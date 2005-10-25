We are aware of the significant number of 50x responses that users are experiencing from the site. The problem was recognised about 1 week ago and there is much investigative work going on behind the scenes.

The actual cause is difficult to identify. As of Saturday there is new software in place which is trying to find how often the 50x responses occur, while trying to correlate the occurrences with other functions in Rehash. This is a time consuming process. Some users have been assisting by reporting on IRC #soylent when they receive such a response. If you would like to help please report when the 50x response was received with a precise time so that we can find the corresponding query in the server logs, exactly what function were you doing that appeared to trigger it, and how long the problem lasted? If you also know your own IP address it would be very helpful but we understand that many of you will be reluctant to give this information.

In most cases the problem clears itself in less than 10 seconds but there have been periods of unresponsiveness that have lasted several minutes in some rare cases.

FIXED - at least until we find out that it isn't.... [Added at 2025-1005 19:00Z--JR] See also here.