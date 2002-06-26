Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 18 submissions in the queue.
Meta

Please see kolie's journal!

posted by janrinok on Tuesday June 02, @06:29AM   Printer-friendly
Rehash Meta

kolie has been hard at work producing a logical line for line copy of rehash (written in perl) in Python - including warts where they affect the functioning of the software. This will ensure that the software remains maintainable into the future, and gives kolie a chance to fix some previously unknown bugs.

PyHash is currently running on dev.soylentnews.org. Please take a look and report any problems / observations / comments in kolie's journal. This software is still under development as kolie explains. If you cannot log in with your usual username/password you might have to create a new account on dev.


«  CIFSwitch Vulnerability Exposes Some Linux Distros to Local Root Access
This discussion was created by janrinok (52) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Please see kolie's journal! | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.