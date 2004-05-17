from the QfvLcozLwtE dept.
Guns are not a part of the culture of my homeland, except perhaps for the occasional Bollywood movie in which the bad guy meets his demise staring down the wrong end of a barrel.
My childhood in India was steeped in ahimsa, the tenet of nonviolence toward all living things.
The Indians may have succeeded in ousting the British, but we won with Gandhian-style civil disobedience, not a revolutionary war.
I grew up not knowing a single gun owner, and even today India has one of the strictest gun laws on the planet. Few Indians buy and keep firearms at home, and gun violence is nowhere near the problem it is in the United States. An American is 12 times more likely than an Indian to be killed by a firearm, according to a recent study.
It's no wonder then that every time I visit India, my friends and family want to know more about America's "love affair" with guns.
I get the same questions when I visit my brother in Canada or on my business travels to other countries, where many people remain perplexed, maybe even downright mystified, by Americans' defense of gun rights.
I admit I do not fully understand it myself, despite having become an American citizen nearly a decade ago. So when I learn the National Rifle Association is holding its annual convention here in Atlanta, right next to the CNN Center, I decide to go and find out more.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday May 04, @11:02AM
Wouldn't it be nice if all Americans could be arsed to keep a mind open enough to try and understand the other side like this? I mean her mind may or may not be changed but at least she sees the other side of the debate as human beings who could possibly know something she doesn't. Very well done piece.
In before someone calls bullshit irony. I do listen and attempt to understand other people's positions. It's only after doing so that I feel justified in calling them fucking morons. There are plenty of people I don't think are morons, just wrong. It's just not really worth bringing up in those cases; they're perfectly within their rights to be wrong as long as they're not wrongly trying to infringe on my rights.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by looorg on Thursday May 04, @11:07AM
Well she isn't AT the NRA or in any way involved with the NRA. She, a reporter from CNN, went to a NRA-convention/Gun-show. I'm still not sure what the point of the article is. What did they hope to get out of sending a pacifist into a gun show, it's like sending a vegetarian to an all-meat-BBQ-fest.
"I've never had the desire to own a gun. I try hard to experience the excitement of others who are admiring these products."
"Few people here look like me. Most appear to be white and male. Many view the media, including my employer, with disdain -- and they do not hesitate to let me know."
I wonder why ... Could it be cause her news organization hates guns and white males (that voted for Trump)?
I begin with this question: "Why do you want to own an object that can kill another human being?""
... and she wonders why they don't like her? It's like walking up to Indian people and ask why they like throwing acid in the face of women.
