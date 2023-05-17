from the closing-the-barn-door dept.
If anyone knows how important Twitter is to Donald Trump, it's the president.
“Without the tweets, I wouldn't be here,” he told the Financial Times last month.
To which Twitter's co-founder says: Sorry about that, world.
Evan Williams, who still sits on the company's board of directors, recently told The New York Times that he wants to repair the damage he thinks Twitter and the broader Internet have wrought on society in the form of trolls, cyberbullies, live-streamed violence, fake news and — yes — Trump.
“I thought once everybody could speak freely and exchange information and ideas, the world is automatically going to be a better place,” Williams told the Times. “I was wrong about that.”
“If it’s true that he wouldn’t be president if it weren’t for Twitter, then yeah, I’m sorry,” he said.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Refugee from beyond on Tuesday May 23, @12:24PM (3 children)
Sorry for what exactly? Not enough censorship?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 23, @12:43PM (1 child)
Maybe it's time to stop giving huge amounts of VC funding to kids. Kids don't have any sense of proportion...unless they've already been through the total perspective vortex. And even then, some of them have egos like Zaphod that don't learn anything from seeing yourself in perspective against the whole universe.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday May 23, @12:54PM
There's a reason Tweeter didn't appear in Europe - they invented a tool better suited to the purpose of terse communication, namely IRC [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by butthurt on Tuesday May 23, @12:54PM
Twitter shadowbans Trump; Trump is elected. Obvious cause and effect.
/article.pl?sid=16/04/26/227224 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday May 23, @12:46PM
One can hardly call "information and ideas" something limited to 140 characters - yes, a tweet is an expression of something, but that something is rarely worthy of an expression. If you think this isn't remotely true, you deserve being governed by Trump - your thinking horizon is closer to a geometrical point.
(do you remember that "For every complex problem there is an answer that is clear, simple, and wrong." saying? Actually, it's incomplete: there isn't just one, there are zillions of such simple answers)
Hammers have been used for centuries for a whole range of purposes. I can't remember any blacksmith apologizing for making a tool that was used for bad;
Aside of "tweet == exchange information and ideas", the Internet has made the word a better place. In spite of it being "for porn" and for distribution of ads and a way for TLA spying on people.
The "exchange information and ideas" is a good thing™ - one needs to look no further than S/N (grin) - just that thunking of tweeting as a mean to carry this exchange is, as any delusion, bad.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 23, @01:03PM
Hardy har har.
