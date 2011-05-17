from the paying-the-price-for-freedom-of-the-press dept.
[Public News Service of West Virginia Reporter Daniel Ralph Heyman] has been arrested and charged with "disruption of government services" in the state capitol for "yelling questions" at visiting Health and Human Services secretary Tom Price and White House senior advisor Kellyanne Conway.
[...] "The above defendant was aggressively breaching the secret service agents to the point where the agents were forced to remove him a couple of times from the area walking up the hallway in the main building of the Capitol," the complaint states. It adds Heyman caused a disturbance by "yelling questions at Ms. Conway and Secretary Price."
The misdemeanor carries a possible fine of $100 and up to six months in jail.
[...] The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia called the charges "outrageous" and said the arrest was "a blatant attempt to chill an independent, free press."
"Freedom of the press is being eroded every day, " it said in a statement. "We have a president who calls the media 'fake news' and resists transparency at every turn."
The statement said this is a "dangerous time in the country."
Price and Conway were in West Virginia to discuss opioid addiction in the state, which has the highest drug overdose death rate in the nation.
LINK: https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2017/05/10/w-virginia-reporter-arrested-yelling-questions-visiting-hhs-secretary-tom-price/101503242/#
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 11, @05:16PM (1 child)
"Hey man what are you in for?"
"Yelling."
"So were you high?"
"No."
"Come on man you had to be on drugs."
"No I wasn't on drugs."
"Man I bet those are some good drugs."
"I don't know what you're talking about."
"Sure man your drugs make you forget you're on drugs!"
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 11, @06:41PM
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Informative) by bob_super on Thursday May 11, @05:58PM
Where's the video, to know whether he was "Yelling press questions" or "actively breaching the secret service agents"?
One is constitutionally protected (if you do it in a professional manner and setting), the other is indeed asking for trouble.
People refusing to answer questions is bad, but not a reason to behave like an idiot... Report on the stonewalling, don't get yourself arrested.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Insightful) by jmorris on Thursday May 11, @06:03PM (6 children)
Guy is a blogger with a poorly designed website making grandiose claims. USA Today willingly falls hook line and sinker for his act, but while "Public News Service" might sound like it is vaguely related to NPR, which is obviously intentional, and thus gets a pass as fellow members of the Blue Checkmark Mafia, it is just a front group for crazy.
But it doesn't matter because we are long past the point where anyone thinks 'journalist' is some special breed who gets to violate the norms of civilized behavior. Sorry, if I yelled at Mrs. Conway and Sec Price like that, if I were such an asshole the Secret Service had to bounce me, it is highly probable I'd see the inside of the bars in a cell for a bit. So why shouldn't this asshole? Discuss.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by its_gonna_be_yuge! on Thursday May 11, @06:21PM
Guy is a blogger with a poorly designed website making grandiose claims.
Well, the Public News Service of West Virginia has been around for 20 years and the website seems as good as most.
because we are long past the point where anyone thinks 'journalist' is some special breed who gets to violate the norms of civilized behavior.
They have to get their jobs done, and having a government which tries to thwart them and invalidate them makes that difficult.
How about this, since you want to discuss: The reporter was mildly aggressive when dealing with dishonest government representatives.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday May 11, @06:24PM
I need to point out how we essentially attempt to say the same thing, but your post is accusatory, condescending and confrontational...
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 11, @06:27PM (3 children)
Ah, that's much simpler. Thank you for explaining.
I've been trying to figure out this whole time whether we have any witnesses or video footage to corroborate the administration's version of events, but I see now that such things aren't necessary.
He was arrested, therefore he did something wrong. Q.E.D.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Arik on Thursday May 11, @06:38PM (2 children)
What's actually happened should come out at trial, until then it's he-said she-said.
Friends dont let friend enable ecmascript.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Thursday May 11, @06:40PM (1 child)
Since when do the authorities ever willingly film themselves interacting with the public?
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Thursday May 11, @06:43PM
Politicians pretty conventionally do, up until January 2017, for some reason.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by idiot_king on Thursday May 11, @06:07PM
...people trying to fight back, being silenced by the state. We need to keep pushing harder before this becomes even MORE normalized than it is in the early days of Der Trumpenfurher.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Thursday May 11, @06:38PM
aggressively breaching the secret service agents
Er...I don't think that word works the way you think it does.
breach: verb: 2. make a gap in and break through (a wall, barrier, or defense).
One does not breach multiple things. You breach a single barrier.
Unless the guy had a shotgun and was individually breaching each agent's torso...
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
Reply to This