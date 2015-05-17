Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Politics

Jeff Sessions Reboots the Drug War

posted by charon on Tuesday May 16, @04:08AM   Printer-friendly
from the guilty dept.
Business

takyon writes:

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Friday that he has directed his federal prosecutors to pursue the most severe penalties possible, including mandatory minimum sentences, in his first step toward a return to the war on drugs of the 1980s and 1990s that resulted in long sentences for many minority defendants and packed U.S. prisons.

[...] In the later years of the Obama administration, a bipartisan consensus emerged on Capitol Hill for sentencing reform legislation, which Sessions opposed and successfully worked to derail.

In a two-page memo to federal prosecutors across the country, Sessions overturned former attorney general Eric H. Holder's sweeping criminal charging policy that instructed his prosecutors to avoid charging certain defendants with offenses that would trigger long mandatory minimum sentences. In its place, Sessions told his more than 5,000 assistant U.S. attorneys to charge defendants with the most serious crimes, carrying the toughest penalties.

More at Washington Post, Fox News, Huffington Post, The Hill

Memorandum on Department Charging and Sentencing Policy - US Department of Justice PDF

Original Submission


«  Google Researchers Find "Worst" Windows RCE Flaw
Jeff Sessions Reboots the Drug War | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 6 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 16, @04:11AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 16, @04:11AM (#510388)

    this must be funded by the owners of privatized prisons who are looking for more income
    tax increases will be next (or some useful services will be cut)

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 16, @04:28AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 16, @04:28AM (#510390)

      > this must be funded by the owners of privatized prisons

      Or all the companies that get to use the slave labor of prisoners.
      Oh, you thought slavery was outlawed by the 13th amendment? Nope.

      Section 1. Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.

      Section 2. Congress shall have power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation.

      https://www.law.cornell.edu/constitution/amendmentxiii [cornell.edu]

  • (Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 16, @04:34AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 16, @04:34AM (#510391)

    Once you accept this reality, you can lower your expectations to a realistic level.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 16, @04:37AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 16, @04:37AM (#510394)

      Adjust expectation accordingly.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 16, @04:35AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 16, @04:35AM (#510393)

    Every Soylentil is a druggie, we all know it. Site participation is about to plummet as all the drug addicted SN readers go to prison where they belong. Be hearing from ya during 'internet time' guys!

  • (Score: 2) by Some call me Tim on Tuesday May 16, @04:55AM

    by Some call me Tim (5819) on Tuesday May 16, @04:55AM (#510396)

    Hey stupid! You guys are supposed to be draining the swamp not making it more toxic! We'll see you stupid a$$holes in the mid-terms. We made sure Hillary would never be President and now we're coming after you! Signed, middle America.

    Give that money to someone like Space X so some of our younger folks can get the hell off this planet and make something better for the future. I'm too old or I'd go myself.

(1)