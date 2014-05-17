from the you-may-even-get-tired-of-integrity dept.
A press release, dated 11 May, posted to the White House Web site (archived copy) announces (all links and party affiliations were added by the submitter):
[...] the issuance of an executive order forming the bipartisan Presidential Commission on Election Integrity. The President also named [Republican] Vice President Mike Pence as Chairman and Kansas Secretary of State [Republican] Kris Kobach as Vice-Chair of the Commission.
Five additional members were named to the bipartisan commission today:
Connie Lawson [Republican], Secretary of State of Indiana
Bill Gardner [Democratic], Secretary of State of New Hampshire
Matthew Dunlap [Democratic], Secretary of State of Maine
Ken Blackwell [Republican], Former Secretary of State of Ohio
Christy McCormick, Commissioner, Election Assistance Commission
[...]
The Commission on Election Integrity will study vulnerabilities in voting systems used for federal elections that could lead to improper voter registrations, improper voting, fraudulent voter registrations, and fraudulent voting. The Commission will also study concerns about voter suppression, as well as other voting irregularities. The Commission will utilize all available data, including state and federal databases.
Secretary Kobach, Vice-Chair of the Commission added: "As the chief election officer of a state, ensuring the integrity of elections is my number one responsibility. The work of this commission will assist all state elections officials in the country in understanding, and addressing, the problem of voter fraud."
Additional Commission members will be named at a later time. It is expected the Commission will spend the next year completing its work and issue a report in 2018.
According to Wikipedia's biography of Mr. Kobach (citation style changed by submitter):
Kobach has come to prominence over his hardliner views on immigration, as well as his calls for greater voting restrictions and a Muslim registry.[cite][cite][cite] Kobach regularly makes false or unsubstantiated claims about the extent of voter fraud in the United States.[cite]
As Secretary of State of Kansas, he has implemented some of the strictest voter ID legislation in the nation and has fought to remove nearly 20,000 properly registered voters from the state's voter rolls.[cite] After considerable investigation and prosecution, Kobach secured six convictions for voter fraud; all were cases of double voting and none would have been prevented by voter ID laws.
This week marks the 50th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act. This week also marks a watershed ruling by a federal appeals court striking down the controversial Texas voter ID law as violating that landmark civil rights act.
A new study conducted by the University of Houston Hobby Center for Public Policy and Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy examines the impact of the contested Texas law in U.S. Congressional District 23 (CD-23).
The study suggests that the most significant impact of the Texas voter photo ID law on voter participation in one particular district was to discourage turnout among registered voters who mistakenly believed they did not possess the correct photo identification.
"One of the most striking findings of this study is that potential voters who did not vote actually did possess one of the valid forms of photo ID," said Jim Granato, professor and director of the Hobby Center for Public Policy. "An important issue to be explored is not just the voter photo ID law itself, but the actual education and outreach efforts to ensure all eligible voters understand what form of photo ID may be used to vote."
Five years ago, Vladimir Putin publicly fumed that the US was interfering with internal Russian politics. He felt that the US emboldened local protestors by claiming that the 2012 Russian elections (which he won with more than a 46 point margin) were rigged. It's been said he's seeking payback by discrediting American elections. Not necessarily to help one candidate over another (Putin has said "We don't back anyone – it's not our business"), but to throw the legitimacy of US elections into doubt the same way he believes the US delegitimatized his landslide victory of 2012.
We've been told that hacking the vote would be difficult due to the wide variety of locally implemented voting systems. But that doesn't necessarily apply to state-level voter registration databases. Introducing minor amounts of errors, even just 1% of the total records could cause chaos on election day. If 1 in every 100 voters is turned away from the polls, that would have enormous repercussions on the election, far greater than the hanging chads had in Florida. There have already been reports of the exfiltration of registration data in two states and attacks on registration systems in another 20 states.
Now a white hat hacker has demonstrated just how easy it is to modify registration data in Indiana using only publicly available data.
The former chairman of the Colorado Republican Party is charged with forgery and voter fraud for allegedly forging his wife’s[*] mail-in ballot from last year’s election, according to court records and sources.
Steven Curtis was the chairman of the state party from 1997 to 1999. He was charged Feb. 1 with one count of forgery of a public record, a fifth-degree felony, and an elections mail-in ballot offense, a misdemeanor.
Curtis spoke about voter fraud ahead of last year’s election.
"It seems to be, and correct me if I’m wrong here, but virtually every case of voter fraud I can remember in my lifetime was committed by Democrats,"
[* Note that she is described as his "former spouse" elsewhere, such as ...]
Also covered in more depth, and perhaps more accurately, at Salon.
1 down, 2,999,999 illegal votes to go!
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Sunday May 14, @05:20PM

Documentary tip:
Documentary tip:
Rigging the Election - Video I: Clinton Campaign and DNC Incite Violence at Trump Rallies [youtube.com] and Video II: Mass Voter Fraud [youtube.com]
Maybe DNC board can get this right?
In case of any trouble Putin can also lend a hand ;)
A lot of illegals also voted from what I read..
Don't forget gerrymandering.... [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 14, @05:52PM (1 child)
Election Rigging Videos Are Complete Bullshit [snopes.com]:
Rigging the Election - Video I: Clinton Campaign and DNC Incite Violence at Trump Rallies and Video [wikipedia.org] II: Mass Voter Fraud [newyorker.com]
Maybe DNC board can get this right? [thetylt.com]
In case of any trouble Putin can also lend a hand ;) [businessinsider.com]
A lot of illegals also voted from what I read.. [factcheck.org]
Don't forget gerrymandering.... [princeton.edu]
There. FTFY.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 14, @06:02PM
Your first link spent a ton of words to really say nothing except, 'the only comment we have about the videos we're discussing is that since we can't see the entire unedited videos things might have been taken out of context'.
As a word of advice from somebody who genuinely doesn't have a strong position one way or the other - quality over quantity. Seeing a link like that as what I assume is supposed to be a rebuttal tends to lead me in the exact opposite direction since it looks more like an attack than a reasoned consideration of the evidence. In any case it made me decide to not check out the other links you provided.
Reply to This
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 14, @05:25PM (1 child)
Regardless of what they find, we know the solution will be to make it harder for non-white, non-Christian, non-rich, non-male, non-Republican people to cast a vote. The facts don't matter in the slightest - you think the healthcare bill was based on any facts? Other than removing coverage from the aforementioned?
(Score: 1, Troll) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday May 14, @05:48PM
Identity politics much? Might as well, I guess. It's all the Dems have left at this point.
( o Y o ) <---- Look, boobies!
Reply to This
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 14, @05:27PM

Where is the commission on Russia?
Where is the commission on Russia?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 14, @06:04PM
As soon as they're done with Benghazi, they'll get around to it.
It's like people don't realize they're being manipulated when the manipulation comes from a 'friendly' voice.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by its_gonna_be_yuge! on Sunday May 14, @05:33PM (1 child)
Trump stated several times there were 3 million fraudulent votes. Coincidentally the same number as he lost the popular vote by.
So now he's out to find them.
It's like a "where's Wally", except without the Wally.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 14, @05:42PM

*Waldo.

- 'Merica.
*Waldo.
- 'Merica.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 14, @05:34PM (2 children)
Is it really necessary to add party affiliation? It looks like all republocrats except for Christy McCormick, who may actually be a normal person.
(Score: 3, Funny) by kaszz on Sunday May 14, @05:46PM (1 child)
Noted, the Libertarian Party, Green Party, Constitution Party, Better for America, Evan McMullin, and Mindy Finn are missing..
Maybe US should be named a binocracy?
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 14, @06:02PM
Whaddabout Vermin Supreme???
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 14, @05:53PM (1 child)
Unless they conclude that all voting systems different from the old fashioned paper in box have been spectacularly sabotaged, to show people we cannot attain direct democracy, which is doable since the 90s, they are a fraud themselves.
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Sunday May 14, @06:06PM
Have a look at the Schweitzer system.
Reply to This
