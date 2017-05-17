Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Politics

Chelsea Manning Released From Prison, Remains on Active Duty Pending Appeal

posted by n1 on Wednesday May 17, @10:31PM   Printer-friendly
from the home-sweet-home dept.
News

takyon writes:

Chelsea Manning has been freed from the Fort Leavenworth military prison, according to a US Army spokesperson:

In January she tweeted that she wanted to move to Maryland after being released, a state where she previously lived. On Monday she tweeted: "Two more days until the freedom of civilian life ^_^ Now hunting for private #healthcare like millions of Americans =P".

Manning will remain on active army duty while her military court conviction remains under appeal. She will have healthcare benefits but will be unpaid, the army says. An online campaign set up by her attorney has raised $150,000 (£115,725) to pay for her living expenses for the first year after her release. If the appeal is denied, she could be dishonourably discharged from the army, US media say.

The mentioned Chelsea Manning Welcome Home Fund. Also at NPR, NYT, and CNN.

Original Submission


«  Dubai Firm Dreams of Harvesting Icebergs for Water
Chelsea Manning Released From Prison, Remains on Active Duty Pending Appeal | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 5 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by hemocyanin on Wednesday May 17, @10:35PM (2 children)

    by hemocyanin (186) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday May 17, @10:35PM (#511429)

    It's a good day when a person who revealed war crimes which defeated Obama's attempt to extend the Iraq war, is freed from persecution.

    http://www.salon.com/2011/10/23/wikileaks_cables_and_the_iraq_war/ [salon.com]

    That cable was released by WikiLeaks in May, 2011, and, as McClatchy put it at the time, “provides evidence that U.S. troops executed at least 10 Iraqi civilians, including a woman in her 70s and a 5-month-old infant, then called in an airstrike to destroy the evidence, during a controversial 2006 incident in the central Iraqi town of Ishaqi.” The U.S. then lied and claimed the civilians were killed by the airstrike. ...

    In other words, whoever leaked that cable cast light on a heinous American war crime and, by doing so, likely played some significant role in thwarting an agreement between the Obama and Maliki governments to keep U.S. troops in Iraq and thus helped end this stage of the Iraq war (h/t Trevor Timm).

    If the Nobel peace prize wasn't locked up by war criminals, Chelsea should be top of the list.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 17, @10:57PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 17, @10:57PM (#511437)

      It's okay, don't worry. Obama has a (D) next to his name, so the media isn't the least bit interested in the military committing atrocities while he was in charge.

    • (Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday May 17, @10:57PM

      by bob_super (1357) on Wednesday May 17, @10:57PM (#511439)

      Nobel could happen, given that "not being Trump" might have the same effect as "not being W" (4 Nobel prizes total).

      What I cynically want to know is whether she will remain Chelsea after being released from jail. Last indications seem to be yes, but I can't stop wondering whether the transgender identity wasn't a sympathy/protection move.

  • (Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday May 17, @10:44PM (1 child)

    by looorg (578) on Wednesday May 17, @10:44PM (#511433)

    Reading the "articles" is like reading fan letters to the We-Love-Manning-newsletter. No hard questions what so ever.

    He is to remain on active army duty as what? I seriously doubt he can return to the former posting as an intelligence analyst. There is no way they are EVER granting Manning any kind of security clearance again, by leaking documents and having several suicide attempts he got security risk just written all over him. Regarding the suicidal tendencies that tends to also be somewhat frowned upon as there is "easy access" to guns in the army, they don't tend to go well together. The Army won't trust Manning to be in charge of the office paperclip collection, much less anything else.

    "If the appeal is denied, she could be dishonorably discharged from the army, US media say."

    IF?! Like there is any kind of doubt about that outcome. OK technically he could get some other kind of discharge. If not dishonorably I would assume it would be a bad conduct one. But he is leaving and it's not going to be an honorable discharge of any kind. One is only left to wonder why Manning would even want to remain in the Army or even returning to the Army. He clearly hated the Army before and I doubt the stay at Fort Leavenworth has changed any of that. This release is just the, short, interlude before the discharge.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 17, @11:00PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 17, @11:00PM (#511441)

      Reduced in rank to E-1, forfeiture of pay, sent home TDY while processing appeal.

      $150K from gofundme supporters for gold lifetime Grindr membership and iPhones in perpetuity.

(1)