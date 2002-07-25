We have some good news to share. The Stripe donation system, which some of you may have noticed has been unavailable for a while, is now fully functional again.

It took a bit of digging, but after a thorough investigation, kolie was able to isolate the problem and has successfully deployed a fix. A huge thank you is owed to him for his persistence in resolving this.

As all of you know, SoylentNews is a user-supported, community-run project. We rely entirely on the generosity of our readers to cover the server costs and other expenses that keep this site operational. Now that the donation pipeline is open again, it's time to pass around the hat.

If you find value in this community and have the means, please consider making a one-time or recurring donation. Every contribution, no matter the size, is critical in ensuring that everyone's favorite place for news and discussion can continue to operate and remain independent.

You can find the donation link here.

Feedback is always welcome. If you encounter any problems at all with the donation process, please let us know in the comments below so we can look into it. Thank you for your continued support.