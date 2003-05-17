17/05/03/0052216 story
A 2015 New Orleans Times-Picayune article tells how New Orléans' Vieux Carré Commission recommended that four monuments be removed. Three of them honour
[...] Confederate generals P.G.T. Beauregard and Robert E. Lee and Jefferson Davis, president of the Confederacy [...]
The other monument
[...] was erected in 1891 to honor the 16 members of the White League who died during an insurrection against the integrated Reconstructionist government in Louisiana, which was based in New Orleans at the time.
Various news outlets are reporting that the latter monument, an obelisk, has been dismantled at the behest of the city government, and that the others are also set to be dismantled.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 03, @09:18PM (16 children)
Missing from the summary is the key fact the monuments are being taken down in the middle of the night, on unannounced dates. the crews wear masks and body-armor and there are police snipers monitoring the area while they work.
In other words, they are taking the threat of white supremacist terrorists really fucking seriously.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Wednesday May 03, @09:20PM (5 children)
Considering the number of people actively and purposefully killed by white supremacists in Louisianan history, not exactly imprudent.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Ethanol-fueled on Wednesday May 03, @09:29PM (4 children)
Good, now we can start dismantling all those concentration camps in Europe because they are a controversial and inappropriate reminder of their dark past and are providing inspiration to a new generation of racist anti-Semites.
Wait, what? Why not? Are you some kind of racist anti-Semite?
(Score: 3, Informative) by edIII on Wednesday May 03, @09:40PM (3 children)
Those monuments in Europe are there to remind us of the evils that can beset us when we are not vigilante. They are there to remind us to NOT elect the Trump's of the world to power. When people look upon them, the big take away is how many victims there were of simple hatred. There were no justifications for it, no real benefits of doing so, just the satisfaction that psychopaths get when they see their victims squirm in agony.
Concentration camps celebrate the survivors, mourn the victims, and vilify the evil men and women that created them.
These statues on the other hand simply honor men that held atrocious values and do not serve as a warning about racism, slavery, and its associated evils. They serve to celebrate those men, to celebrate those ideals held while besieged by detractors, and to fervently dream of the South Rising again.
Yeah. They can melt those fuckers down and use them for scrap metal. Good riddance, and a lot of people in that state no longer have to watch men that are deservedly vilified be celebrated in a form of indirect racism and bigotry.
Nice try though. It was a really decent attempt to point out hypocrisy.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Wednesday May 03, @09:45PM (1 child)
If there is anything my post pointed out, it wasn't necessarily hypocrisy but the mental gymnastics of those selectively justifying the further existence of hate symbols. Nice try, though, you did pretty well.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 03, @09:56PM
You're both a few sandwiches short of a picnic. Besides, a better question to ask if using Nazi Germany as an analogy, how much actual Nazi paraphernalia is still up and in nice little garden like display alcoves on public streets? None. The camps and such are not in the public view and thus one must make the conscious decision to visit them. We still have battle grounds that are monuments and here too.
(Score: 1) by mayo2y on Wednesday May 03, @09:59PM
Robert E Lee doesn't belong on a list of evil men. He was chosen by Lincoln to lead the Union armies but was conflicted about fighting against his home state. You have a case against Jefferson Davis, but you're over-playing your hand by including Lee.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 03, @09:22PM
At least SOMEONE does which is reassuring. It seems the only terrorists any politicians higher than mid to high level state government are concerned about are the brown and black ones. These couldn't come down fast enough IMHO.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 03, @09:23PM (6 children)
Historical revisionists are fucking with our history, and you dare call the dissenters terrorists?
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Ethanol-fueled on Wednesday May 03, @09:33PM (4 children)
Already said this before, but I thought it was pretty funny how Amazon pulled all sales of their Confederate flags even as they were still selling copies of Mein Kampf and Turner Diaries.
Still, it could very well be a public safety issue, given Louisiana's past with not only White Supremacists but post-Katrina chimpouts*.
* " Heckuva job, Brownie! "
(Score: 2) by wonkey_monkey on Wednesday May 03, @09:39PM
and Turner Diaries.
Ted Turner? Filth!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 03, @09:41PM (2 children)
Easily explained as nobody takes books seriously. Nobody reads but everybody knows to react to visual imagery.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Wednesday May 03, @09:49PM (1 child)
Mein Kampf, like many other works translated to English from the German, is a very dense and rambly read even to experienced readers. You will find yourself reading and re-reading passages multiple times until you fully parse them. It's like trying to saw a 2X4 in half using a butter-knife.
Freud at least had excuses, such as cocaine and chain-smoking cigars.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 03, @09:52PM
The usual excuse is Adolf Hitler was insane. The title itself paints him as the victim of a conspiracy.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 03, @09:49PM
No. City planning officials determined that a public street is not the correct place for us to continue to parade this particular chapter of our history and decided to start the process remove the offending monuments. Meetings where held and debates where had. The 'dissenters' as you labeled them, have actively threatened city officials during all stages of the process. Had the 'leave them alone' side not acted like rabid chipmunks and actually worked with the city, they could have arranged for the monuments to go into a museum for those who choose to view it to go and view it. This is not history revision, this is city planning. We are not banning the mention of the Confederate States, P.G.T. Beauregard, Robert E. Lee or Jefferson Davis. That would be history revision. Your beloved southern heritage will continue to live on in museums and in the hearts of those who just won't let it die, like the 'dissenters' you mentioned.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Grishnakh on Wednesday May 03, @09:27PM (1 child)
Yep, and the South still wonders why they're an economic backwater. Even worse, apparently many Southerners still want to bring back slavery, as exemplified by the other comments right here on SN. Then they get mad when people generalize Southerners as racist white supremacists.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 03, @09:32PM
The South needs more "tech" industry! Texas and Georgia and Carolina are not "tech" enough! Need more "tech"!
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 03, @09:20PM (5 children)
Lincoln defeated Davis only because Lincoln was an iron fisted tyrant who was worse than Hitler. Lincoln set the precedent for Imperial Presidency which has given us such dictatorial God Emperors as Bush II and Obama and Trump.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Wednesday May 03, @09:25PM (3 children)
Jeff Davis didn't care much for the freedom of black people, did he?
Obviously, people like you want to bring back slavery.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 03, @09:28PM
Lincoln cared only for power, and secession was a threat to his power over the Union. Lincoln said he didn't want to free the slaves, and he wouldn't have freed the slaves if he could preserve the Union while also preserving slavery.
(Score: 2) by jdavidb on Wednesday May 03, @09:38PM (1 child)
Obviously, people like you want to bring back slavery.
Isn't that a false dichotomy?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 03, @09:44PM
Slaves had guaranteed employment, free food and housing, couldn't be laid off. Maybe there's something to this slavery idea.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 03, @09:41PM
Davis and The South were losers. Trump doesn't like losers.
