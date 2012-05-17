from the Will-he-be-fired,-too?-- dept.
The new, temporary FBI Director Andrew G. McCabe says that employees loved Comey:
Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe Thursday rejected assertions by the White House that FBI employees had lost faith in James Comey and that the bureau's probe into Russian election meddling was one of its most minor concerns. "I hold Director Comey in the absolute highest regard. I have the highest respect for his considerable abilities and his integrity," McCabe told members of the Senate intelligence committee. He said Comey, who was fired by President Donald Trump on Tuesday, enjoyed "broad support within the FBI and still does to this day." He added, "The majority, the vast majority of FBI employees enjoyed a deep, positive connection to Director Comey."
Furthermore, he will inform the Senate of any interference with the Russia investigation:
Acting FBI director Andrew McCabe vowed Thursday that he would tell the Senate Intelligence Committee if the White House tried to interfere with the bureau's probe of possible coordination between the Kremlin and the Trump campaign to influence the 2016 presidential election — though he asserted that there had "been no effort to impede our investigation to date."
Meanwhile, President Trump has undermined the White House's messaging on Comey's firing, saying that he planned to fire "showboat" and "grandstander" James Comey regardless of any recommendation from Attorney General Jeff Sessions or Deputy Attorney General Ron Rosenstein. The President also insists that he is not under FBI investigation.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 12, @02:52PM (2 children)
President of the United States -or- Baghdad Bob? (Memba him?)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 12, @03:07PM
I member!
Baghdad Bob 2024!
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Friday May 12, @03:23PM
Regardless Baghdad media will support all truth! :-)
Brought to you by OwnEverything Inc.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 12, @02:57PM (5 children)
Dude. He didn't just plan on doing it no matter what, he came right and said he did it because of the Russia investigation into his campaign.
“When I decided to [fire Comey], I said to myself, you know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made up story,”
http://www.marketwatch.com/story/trump-admits-russia-probe-played-into-comeys-firing-2017-05-11 [marketwatch.com]
The guy admitted to obstruction of justice on camera and republicans still love him.
He was totally right when he said, [youtube.com] "I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn't lose voters."
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Friday May 12, @03:09PM (2 children)
He's trying to get out in front of something:
James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press! [thehill.com]
“Two people who have heard his account of the dinner” told The New York Times that Trump asked Comey to pledge his political loyalty at the dinner but was rebuffed by Comey, who promised honesty but not loyalty.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 12, @03:17PM
I don't think that is anything more than an attempt to intimidate Comey.
The loyalty pledge thing sounds completely in character. Its been widely reported that Turmp values loyalty over all else:
https://www.bloomberg.com/politics/videos/2016-11-15/donald-trump-s-cabinet-loyalty-over-experience [bloomberg.com]
https://www.bostonglobe.com/opinion/columns/2017/02/24/trump-obsession-with-loyalty-hurts-his-ability-govern/Dkv2vGTsMUQiel9Y9zhZUO/story.html [bostonglobe.com]
https://politicalwire.com/2017/03/15/trump-prizes-loyalty-experience/ [politicalwire.com]
http://jamiedupree.blog.ajc.com/2016/11/18/early-choices-by-trump-have-one-thing-in-common-loyalty/ [ajc.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 12, @03:28PM
better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations
I said, I'll show you where they have some nice furniture. I moved on her like a bitch, but I couldn't get there. Then all of a sudden I see her, she's now got the big phony tits and everything. Just kiss. I don't even wait. And when you're a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab 'em by the pussy.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Friday May 12, @03:35PM (1 child)
The guy admitted to obstruction of justice on camera and republicans still love him.
Whitehouse Spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders also admits to obstruction of justice by Trump Administration [deathandtaxesmag.com]
(Score: 2) by butthurt on Friday May 12, @04:03PM
from your linked article:
“We want this to come to its conclusion, we want it to come to its conclusion with integrity,” Sanders said in regard to the bureau’s Russia investigation. “And we think that we’ve actually, by removing Director Comey, taken steps to make that happen.”
Sanders said that her boss would “love nothing more for this investigation to continue to its completion.”
A possible interpretation is that she meant they were taking steps to bring integrity to the investigation, rather than that they were taking steps to end the investigation.
(Score: 2) by Whoever on Friday May 12, @03:04PM
He wasn't fired, he resigned. I saw it on Fox News.
#Fake News!
(Score: 2) by butthurt on Friday May 12, @03:06PM (2 children)
The liberal media are saying that Mr. Sessions recused himself from the investigation of possible connections between the Russian government and the Donald Trump campaign. They're saying that Mr. Sessions nonetheless recommended that Mr. Comey, who was leading that investigation, be sacked.
http://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/opinion/the-conversation/sd-kamala-harris-jeff-sessions-resign-20170511-htmlstory.html [sandiegouniontribune.com]
https://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/right-turn/wp/2017/05/11/jeff-sessions-is-in-deep-trouble-and-heres-why/ [washingtonpost.com]
http://www.pbs.org/newshour/rundown/sessions-break-recusal-vow-helping-fire-comey/ [pbs.org]
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/jeff-sessions-james-comey_us_591318d5e4b05e1ca2038fec [huffingtonpost.com]
Is Mr. Sessions participating in the selection of a new director for the FBI? The ultra-liberal Washington Times says he is:
Mr. Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein have already met with four candidates, each of whom has a long history at the bureau, according to department officials.
-- http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/may/10/interviews-interim-fbi-boss-already-underway/ [washingtontimes.com]
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Friday May 12, @03:12PM (1 child)
The liberal media are saying that Mr. Sessions recused himself from the investigation...
I don't know if you're being sarcastic with the liberal media bit but this is a direct quote from Mr. Sessions himself: “I have now decided to recuse myself from any existing or future investigations of any matter relating in any way to the campaigns for president of the United States.”
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 12, @03:19PM
What's the point of have usernames and posting history if people aren't going to judge what you say in the context of what you've previously said?
Yes, he was being sarcastic.
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Friday May 12, @03:07PM
him. Any wagers how long this guy lasts?
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Friday May 12, @03:21PM (2 children)
How do we know what Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe says about FBI employees actually is true? or how true it is?
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 12, @03:41PM
How do we know what Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe says about FBI employees actually is true?
Because of all the other reporting, even before the McCabe's statement, that said the same thing.
F.B.I. agents were enraged by the firing and worried openly that Mr. Trump would appoint a White House ally to lead them. Mr. Comey was widely liked in the F.B.I., even by those who criticized his handling of the Clinton investigation. Agents regarded him as a good manager and an independent director.
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/05/09/us/politics/james-comey-fired-fbi.html [nytimes.com]
Donald Trump’s firing of the FBI director, James Comey, has left FBI agents shocked, angry and humiliated, with some former agents worried that the president has fundamentally compromised the bureau’s prized political neutrality.
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/may/10/fbi-agents-james-comey-trump-firing-response [theguardian.com]
‘His support within the rank and file of the FBI is overwhelming.’
http://www.politico.com/story/2017/05/10/comey-firing-fbi-trump-238247 [politico.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 12, @03:57PM
There is ample evidence that Trump lies but there is no evidence McCabe does.
