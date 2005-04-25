There appears to have been a problem with the update of the Poll. Some made comments before the Poll appeared on the front pages - or so it seems. How they accessed it I do not know. The Poll released at the programmed time but comments that had already been made seem to have been lost. I am investigating the cause.
My apologies to anyone who had already made a comment. All I can do is ask that you make your comments again. We have not seen the problem before so if anyone can provide additional information that might help in identifying the cause it would be most useful. Did you access the Poll via the front page? If not, can you explain how you did access it please? Which browser are you using? Did anything appear 'different' to when you usually access the site?
[Addendum: The poll displayed on my front page has reverted to the previous poll again. If anyone else has seen the same please confirm in a reply to this Meta.] After a minute or so it returned to displaying the correct Poll.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Mojibake Tengu on Saturday April 05, @03:51PM (5 children)
What I see is SoylentNews articles and posts use local time in a browser, systematically. Presumably local time computed by server, not browser, because my workstation runs in UTC but SN shows local solar time.
So, I recommend to determine first what kind of time is actually stored in database and if zone information is not lost in the process, and if time conversion happens or not.
(Score: 3, Informative) by janrinok on Saturday April 05, @03:59PM
The database stores in UTC.
You can choose your display time from you personal preferences page. It will convert time to whatever tz you have chosen.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Saturday April 05, @04:02PM (3 children)
All processing is done in UTC - although I can also see a local time for queued stories but NOT for Polls.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Saturday April 05, @04:26PM (2 children)
Having looked more closely, the difference in the release time and it appearing on my display was a matter of around 20-30 minutes. This is not a bug with tz data or conversions. In addition the display changed several times over a minute or two from the older poll to the newer poll and back, before settling down. It happened on 2 different computers and with different browsers. However, if nobody else saw it then it suggests that it is something more local rather than on our site.
The best way to describe what I saw was that it was if there was a separate CMS between the site and myself - but this is only a description of the event and I am not aware of there being any such CMS, nor am I suggesting that one actually exists.
I have never seen it before and I will be entirely happy if I never see it again!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Mojibake Tengu on Saturday April 05, @04:55PM
Well, since Poll Booth is accessible directly by link such as
https://soylentnews.org/pollBooth.pl?qid=202 [soylentnews.org]
then it is trivial to craft a local autorefreshing page (meta http-equiv=”refresh” content=”9" for example) expecting a future next poll by predictable number, so the booth becomes available to that page when it is created, even before it is published on main page. Or wget/curl/python script.
You should check the logs for booth hammering.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 05, @05:39PM
It's possible that some people's computers / tablets / (maybe phones) are not synced to Internet time and the clock is (way) off.
Maybe their time sync is turned off.
Over the years I've had many problems with Windows not properly syncing time clock.
I know of at least one Samsung tablet (that I occasionally use at a workplace) that refuses to sync to Internet time, even though it's properly configured and turned on. And, its internal clock is terrible- looses hours per week.
(My cynical guess is they don't care to make it accurate because pretty much everything is Internet time synced nowadays. It may not even have a quartz crystal based oscillator- just some inacurate ceramic resonator perhaps.)
It's possible a gateway/router/firewall is (mis)configured to block NTP.