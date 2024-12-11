25/06/29/0446225 story
The reason that the site was offline is that the cable to the NOC has been cut - again! It is not something that we could control.
We apologise for the problem. You could have stayed up-to-date with the cause and rectification if you had joined us on our back-up IRC - Libera.Chat, ##soylentnews (irc.libera.chat/6697)
This discussion was created by janrinok (52) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
(Score: 4, Funny) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Sunday June 29, @08:10AM (2 children)
When Facebook is out, people just go "meh..." and watch a movie, go out, socialize or have a brewsky with their friends instead of spending time in Fuckerberg's toxic cesspit.
(Score: 4, Funny) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Sunday June 29, @10:44AM
In case it wasn't clear, that was a joke.
Ya know, Meta...
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Sunday June 29, @11:18PM
Liar, people on Facebook have no friends.
(Score: 3, Informative) by mhajicek on Sunday June 29, @09:37AM (10 children)
What's an NOC?
(Score: 3, Informative) by janrinok on Sunday June 29, @09:56AM
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Sunday June 29, @09:59AM (8 children)
Data Center [wikipedia.org]
I'm not quite sure which one had the cable cut.
(Score: 2) by ls671 on Sunday June 29, @11:38AM (7 children)
I don't mean to contradict you, but when I worked in a NOC, it was miles away from datacenters (plural) so loss of connectivity for the NOC wouldn't impact running services in the datacenters. Anyway, my 2 cents is that using "datacenter" would have been more precise than "NOC". NOCs also don't need as much bandwidth as services because only control and monitoring traffic go to the NOC.
Anyway, timeouts is what occurred so consistent with a loss of connectivity for the soylent server or server down.
Thanks for your services and take care!
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Sunday June 29, @12:48PM (5 children)
kolie seems to use them both interchangeably - perhaps they are co-located? But this is not my area at all and I have possibly used the wrong term, so thanks for your comment.
I'm sure kolie will correct me :)
(Score: 3, Informative) by kolie on Sunday June 29, @05:07PM (4 children)
I dont think I used the term unless i was copy/pasta from the ticket details. Technically it was neither. There is a dark fiber provider the tier 1s in the area use for their traffic which was cut. It goes from anaheim to los angeles. A bunch of down stream traffic in orange county uses it.
(Score: 2) by ls671 on Monday June 30, @11:12PM (3 children)
I don't mean to contradict you but dark fiber doesn't really exists. Darker fiber fiber wouldn't work well anyway. Dark fiber simply means unused fiber that big outfits laid down and let you use until they need it.
Also, BGP should have taken care of re-routing the traffic through an alternate route, with degradation of service at worse.
Again, not complaining about anything. Let me know if I can help hosting soylent. This whole thing reminded me that I need to subscribe again.
Keep up the good work!
(Score: 2) by kolie on Monday June 30, @11:41PM (2 children)
Zayo definitely has "Dark" fiber in the area - unlit strands they are just waiting to sell to who ever happens to need a run from point to point, and they are willing to splice it how ever you want. Not sure what you mean - these companies have fiber in the ground that they laid - their purpose is to sell wave circuits to the big guys usually - but they are definitely in the dark fiber business.
We have BGP routes of course AS11805 via the 192.163.31.0/24 prefix - and the provider we use should be reanounicing via redundant upstreams. Unforunately the DC for whatever reason didn't use it's other upstreams, and when that fibre was cut from the DC to LAX, whatever IGP is in use or perhaps there was some logical failure, didn't do what it should've and ensure we are up despite a single fibre loss.
PITA and I'm talking with the DC team to see what they are doing about this because it is now a second occurance of the same issue that should've never happened the first. First time shit happens, I talked to one of the high up operations guys - he admitted it shouldn't have happened and was very suprised to learn it caused an outage the first time. Second time now - they need to figure this out and they are being held accountable and I am looking at alternate solutions because I am M2M there and moving servers somewhere else is definitely on the table if they can't get their basic service level shit figured out.
(Score: 2) by ls671 on Tuesday July 01, @12:18AM (1 child)
Just as I said, dark fiber is just unused fiber, it's no darker that any other fiber, it's just regular unused fiber. It's just an expression and not everybody is aware of that. So, if you have a link alive on "dark fiber", it's no longer "dark" because it is used :)
So strictly technically speaking, it's impossible to have a link on "dark fiber" because as soon as you start using it, the fiber is no longer "dark".
Take care buddy and keep on the good work!
(Score: 2) by kolie on Tuesday July 01, @12:55AM
Ahh gotcha > I like the old apartment analogy.
Imagine a landlord builds a new apartment building. The empty, un-leased apartments could be called "dark apartments" They aren't a special kind of apartment - they are just regular apartments that are currently unoccupied. There's no such thing as a "dark apartment" it's just an empty apartment.
cheers - thx for throwing into the keep the site around bucket.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Sunday June 29, @12:51PM
It would probably have been the NOC that alerted us to the problem?
(Score: 4, Funny) by BK on Sunday June 29, @07:25PM (1 child)
Sure. Blame the wires.
(Score: 2, Funny) by khallow on Sunday June 29, @09:58PM
(Score: 2) by Beryllium Sphere (r) on Monday June 30, @11:09PM
What do you do if you're stranded on a desert island?
Bury a length of optical fiber. When the backhoe operator arrives to cut it, ask to use his or her phone to call for rescue.