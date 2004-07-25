25/07/04/0527252 story
posted by janrinok on Friday July 04, @05:35AM
This discussion was created by janrinok (52) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Happy Independence Day !!! | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 14 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by Ingar on Friday July 04, @07:33AM (1 child)
"Welcome to Earth" - Captain Steven Hiller
Love is a three-edged sword: heart, mind, and reality.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 04, @02:46PM
Funnily enough, ABC TV network broadcast that movie last evening.
(Score: 5, Troll) by pe1rxq on Friday July 04, @01:39PM (8 children)
Question for the Trump fans:
- Are you still celebrating that you are not subject to a monarch?
- Or are you just drinking a lot and acting stupid? (Pretty much like any other day?)
(Score: 0, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 04, @02:58PM (6 children)
Independent voter here- used to vote 75% D. Sorry, as an American, I want a better America. I have heart, soul, and compassion, but you can't just let the country be rotted away. If you do, there's nothing left from which to give to the disadvantaged. A stronger America allows us to help others. Despite the constant bashing from many outside the US, and now more and more internally, we are good, caring, and generous. But your criticisms and damages are not only taking away from what we had (from which we could be generous), but you're causing fear that causes us to retract from feeling a security from which we derive generosity.
I'm just constantly amazed at how one-sided brainwashed y'all are.
From an independent view, I see the Democrats just as monarch as you seem to think Trump is.
BTW, more than I've ever seen, Trump et al is being attacked like never before, and yet he's mostly winning in court, based on Constitution which includes defending the US from external and internal harm. In fact, I would support treason prison (very long sentences) for anyone who commits violence against any govt. agency that is trying to fix the problems in the US.
BTW, why do y'all think you're so kewl bashing Trump? You're like a bunch of sick bullies in a schoolyard picking on the smart nerd kid. If it was up to me y'all would be picking up litter with your teeth as punishment.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 04, @03:13PM
The orange one is a rapist, grifter, and bully. He is absolutely unfit for office. You approving this shows more about you than it does your false god. You are the problem. You pos will except tax cuts for the billionaires because they are special. You are a complete fucktard with no soul whatsoever.
(Score: 4, Informative) by epitaxial on Friday July 04, @03:36PM
This your guy? https://www.gettyimages.com/detail/news-photo/portrait-of-american-financier-jeffrey-epstein-and-real-news-photo/681946574?adppopup=true [gettyimages.com]
(Score: 3, Interesting) by OrugTor on Friday July 04, @03:39PM
Treason prison, sure, but not for the Capitol rioters. All pardoned. By your glorious leader. Bully-in-chief. Do you not understand the words you write?
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 04, @03:44PM
Building concentration camps for Hispanics isn't what I see as heading towards a better America. Neither is warrantless black bagging of people off of the streets. Just wait until ICE gets their budget up to $100M and the 10,000 new slots filled, giving the Executive his own security force that answers to him. I'm not sure having an American Gestapo is heading in the right direction either.
Nothing celebrates the ideals of the Founding Fathers more than the concentration of power into the executive. That's what July 4 is all about, isn't it? Madison, Jay, etc. were upset that they didn't have a king of their own?
(Score: 5, Insightful) by https on Friday July 04, @04:18PM
The government just passed a bill that's kicking people off medicare & medicaid, while increasing taxes on the poorest and decreasing taxes on the richest. Estimates are about 14 million extra people will die prematurely due to that over the next few years. Calling yourself collectively good, caring, and generous is, and I'm going to be unreasonably generous here, a lie.
If you think criticism of blatant unconstitutionality, corruption, and openly Nazi polices is somehow taking away more from your country than the blatant unconstitutionality, corruption, and openly Nazi police, congratulations! You are supporting Nazis, corruption, and unconstitutional conduct. I know how much to value your explanations.
If you want the country to stop rotting away, fuckine well start by throwing out the convicted felon from the highest office. The conviction literally means he cannot hold office. It's literally right there in the latest version of your constitution. Oh, wait, I forgot - you don't give a fuck about constitutionality. My bad.
Trump's administration is not "winning in court" - they're ignoring the courts. ICE just got the most massive line increase in the budget, but the immigration courts did not get a similar rise. Congratulations! You've just built a bunch of concentration camps, and they shall rapidly become overflowing with people held outside habeus corpus. I wonder what that will lead to.
I ain't gonna be bashing Trump in this particular post (not that such bashing would be unwarranted). The real problem is that he's just a PR frontman, hired to distract, incite hate, and to redirect useful outrage. Republicans are working hard to advance Project 2025, destroy your republic's version of democracy, and replace it with a ethnostate theocracy with pockets of technofeudalism (cf. "network state"). Trump is simply the most polite face they could find to be their calendar girl.
You fail it.
Offended and laughing about it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 04, @11:15PM
no, he's not.
you'd risk getting beat-up yourself for a 'schoolyard nerd' that loudly calls the would-be bullies names himself? i suppose that explains why you didn't label yourself smart in that silly fanfic.
(Score: 2) by Tork on Friday July 04, @11:05PM
🏳️🌈 Proud Ally 🏳️🌈
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 04, @03:05PM
As an "American" and descendant of the American Revolution, one of the things I'm most proud of is how we've time and time again come to the aid of other countries who have been attacked by horrible aggressors (World Wars, etc.).
Around here, major east coast US city suburbs, it's very quiet. Spectacular weather today and is forecast for the weekend. Almost everyone has gone to the shore for the weekend. It's crazy crowded there, but sometimes that's part of the fun.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 04, @05:08PM (1 child)
=========================
=========================
=========================
=========================
*********================
*********================
*********================
(Score: 3, Interesting) by turgid on Friday July 04, @07:32PM
Is that the flag for when the USA takes over Australia?
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].