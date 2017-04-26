from the venezuexit dept.
Various news outlets are reporting on an announcement by the Venezuelan government that it will leave the Organization of American States (OAS), a process that takes two years. The country will stop participating in OAS meetings immediately. No country has left the OAS since its founding in 1948.
According to Venezuela-based teleSUR, the move comes in response
[...] to a meeting of the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States to discuss Venezuela scheduled for Wednesday, which violates the rules of the organization because it does not have the consent of the affected country.
[The foreign minister] indicated that there is also a group of countries with right-wing governments working under U.S. imperialist orders against Venezuela.
Hundreds of thousands have taken to the streets demanding [President Nicolás] Maduro hold elections and denouncing his government as being responsible for triple-digit inflation, food shortages and a rise [in] crime.
It also says that 29 people have been killed in connection with the protests.
Additional coverage:
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 28, @04:30AM (2 children)
why is this even here? USA is pushing the coup on venezuela so exxon can continue it's looting of venezuelan oil. hardly any news
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 28, @05:31AM (1 child)
This may be true but one has to admit that it is a clusterfuck, and yes the united states is largely the hostile state actor, but cuba survived even the fall of their major trading partner(ussr) venezuela on the other hand attacked the very people chaves actually helped it's just another example of socialism being a proxy for capital, there is a reason there are no and never have been any Communists in power ever, Stalin was a good example hunting down and killing all people that wanted to be liberated from both the white Russians and the red army in the Ukraine, Communists or as they are more hatefully known Anarchists
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 28, @07:17AM
People are selfish. Period.
People will always want to get what they want, and as fast as possible. This is one of the most fundamental problem with communism.
1. Why work hard and well if I anyway do not get more than my lazy co-worker?
2. If I anyway gain nothing by working hard, corruption is the only way to get something.
I am all for free health care for everybody. Also I am all for public social care for all without income. Without these two things, people without money get desperate and you get high crime rate. Just look at the crime rate in US compared with all other western country and you will see.
However, communism is not about this (a working social system), it is about sharing everything in a community. According to Marx and Engel, even family should cease to exist and children should be raised by the community. According to them the people will also need to be forced into this by strong authority (at least in the initial face).
Nothing strange with that this does not work.
