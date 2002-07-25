Stories
Stripe Donations Back Online

posted by kolie on Wednesday July 02, @04:59AM   Printer-friendly
from the keeping-the-lights-on dept.
We have some good news to share. The Stripe donation system, which some of you may have noticed has been unavailable for a while, is now fully functional again.

It took a bit of digging, but after a thorough investigation, kolie was able to isolate the problem and has successfully deployed a fix. A huge thank you is owed to him for his persistence in resolving this.

As all of you know, SoylentNews is a user-supported, community-run project. We rely entirely on the generosity of our readers to cover the server costs and other expenses that keep this site operational. Now that the donation pipeline is open again, it's time to pass around the hat.

If you find value in this community and have the means, please consider making a one-time or recurring donation. Every contribution, no matter the size, is critical in ensuring that everyone's favorite place for news and discussion can continue to operate and remain independent.

You can find the donation link here.

Feedback is always welcome. If you encounter any problems at all with the donation process, please let us know in the comments below so we can look into it. Thank you for your continued support.

  • (Score: 4, Informative) by janrinok on Wednesday July 02, @05:06AM (2 children)

    by janrinok (52) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday July 02, @05:06AM (#1409078) Journal

    Those who feel the need to contribute are invited to do so. You can also donate anonymously by granting your donation to another account as a gift.

    Remember though, while a subscription is always welcome, if you do not wish to make one for whatever reason then you are still welcome on this site.

    And of course a huge "thank-you" to kolie...

    --
    [nostyle RIP 06 May 2025]

    • (Score: 4, Informative) by kolie on Wednesday July 02, @05:09AM (1 child)

      by kolie (2622) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday July 02, @05:09AM (#1409079) Journal

      Group effort - thank you janrinok for your massive contribution to the site.

      • (Score: 2) by Gaaark on Wednesday July 02, @08:41PM

        by Gaaark (41) on Wednesday July 02, @08:41PM (#1409155) Journal

        I was just about to say something similar, but thank you all.
        Will see if i can scrape some Rubles together!

        Do you take Trump toilette water? That's $249 worth of orange butt stink! :)

        --
        --- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. I have always been here. ---Gaaark 2.0 --

  • (Score: 2, Insightful) by khallow on Wednesday July 02, @10:31AM (3 children)

    by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday July 02, @10:31AM (#1409095) Journal
    I have resubscribed.

    • Flagged Comment by steelisworkwear (53479) on Wednesday July 02, @12:18PM (#1409099)

      • (Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 02, @04:12PM (1 child)

        by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 02, @04:12PM (#1409128)

        Wow! So professional and all. :p

        • (Score: 2, Insightful) by khallow on Wednesday July 02, @08:13PM

          by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday July 02, @08:13PM (#1409146) Journal
          It's that thoughtful ad boilerplate that really validates my existence.

  • (Score: 3, Informative) by cmdrklarg on Wednesday July 02, @06:09PM

    by cmdrklarg (5048) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday July 02, @06:09PM (#1409137)

    Thanks for all the work!

    --
    The world is full of kings and queens who blind your eyes and steal your dreams.

  • (Score: 2) by VLM on Wednesday July 02, @06:27PM (1 child)

    by VLM (445) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday July 02, @06:27PM (#1409139)

    isolate the problem and has successfully deployed a fix

    Was is a cool problem or a boring problem? People always like hearing cool bug reports. Boring problems less so. If it was a boring problem no need to mention details. If it was a cool problem, well, SN being as it is, reading cool bug reports is always interesting.

    IIRC WRT stripe, there's the usual API key challenges which are pretty universal and boring across any API, although they had/have a state machine for payment request state that seems to confuse people. I see other people have all kinds of problems mixing up test and production mode, I did not, but this seems to be a thing online. I know juuuust enough stripe to be dangerous and to know that I don't want to mess with that anymore.

    Oh and thanks for the efforts, of course.

    • (Score: 4, Informative) by kolie on Wednesday July 02, @06:39PM

      by kolie (2622) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday July 02, @06:39PM (#1409142) Journal

      Boring red tape with getting stripe access setup with the new soylent phoenix entity, delegating that, then actually figuring out the jobs to turn in rehash to get it done.

      The dockerfile was missing some coan modules needed as well, those are now built and included.

  • (Score: 2) by oregonjohn on Wednesday July 02, @06:38PM

    by oregonjohn (6105) on Wednesday July 02, @06:38PM (#1409141)

    Amazing work everyone involved. Glad it was a successful team effort.

