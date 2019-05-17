from the embassy-bed-no-more dept.
Swedish prosecutor has decided to discontinue the investigation against Julian Assange, who has been accused of sex crimes in Sweden. If this means that Julian is free to leave the embassy to go to Ecuador or not remains to be seen.
takyon: It does not mean that Assange is free to leave the embassy at this time, although his lawyer is asking for an arrest warrant to be dropped:
The London Metropolitan Police, however, made it clear in a statement that there is an outstanding arrest warrant for Assange. "Westminster Magistrates' Court issued a warrant for the arrest of Julian Assange following him failing to surrender to the court on the 29 June 2012. The Metropolitan Police Service is obliged to execute that warrant should he leave the Embassy," it read.
The maximum penalty for breaching bail is up to a year in prison or a fine.
The police also recognized that Assange is now "wanted for a much less serious offense" and said they would "provide a level of resourcing which is proportionate to that offense."
It remains unclear whether there is a standing U.S. extradition order for Assange. The policy of Britain's Home Office is to neither confirm nor deny extradition orders until such time as a person has been arrested in relation to an order. Last month, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he was stepping up efforts to arrest Assange as part of a broader fight against those who leak secrets into the public domain.
Also at BBC and The Guardian.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 19, @05:55PM
Trump loves Wikileaks soooo much, if Assange leaves the embassy, Trump will rape Assange to death.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 19, @05:58PM (1 child)
"It's a trap!"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 19, @06:01PM
Smells fishy.
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Friday May 19, @06:10PM (1 child)
I know how Assange can leave the Ecuadorian embassy.. The problem is he can't leave it horizontally because then any ground transport or air travel will be intercepted. But vertical escape is not covered that easily. So start shipping an excavator in parts to build a underground rocket facility and ship the soil out the same way. Then ship the rocket parts and assembly it on site. Once finished, ride the rocket to the Kármán line and down to a landing site of his choosing.
Or just build a tunnel to another building and exit through a diplomatic box. Which by convention cannot be inspected.
Messy and costly but it can be done! :-)
Enjoy the plan while listening to Ecuador [youtube.com].. :-)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 19, @06:15PM
Yes yes but how are SpaceX and The Boring Company involved?
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Friday May 19, @06:31PM (2 children)
Doesn't really matter other than now there won't be a fight between the US and Sweden when Assange turns himself in. Remember? He promised President Obama that if he let Manning out that he would give himself up. It is time to fulfill that promise. Now that we are in bizarro world it will the the Democrats baying for his blood and Trump's people probably calling for a lighter sentence. And at any moment Assange could drop a word on the Seth Rich murder and blow the current political world into orbit, and know he would almost certainly suffer the same fate as everyone else who pissed off the Clintons. Interesting times.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 19, @06:39PM
In other news, Anthony Weiner pled guilty and is going to federal prison. Cry murder all you like but it's always a weiner that finishes the Clintons.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 19, @06:39PM
If you really believe all this, I have a vacuum to sell you. It blows.
