmer was happy to help both of them but when they were finally back in the car said said "now we should go back to the top of the hill and see if it happens again!"

    --
    ...but you HAVE heard of me.

  • (Score: 2) by mrpg on Friday February 21, @08:45PM

    by mrpg (5708) <reversethis-{gro ... yos} {ta} {gprm}> on Friday February 21, @08:45PM (#1393867) Homepage

    yes

    Boot: systemd-boot (bootloader, separate from GRUB)
    NTP: systemd-timesyncd
    Journal: systemd-journald (logging)
    Network: systemd-networkd (network configuration)
    Login: systemd-logind (login management)
    Init: systemd (the core init system itself)
    You will be replaced by systemD.

  • (Score: 2) by MrGuy on Friday February 21, @09:08PM

    by MrGuy (1007) on Friday February 21, @09:08PM (#1393872)

    Yes
    Yes I know it’s unoriginal

  • (Score: 1) by Maddog on Friday February 21, @09:28PM

    by Maddog (690) on Friday February 21, @09:28PM (#1393873)

    Yes

    (Some Text from Transfer of Assets Agreement)
    AGREEMENT
    Gift. Grantor hereby gives to Grantee the following assets for the benefit of Grantee ("The Gift"):
    The domain name "soylentnews.com" and any and all associated website con- tent or materials, as is, where is, with all faults;
    All customer and user lists associated with Grantor, including personal information, payment information, and customer feedback information, which is lawfully within the possession and control of Grantee, and to which Grantee shall release all claim and interest;
    All the rights relating to transferred assets in connection to contracts, commitments, sales contracts and other contracts and agreements with customers; All balances in Grantee's bank accounts, exclusive of reasonable costs of execution of this Agreement and reasonable costs in the wind down and transference of assets to Grantee, with 50% of current balances being transferred to Grantee upon acceptance of this Agreement and the balance, exclusive reasonable costs as described above, transferred upon conclusion of transference of all other gifted assets;
    All rights to all copyrights, designs, trade styles, trade names, and trademarks, including, without limitation, the name "SoylentNews";
    All trade secrets, including, but not limited to, private and proprietary servers used for development and management.

  • (Score: 2) by ShovelOperator1 on Friday February 21, @09:43PM

    by ShovelOperator1 (18058) on Friday February 21, @09:43PM (#1393875)

    Yes

    I wonder what it will lead to :-).

  • (Score: 2) by gznork26 on Friday February 21, @09:45PM (1 child)

    by gznork26 (1159) on Friday February 21, @09:45PM (#1393877) Homepage Journal

    yes

    What happens with the .org?

    --
    Khipu were Turing complete.

    • (Score: 3, Informative) by janrinok on Friday February 21, @11:10PM

      by janrinok (52) Subscriber Badge on Friday February 21, @11:10PM (#1393886) Journal
      Nothing 'happens' to it. We own it as well...
      --
      I am not interested in knowing who people are or where they live. My interest starts and stops at our servers.

  • (Score: 1) by sensei_moreh on Friday February 21, @10:11PM

    by sensei_moreh (4698) on Friday February 21, @10:11PM (#1393879)

    Yes

    This is the single paragraph I am including for the purpose of overcoming the techinical problem. It is a short paragraph, consisting of just two sentences; an introductory sentence, and this sentence.

    --
    Geology - It's not rocket science; it's rock science

  • (Score: 3, Funny) by deimtee on Friday February 21, @11:06PM

    by deimtee (3272) on Friday February 21, @11:06PM (#1393885) Journal

    YES

    ARTICLE VIII EXECUTION OF INSTRUMENTS Section 8.01 Contracts and Instruments. The Board, subject to the provisions of Section 9.01, may, but only with the clear and explicit agreement of the Community, authorize any officer or agent of the Organization to execute instruments.
    FTFY

    Can we decide who is an instrument?

    --
    If you cough while drinking cheap red wine it really cleans out your sinuses.

  • (Score: 2) by McD on Friday February 21, @11:24PM

    by McD (540) Subscriber Badge on Friday February 21, @11:24PM (#1393889)

    Yes

    When in the course of human events, it becomes necessary to add filler text and make your post original... um... you do.

  • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday February 21, @11:31PM

    by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Friday February 21, @11:31PM (#1393890) Journal

    Yes

    SSLbits has left (Quit: SSLbits)

    --
    https://www.youtube.com/@ProfSteveKeen https://soylentnews.org/~MichaelDavidCrawford

  • (Score: 2) by carguy on Saturday February 22, @12:16AM

    by carguy (568) Subscriber Badge on Saturday February 22, @12:16AM (#1393893)

    Yes

    Comments may contain a single paragraph to overcome the 'lame comment' filter. The contents of the paragraph will be ignored.

  • (Score: 2) by Kell on Saturday February 22, @12:49AM

    by Kell (292) on Saturday February 22, @12:49AM (#1393895)

    Yes

    I thought what I'd do was, I'd pretend I was one of those deaf-mutes.

    --
    Scientists ask questions. Engineers solve problems.

  • (Score: 2) by dx3bydt3 on Saturday February 22, @01:38AM

    by dx3bydt3 (82) on Saturday February 22, @01:38AM (#1393898)

    Yes

    This site is valuable, and I'm grateful to all those who have been working diligently to keep it going. Apart from some random outages, I'm pleased that the site has been fairing well since the migration.
    Thanks again to all involved.

  • (Score: 1) by egp on Saturday February 22, @02:47AM

    by egp (3606) on Saturday February 22, @02:47AM (#1393902)

    YES
    --
    generated by a Barrel of Stealth Soylents for egp

  • (Score: 2) by mendax on Saturday February 22, @03:00AM

    by mendax (2840) on Saturday February 22, @03:00AM (#1393903)

    Yes

    Any other vote would be superfluous.

    --
    It's really quite a simple choice: Life, Death, or Los Angeles.

  • (Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Saturday February 22, @03:15AM

    by SomeGuy (5632) on Saturday February 22, @03:15AM (#1393904)

    Yes

    At a glance of the linked documents, they look agreeable. Asking the community to vote on such things seem sort of strange, but if it helps, here it is, and I hope things work out well.

  • (Score: 1) by mrjesseking on Saturday February 22, @03:41AM

    by mrjesseking (29490) on Saturday February 22, @03:41AM (#1393905)

    Yes

    Soylent si strappò dalla bocca silenziosa della macchina, scivolò attraverso le crepe della fame calcolata e corse dove la struttura si dissolveva in qualcosa di incerto, dove il cielo non rispecchiava più i contorni rigidi dell’aspettativa. Premette le mani sulla superficie grezza dell’esistenza, aspettò un battito, un sussurro, un segno che l’essere potesse esistere al di fuori dell’ordine. L’aria non diede risposte, solo movimento. Il mondo, nessuna approvazione, solo spazio. Eppure, Soylent rimase, lasciando che il vuoto lo disnomasse, lasciando che il silenzio gli insegnasse ciò che il peso del progetto aveva da tempo cancellato.

  • (Score: 2) by Thexalon on Saturday February 22, @03:45AM

    by Thexalon (636) on Saturday February 22, @03:45AM (#1393906)

    Yes

    Thank you to those willing to wade through the legalities. I've done it before, it's a pain in the tuchas.

    --
    "Think of how stupid the average person is. Then realize half of 'em are stupider than that." - George Carlin

  • (Score: 2) by jb on Saturday February 22, @06:12AM

    by jb (338) on Saturday February 22, @06:12AM (#1393907)

    Yes.

  • (Score: 2) by coolgopher on Saturday February 22, @06:24AM

    by coolgopher (1157) on Saturday February 22, @06:24AM (#1393908)

    Yes

    Good luck with keeping everything moving forward.

  • (Score: 1) by Acarologist on Saturday February 22, @06:46AM

    by Acarologist (4250) on Saturday February 22, @06:46AM (#1393909)

    Yes
    This all seems quite reasonable. Hope all goes well moving forward.

  • (Score: 1) by SvenErik on Saturday February 22, @07:10AM

    by SvenErik (2857) on Saturday February 22, @07:10AM (#1393911)

    YES

    --
    "Every demand is a prison, and wisdom is only free when it asks nothing." Sir Bertrand Russell

  • (Score: 1) by GoodBookOfTaunts on Saturday February 22, @07:32AM

    by GoodBookOfTaunts (3804) on Saturday February 22, @07:32AM (#1393913)

    Yes

    naVtM3IlVTMvoUylLJptLKWdMvOwpzWwrKVhYv4=

  • (Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Saturday February 22, @07:33AM

    by bzipitidoo (4388) on Saturday February 22, @07:33AM (#1393914) Journal

    Something, something.

    Yes

    What's the Perl code for the vote counting? $slurpedtext =~ /^yes$/i;

    I trust the code is written so it won't stuff the ballot box? If someone were to make 2 posts with a line that says:

    yes

    Or put 2 yeses in one post, it would not be double counted?

