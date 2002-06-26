kolie has been hard at work producing a logical line for line copy of rehash (written in perl) in Python - including warts where they affect the functioning of the software. This will ensure that the software remains maintainable into the future, and gives kolie a chance to fix some previously unknown bugs.

PyHash is currently running on dev.soylentnews.org. Please take a look and report any problems / observations / comments in kolie's journal. This software is still under development as kolie explains. If you cannot log in with your usual username/password you might have to create a new account on dev.