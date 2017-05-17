from the home-sweet-home dept.
Chelsea Manning has been freed from the Fort Leavenworth military prison, according to a US Army spokesperson:
In January she tweeted that she wanted to move to Maryland after being released, a state where she previously lived. On Monday she tweeted: "Two more days until the freedom of civilian life ^_^ Now hunting for private #healthcare like millions of Americans =P".
Manning will remain on active army duty while her military court conviction remains under appeal. She will have healthcare benefits but will be unpaid, the army says. An online campaign set up by her attorney has raised $150,000 (£115,725) to pay for her living expenses for the first year after her release. If the appeal is denied, she could be dishonourably discharged from the army, US media say.
The mentioned Chelsea Manning Welcome Home Fund. Also at NPR, NYT, and CNN.
(Score: 2) by hemocyanin on Wednesday May 17, @10:35PM (2 children)
It's a good day when a person who revealed war crimes which defeated Obama's attempt to extend the Iraq war, is freed from persecution.
http://www.salon.com/2011/10/23/wikileaks_cables_and_the_iraq_war/ [salon.com]
If the Nobel peace prize wasn't locked up by war criminals, Chelsea should be top of the list.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 17, @10:57PM
It's okay, don't worry. Obama has a (D) next to his name, so the media isn't the least bit interested in the military committing atrocities while he was in charge.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday May 17, @10:57PM
Nobel could happen, given that "not being Trump" might have the same effect as "not being W" (4 Nobel prizes total).
What I cynically want to know is whether she will remain Chelsea after being released from jail. Last indications seem to be yes, but I can't stop wondering whether the transgender identity wasn't a sympathy/protection move.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday May 17, @10:44PM (1 child)
Reading the "articles" is like reading fan letters to the We-Love-Manning-newsletter. No hard questions what so ever.
He is to remain on active army duty as what? I seriously doubt he can return to the former posting as an intelligence analyst. There is no way they are EVER granting Manning any kind of security clearance again, by leaking documents and having several suicide attempts he got security risk just written all over him. Regarding the suicidal tendencies that tends to also be somewhat frowned upon as there is "easy access" to guns in the army, they don't tend to go well together. The Army won't trust Manning to be in charge of the office paperclip collection, much less anything else.
"If the appeal is denied, she could be dishonorably discharged from the army, US media say."
IF?! Like there is any kind of doubt about that outcome. OK technically he could get some other kind of discharge. If not dishonorably I would assume it would be a bad conduct one. But he is leaving and it's not going to be an honorable discharge of any kind. One is only left to wonder why Manning would even want to remain in the Army or even returning to the Army. He clearly hated the Army before and I doubt the stay at Fort Leavenworth has changed any of that. This release is just the, short, interlude before the discharge.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 17, @11:00PM
Reduced in rank to E-1, forfeiture of pay, sent home TDY while processing appeal.
$150K from gofundme supporters for gold lifetime Grindr membership and iPhones in perpetuity.
Reply to This
Parent