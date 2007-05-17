from the le-roi-est-mort dept.
Emmanuel Macron has been declared the President of France after early vote counts:
France has a new president. Emmanuel Macron – an independent centrist who has never held elected office – has won a resounding victory over far-right, nationalist Marine Le Pen in the most important French presidential race in decades, according to early vote counts by the French Interior Ministry.
In early returns, Macron had won an estimated 65 percent of the vote to Le Pen's nearly 35 percent, according to the French Interior Ministry. Le Pen has already called to congratulate Macron and conceded defeat to a gathering of her supporters in Paris.
Also at The Guardian (live), Washington Post, NYT, Reuters, and The Local.
From CNBC: Euro hits six-month high on Macron victory
CNN editorial: Why Macron's victory is reassuring ... and yet not
BBC has an article about Macron's potential choice of Prime Minister.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday May 07, @10:54PM
Well, you can't win 'em all. Bye Bye, Europa, it was nice knowing you. Let's hope the Slavs and the Baltics stay strong in their fight against the Islamic menace and their handlers in Brussels.
(How the fuck does somebody who says that France should get used to terror attacks get elected?)
