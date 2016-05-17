from the leakers-are-everywhere dept.
President Donald Trump disclosed highly classified information to Russia's foreign minister about a planned Islamic State operation, two U.S. officials said on Monday, plunging the White House into another controversy just months into Trump's short tenure in office.
The intelligence, shared at a meeting last week with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak, was supplied by a U.S. ally in the fight against the militant group, both officials with knowledge of the situation said.
The White House declared the allegations, first reported by the Washington Post, incorrect.
[...] One of the officials said the intelligence discussed by Trump in his meeting with Lavrov was classified "Top Secret" and held in a secure "compartment" to which only a handful of intelligence officials have access.
After Trump's disclosure of the information, which one of the officials described as spontaneous, officials immediately called the CIA and the National Security Agency, both of which have agreements with a number of allied intelligence services around the world, and informed them what had happened.
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-russia-idUSKCN18B2MX
Also at The Washington Post and The New York Times.
[Update.] According to Ars Technica, President Trump then proceeded to Tweet information about this meeting:
Statements from President Trump on Twitter and from White House National Security Advisor Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster did not directly contradict details initially reported by the Washington Post late on Monday. McMaster said that no sources or methods were exposed in the conversation. However, the unnamed officials cited in the Post report were concerned that Trump's citing of the exact location "in the Islamic State’s territory where the US intelligence partner detected the threat" could expose the source. Tuesday morning, Trump tweeted:
As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining....
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017
...to terrorism and airline flight safety. Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017
Trump also lashed out at the intelligence community for leaking about his actions:
I have been asking Director Comey & others, from the beginning of my administration, to find the LEAKERS in the intelligence community.....
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017
From TFA we find out what this classified information was:
From TFA we find out what this classified information was:
So it is classified that the president is "briefed on great intel every day". I assume there must be a classification above top secret for the real stuff then? A top secret classification has apparently become meaningless.
You got the hint right here:
You got the hint right here:
about a planned Islamic State operation
The question then becomes if it's about something USA planned to do towards IS, or if it's something that IS planned to do. Secondly did it expose some event or source. Loosing information on a event is a one time. Loosing a source is way worse.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 17, @11:35AM (1 child)
Considering that when it comes to Trump, everything we hear - from either side - is bullshit...
Let me guess - the classified information about an ISIS attack that Trump told Russia was something like "these are the planned flight paths we would prefer you not to fire any missiles at".
This whole story needs a big [Citation needed].
This whole story needs a big [Citation needed].
nt.
nt.
http://voxday.blogspot.nl/2017/05/curiouser-and-curiouser.html [blogspot.nl]
http://voxday.blogspot.nl/2017/05/curiouser-and-curiouser.html [blogspot.nl]
(Score: 1) by garrulus on Wednesday May 17, @11:51AM (2 children)
He basically has immunity and can single handedly declassify info on the fly.
But it's irrelevant since he never leaked anything according to witnesses.
(Score: 4, Touché) by c0lo on Wednesday May 17, @12:04PM (1 child)
So little trust in your President!
When it comes to disclosing confidential info to the Russians, who should you trust: the witnesses (who said he didn't) or the President himself (who admitted on Twitter he did)?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 17, @12:26PM
on Twitter
The stuff he says on twitter is smoke he's blowing up the media's ass. Same deal with the press briefings. He's taking them on a wild ride and they are too dumb and docile to care or realize.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 17, @12:13PM
> find the LEAKERS in the intelligence community...
According to my model of how the world works, the intelligence community does not really obey to the politician in charge, it is a tool within the world order that pushes the same world order agenda. It is obvious some low ranking operative behaves like he is supposed to do, for its country, and leaks. Some others think about their pension, and leak.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 17, @12:15PM
let's keep secrets among each other, you never know we might accidentally hurt ISIS.
Is the war with eastasia or eurasia nao?
(Score: 5, Informative) by NotSanguine on Wednesday May 17, @12:16PM
That's not the issue here, IMHO.
The issue is whether or not he compromised any sources and/or methods [definedterm.com] by giving the intel to the Russians.
The risk is, of course, made worse because now *everyone* knows the basics of what was revealed to the Russians.
This could very well reveal how ISIS communications are being monitored, or even get people killed.
All in all, this is a cluster fuck for just about everyone (well, except the Russians and ISIS).
Good job, Cheeto Jesus! You're making us all so proud of you! Sigh.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 2) by jcross on Wednesday May 17, @12:23PM
Regardless of what information actually got exchanged, I see a silver lining in the fact that it's sowing controversy and distrust within the intelligence community and between the intelligence community and the white house. The more time they need to spend on real spycraft and statecraft, hopefully the less time they'll spend on quiet, business-as-usual spying on citizens. Just putting a wedge in the five eyes cartel and its bullshit workarounds for constitutional protection is a beneficial outcome as far as I can see.
