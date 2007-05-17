Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 18 submissions in the queue.
Politics

Emmanuel Macron Becomes the President of France

posted by charon on Sunday May 07, @10:42PM   Printer-friendly
from the le-roi-est-mort dept.
News

takyon writes:

Emmanuel Macron has been declared the President of France after early vote counts:

France has a new president. Emmanuel Macron – an independent centrist who has never held elected office – has won a resounding victory over far-right, nationalist Marine Le Pen in the most important French presidential race in decades, according to early vote counts by the French Interior Ministry.

In early returns, Macron had won an estimated 65 percent of the vote to Le Pen's nearly 35 percent, according to the French Interior Ministry. Le Pen has already called to congratulate Macron and conceded defeat to a gathering of her supporters in Paris.

Also at The Guardian (live), Washington Post, NYT, Reuters, and The Local.

From CNBC: Euro hits six-month high on Macron victory

CNN editorial: Why Macron's victory is reassuring ... and yet not

BBC has an article about Macron's potential choice of Prime Minister.

Original Submission


«  Senate ID Cards Use A Photo Of A Chip Rather Than An Actual Smart Chip
Emmanuel Macron Becomes the President of France | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday May 07, @10:54PM

    by Ethanol-fueled (2792) Subscriber Badge on Sunday May 07, @10:54PM (#506036) Homepage Journal

    Well, you can't win 'em all. Bye Bye, Europa, it was nice knowing you. Let's hope the Slavs and the Baltics stay strong in their fight against the Islamic menace and their handlers in Brussels.

    (How the fuck does somebody who says that France should get used to terror attacks get elected?)

(1)