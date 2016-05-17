17/05/16/097210 story
WikiLeaks announced Friday it is prepared to pay $100,000 for any tapes of conversations between President Donald Trump and former FBI Director James Comey. The message was sent out from its Twitter account just hours after Trump sent out his own tweet apparently warning Comey not to leak information to the media because of tapes he has of their meetings.
Update: U.S. lawmakers ask Trump to turn over any Comey tapes. Background on Comey's firing.
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Tuesday May 16, @09:25PM
Can Trump decline the request from U.S. lawmakers to turn over any Comey tapes?
