The National Security Agency said Friday that it had halted one of the most disputed practices of its warrantless surveillance program, ending a once-secret form of wiretapping that dates to the Bush administration's post-Sept. 11 expansion of national security powers.
The agency is no longer collecting Americans' emails and texts exchanged with people overseas that simply mention identifying terms — like email addresses — for foreigners whom the agency is spying on, but are neither to nor from those targets.
The decision is a major development in American surveillance policy. Privacy advocates have argued that the practice skirted or overstepped the Fourth Amendment.
The change is unrelated to the surveillance imbroglio over the investigations into Russia and the Trump campaign, according to officials familiar with the matter. Rather, it stemmed from a discovery that N.S.A. analysts had violated rules imposed by the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court barring any searching for Americans' information in certain messages captured through such wiretapping.
Though I'm personally wondering why now.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 01, @05:47AM (2 children)
Seems like its more of a PR move.
Email is a lot more secure now, nearly all smtp connections are encrypted.
Lots of people are using encrypted texting apps rather than old-fashioned SMS.
So seceding their ability to wholesale collect those things when they cross the national border isn't really giving up all that much.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Monday May 01, @05:50AM (1 child)
Email is a lot more secure now, nearly all smtp connections are encrypted.
Chuckle....
Chuckle....
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 01, @05:56AM
Only a chuckle? I'm ROFLMFAO at the idiot who probably thinks SMTP is encrypted because of HTTPS Everywhere.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Monday May 01, @05:48AM
Though I'm personally wondering why now.
I'm wondering why anyone would believe them now.....?
I'm wondering why anyone would believe them now.....?
