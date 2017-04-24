from the pants-on-fire dept.
Common Dreams reports:
In yet another reminder of how corporate-friendly the Trump administration has been—despite campaign pledges to defend American workers and "buy American, hire American" rhetoric—a new study out [April 25] reveals that the president continues to reward U.S. companies who ship jobs overseas.
According to the analysis (pdf), conducted by Good Jobs Nation along with Public Citizen's Global Trade Watch, "the flow of federal contract awards to major offshorers has continued unabated since Trump's inauguration."
The outsourcing of American jobs to other countries is a major issue for American voters, and helped propel President Donald Trump's victory in a number of economically distressed rust-belt states.
Despite this, as many as "56 percent of the top U.S. firms awarded the largest taxpayer-funded contracts in fiscal year (FY) 2016 engage in offshoring", the report notes. Further, 41 of the top 100 federal contractors--which in 2016 received a combined $176 billion in taxpayer dollars--have shipped jobs overseas and "many continue to do so today".
[...] "Even though he's signed over 60 executive orders during his first 100 days, he has yet to use the power of the pen to stop corporations that receive taxpayer dollars from shipping American jobs overseas", said Joseph Geevarghese, director of Good Jobs Nation.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 26, @07:20PM (1 child)
People voted not only for American jobs but against Clintons foreign policy which is now being enacted by Secretary Exxon-Mobil.
Iraq splintered because of American involvement, Libya splintered because of American involvement, the plan for Syria was to balkanize it into warring sectarian regions.
(Score: 2) by driverless on Thursday April 27, @12:05AM
taxpayer-funded contracts in fiscal year (FY) 2016
I'm not a Trump supporter or anything but still, wasn't some completely different guy the president when these contracts were awarded?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 26, @07:20PM (1 child)
Justify the crap out of this one.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 26, @07:41PM
Maybe wait for a better source than the ultra-liberal Common Dreams.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 26, @07:24PM
he has yet to use the power of the pen to stop corporations that receive taxpayer dollars from shipping American jobs overseas
Never mind that. He has yet to use the power of controlling his own family's contracts to stop from shipping american jobs overseas.
April 25, 2017: Workers at Ivanka Trump’s clothing-maker in China earn about $62 a week [mercurynews.com]
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Wednesday April 26, @07:26PM (16 children)
I mean, I despise Trump and his policies, and his general hypocrisy, but so many signs right now are pointing to yet another recession about to start in a year or two(eyes on energy costs as OPEC changes course and the Silicon valley investment bubble). More Americans will lose their jobs from that than any poorly-implemented protectionism could possibly save.
And I won't really blame him for it, unless his stupid tax cuts pass and the crash essentially ends up bankrupting the federal government through piss-poor financial planning.
(Score: -1, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 26, @08:19PM (14 children)
Again? Lololol! Double dip Greatest Recession gonna be HUGE.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Wednesday April 26, @08:30PM (13 children)
I'm gonna blow your mind here, but it's been a decade since the last one. Lehman was mid-fucking '07. Big crash was late '08.
The one before that was dotcom in '00, and before that was savings and loan in like... 90? 91? I was too young for it. But we're duuuuuue.
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Wednesday April 26, @08:39PM (9 children)
What do you think will set it of this time?
Over priced stocks?
Saving and loans?
Specific sector bubble?
Financial services firm?
Economic depressions are great because then you can buy many assets cheaply.
Oh well.. if you got money..
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 26, @08:46PM
Uber fires all the drivers.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Wednesday April 26, @09:06PM (2 children)
I told you the two big ones I had my eye on: Silicon Valley(we learned nothing from dotcom, nothing) bullshit startup speculation, and the fact that we're riding a wave of overproduction from OPEC that's going to end soon.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 26, @09:09PM
We learned two things from dotcom: Open Source is free labor! and Cloud scale means we can build it bigger!
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Wednesday April 26, @09:55PM
So a stock market downturn but how bad? and high oil prices soon then?
Any idea on how soon this will occur?
I know it's all probability so it's hard to make deterministic answers.
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Wednesday April 26, @09:39PM (4 children)
Student loan bubble bursts.
Washington DC delenda est.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 26, @09:54PM (3 children)
The education industry hasn't imploded yet? Students are young and naive as ever.
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Wednesday April 26, @10:00PM (2 children)
Ah they will sue the university if the compiler dears to output a ERROR which will break their safe space? ;-)
But then employers don't need anyone. They can just google all of it! :p
Let's hope the naivety is limited to non-STEM subjects.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 26, @10:08PM (1 child)
Python coders love their safe spaces.
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Wednesday April 26, @10:12PM
Is it that indentation nazigrammar that gives them a hardon? ;-)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 26, @08:43PM (2 children)
Sure technically the recession ended but it was a jobless recovery. Employment seems high only if you deliberately neglect to count the permanently unemployed who don't participate since the economy just doesn't need as many employed people anymore. If you look at the state of the workforce today, the Great Recession is ongoing. It's the entire decade of 2007-2017 much like the Great Depression was the entire 1930s.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 26, @09:11PM (1 child)
Jobs for all! Build a wall!
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday April 26, @09:43PM
That's the plan. Still a repeat of the 1930s
1) Have the Hugest War
2) Wait up to 16 years
3) Build wall to divide people
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 26, @10:56PM
The terms "depression" and "recession" gauge how The Speculators' Market is doing.
That has nothing to do with the actual economy and hasn't for a long, long time.
USA's GDP growth has been flat for ages and the Labor Non-Participation Rate has been 23 percent for years.
It's time we started ignoring the folks who use the meaningless terms and start paying attention to the stuff that reflects how The Working Class is doing.
Not only has there been no "recovery' for Joe Average, with each passing week, more and more Joes are becoming part of The Precariat (hanging on by their fingernails).
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 3, Informative) by edIII on Wednesday April 26, @07:26PM (12 children)
You mean he is fucking over all his rabid bigoted White Nationalist supporters once he got into office? But...but...but... he wasn't supposed to turn out like crooked Hillary! :D
The rest of the country, the majority of which didn't vote for this retarded hamburgler, would like to deliver an I-Told-You-So to that portion of America too busy investing in hate and fear to figure out that they were electing a professional con artist to office.
It's the most corrupt Pay-To-Play administration in our nation's history, and we aren't even a tenth of the way through to surviving it. About the only saving grace we have is that it is so inept and stupid that it can't even get some of the most egregious things accomplished because they are war with themselves. Which is so deliciously ironic! The Party Of No can't even agree with itself when it finally has dominion over the country.
If were lucky, it will turn out to be a light raping of this country.
(Score: 2) by Lagg on Wednesday April 26, @07:49PM (7 children)
and then once it's all over we'll learn to stop calling concepts that we don't like rape, racism and sexism so societal reactions like that stop happening so much.
Heheheheheh nah we won't learn shit
(I do agree with the spirit of your post for what it's worth, I just find it hard to not poke fun at both sides and in general be a shithead because they are each other and deserve each other)
http://lagg.me [lagg.me]
8DF5 7CC6 9572 2282 4BD7 CC2C 1316 E8D2 AB04 0CBD
(Score: 3, Flamebait) by Azuma Hazuki on Wednesday April 26, @08:01PM (6 children)
No they aren't, and the one who says the loonie left and the loonie right are equally wrong is wronger than both of them. The loonie left is smaller, weaker, less invested in causing widespread misery, and far more educable than the loonie right, who are basically the Christian version of the Taliban, but too fat and too low-testosterone to grow facial hair.
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Wednesday April 26, @09:49PM (5 children)
If you grew up in the United States you can be forgiven for having little contact with actual loonie leftists. I went to graduate school and delved in a lot of anthropology in my course of study, and there are a handful of actual, un-reconstructed Marxists still in that field; afterward I was active in the Green Party. Loonie leftists like to read and study a whole lot, sure, but they're not at all educable and they are certainly not interested in input from you or anybody else. They know the truth, and all the reading and study and thinking is their attempt to reconcile the inherent contradictions in material dialecticism and to prove that they're right, and the entire rest of the world which has moved on from marxism/socialism/communism is wrong, wrong, wrong. Occasionally one of them sneaks onto some organization like a PTA or community board, and the first thing they move to do is amend bylaws or rules of procedure so that inputs are eliminated and discussion is cut off. They're very sneaky about it because they are well aware that if they are upfront about their Marxist motivations that everyone else will block them reflexively.
Honestly, there isn't much difference in how it feels to interact with them versus interacting with the loonie right, as measured by spittle-flecked invective. They don't give a fuck what anybody else thinks and even compete with each other to reach new heights (lows?) of craziness.
Washington DC delenda est.
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Wednesday April 26, @10:07PM (2 children)
That thing with input elimination and discussion cut off seems all too familiar. ;(
Any idea how to enable a life without the need to handle loonies in any great amount?
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Thursday April 27, @12:27AM (1 child)
There is no way to eliminate loonies because there is no one definition of what constitutes such. Loonies are certain they are the sane ones. The rest of us are fools, dupes, or evil. I've been screamed at by people who were mad that all of us buy the wrong kind of peanut butter, that only peanut butter made from nuts grown in a certain valley in Peru are acceptable. I've been called a Stalinist because I didn't think everyone should drop everything to fight for handicapped accessible cabs in NYC. Tonight at a PTA meeting a parent called me a "sugar fascist" because I didn't think we should ban treats when kids celebrate their birthdays with their class. And those are the non-right wing, non-Marxist loonies in the progressive paradise of Park Slope, Brooklyn. I've heard equal madness on the other end of the spectrum from my relatives out West where I grew up.
The only thing I'm reasonably sure of with respect to loonies and crazy talk is to answer them and their invective with firm, sharp reason. Answering them with platitudes, non-committal half-agreement, or canned talking points only makes things worse. In short, call people on their bullshit every time, and occasionally they can rise to the challenge and do or say something useful.
Washington DC delenda est.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @12:43AM
Which valley is that?
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Wednesday April 26, @11:26PM (1 child)
I'd still rather deal with an unreconstructed Marxist than, say, a Dominionist. They're wrong, and I know why they're wrong, but they're less wrong and less self-contradictory than, for example, Rushdoony was. Which is to say, both are equally nutty in economic terms but the Marxist is usually going to be a decent person aside from that.
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Thursday April 27, @12:30AM
Sure. I grant you that at least they try hard. Know-nothings and their heirs don't try at all. It's a pity they don't, because theirs could be a useful input into the public discourse if they tried to back it up with thought.
Washington DC delenda est.
(Score: -1, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 26, @08:27PM
Trump! Trump! Trump!
#MAGA!!!
(Make America Grotesque Again!)
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 26, @08:31PM
The rest of the country, the majority of which didn't vote for this retarded hamburgler, would like to deliver an I-Told-You-So to that portion of America too busy investing in hate and fear to figure out that they were electing a professional con artist to office.
Don't bother. They are prepared to make the sacrifice. They still love him. His approval rating is holding steady in the 40% range. [gallup.com] Its the shittiest approval rating of any president at this point in the term. But its practically unchanged since the day after the election. Votung for trump wasnt about helping themselves, it was about hurting everyone outside of their group who have humiliated them and their group identity. Just look at lagg's response to your post, he's complaining that people call him the r-word. As if it is an insult equivalent to the n-word, a meaningless epithet with no rational basis.
The strongest predictor of a voter switching from Obama in 2012 to Trump in 2016 [thenation.com] was racial insecurity. The strongest predictor of a 2012 romney voter switching to clinton: racial confidence.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 26, @08:33PM
The point with Trump is that he halts the covert Muslim invasion, femnazi, enforced diversity, safe spacing bullshit etc. Maybe he's a greedy bastard but crooked Hillary is surely isn't better. Besides her foreign police almost came to a dangerous direct conflict with Russia in Syria.
As Michael Moore said, it's a big fuck-you to the smooth talking lying lips in Washington. To have any change. It's time to have completely other candidates. As long as the election is about the money you got ie donations and a binary party system. What happened will be repeated.
The system has lost it's true function through donations, manipulated media, winner takes all system, gerrymandering etc.
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Wednesday April 26, @08:41PM
It's not yet clear that it's the most corrupt administration in history. That's a pretty high bar, and they've got a ways to go. But they seem to be trying to clear it.
Put not your faith in princes.
(Score: 2) by Lagg on Wednesday April 26, @07:42PM (3 children)
This doesn't surprise me in the least (I wrote about his backpeddling in my journal, and if I can spot this shit it must be obvious) but the exact numbers kind of do.
Of the top 50 awarded companies, 56% engage in offshoring. 41 of them received over $176 billion.
The top 5 companies in award amount:
Lockheed Martin Corporation $43
Boeing Company $26
General Dynamics Corporation $14
Raytheon Company $13
Northrop Grumman Corporation $11
Lockheed Martin employs 953 jobs with Boeing having 1238. But the most interesting one in terms of job count is not in the top 5:
General Electric Company $1,890,301,997 - 8736 positions
Total offshored: 58K
Mighty interesting that the biggest users of offshoring get the 176 billion but the ones who don't got 60 billion. But that might be a matter of scale more than any sort of specific incentive baked into law.
http://lagg.me [lagg.me]
8DF5 7CC6 9572 2282 4BD7 CC2C 1316 E8D2 AB04 0CBD
(Score: 2) by LoRdTAW on Wednesday April 26, @08:49PM (2 children)
Shining stars of the military industrial complex.
(Score: 3, Funny) by bob_super on Wednesday April 26, @09:48PM (1 child)
People seem to be forgetting that those don't count as offshoring.
Because of their sensitive business and (gasp!) government regulations, their "offshoring" is essentially in western democracies (and the authorized kinds of Semites), not Evil Brown and Yellow People.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 26, @09:52PM
(and the authorized kinds of Semites)
How else do you expect them to defend the land (which god deeded them) from the evil semites who were originally living there?
(Score: 2) by jdavidb on Wednesday April 26, @08:24PM
Looking at the phrase in the headline "Trump Rewards Companies Offshoring US Jobs," I'm really struck by how that phrase can be used to justify a particular point of view. As in "We don't want welfare, that rewards people for not working." It might be economically true that certain policy decisions provide an economic reward to people for particular actions, but that doesn't mean that the motivation of those making the policy is to reward these things. It almost sounds like any time one uses the word "reward" talking about politics, they are using it to help paint someone as a bad guy with no sense. To be sure I am inclined towards the view that Donald Trump actually is a bad guy with no sense, but I'm not sure he's intentionally trying to reward companies for exchanging US workers for non-US.
ⓋⒶ☮✝🕊 Secession is the right of all sentient beings
(Score: 5, Insightful) by bradley13 on Wednesday April 26, @08:38PM (3 children)
Look, I have no idea what Trump's policies will turn out to be, if he even has a consistent policy. But TFA is just stupid.
Do you have any idea how long it takes to award a major federal contract?
It takes years. RFAs, RFPs, negotiations, challenges from competitors, challenges to the challenges. In his first 100 days in office, Trump has had exactly zero effect on any major contract awards. He may influence the selection process for new awards, but there will be no observable effects for at least 2-3 years. Not even then, unless he really puts the screws to the bureaucracy, because Congress writes the checks, and therefore has a lot more influence here than the executive branch.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 2) by linkdude64 on Wednesday April 26, @10:00PM (1 child)
Anti-Trump points failures that are Obama's at Trump, and successes that are Trump's at Obama.
Nothing new. These types of headlines are D&C clickbait intended to divide Trump's supporter base. Too bad we've completely lost faith in the ability of the MSM to present facts with only a slight bias.
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Wednesday April 26, @10:10PM
I thought MSM died out 65 million years ago when a huge cluebat hit their poor heads? ;-)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 26, @11:26PM
Hey, Donnie Tiny Hands:
You stood up before and stated a policy.
Now it's time to stand up and point out which corporations are acting contrary to your policy.
It's called The Bully Pulpit. Use it, you two-faced piece of crap.
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
